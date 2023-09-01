Follow Us

BANSISONS TEA INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Plantations - Tea & Coffee | Smallcap | BSE
₹7.00 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.00₹7.00
₹7.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.94₹9.82
₹7.00
Open Price
₹7.00
Prev. Close
₹7.00
Volume
100

Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17
  • R27
  • R37
  • Pivot
    7
  • S17
  • S27
  • S37

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.027.29
  • 108.197.73
  • 207.218.09
  • 505.37.66
  • 1004.857.16
  • 2004.670

Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
000-28.57-14.22-5.53-18.60
1.42-1.446.4418.010.6353.83256.42
-0.60-2.17-5.177.2325.97139.29106.86
-1.50-12.692.1411.167.68-26.37-48.00
2.89-0.189.1720.144.78130.94115.58
13.5710.6778.3988.6581.35305.07470.04
-1.195.1520.9725.4124.5692.405.15
-2.578.4611.613.71-10.58-31.27-40.18
1.7110.1610.8912.34-3.2345.59-3.71
13.1036.5028.7331.381.5110.53-83.76
3.850.907.634.870.5438.105.52
1.05-2.600.07-2.63-13.77260.29166.25
-8.22-12.19-44.443.8772.58225.33108.23
-1.182.732.197.687.11116.05108.02
8.669.0615.8411.480.3772.0528.19
8.596.117.713.81-4.14-9.68-26.01
0.55-1.68-1.37-20.91-27.811.19-49.60
-2.76-3.91-1.213.0611.0991.9069.29
0.7614.6717.624.21-5.86132.6624.12
0.830.184.372.23-7.98143.0331.14

Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd.

Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/09/1987 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15520WB1987PLC042982 and registration number is 042982. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of beverage crops. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sandeep Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Mamy Ghosh
    Director
  • Mr. Amit Mrituka
    Director

FAQs on Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd. is ₹4.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd. is -162.79 and PB ratio of Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd. is 0.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd. is ₹7.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd. is ₹9.82 and 52-week low of Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd. is ₹6.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.

