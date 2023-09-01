Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/09/1987 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15520WB1987PLC042982 and registration number is 042982. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of beverage crops. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd. is ₹4.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd. is -162.79 and PB ratio of Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd. is 0.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd. is ₹7.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd. is ₹9.82 and 52-week low of Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd. is ₹6.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.