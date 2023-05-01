Banks to remain closed for 12 days in May 2023; check full bank holiday list here

Bank Holidays May 2023: Banks will remain closed for twelve days in May 2023 including weekends, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday list. These holidays include second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays. The central bank has placed the holidays under three brackets: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act; Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Some of these bank holidays are state-specific. Banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. In April, banks stayed closed for fifteen days, including second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. On other Saturdays, banks stay operational full-day. Meanwhile, banks across the country remain closed on Sundays.
Bank Holidays May 2023
May 1 – Maharashtra Day/May Day – Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad – Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad – Telangana, Imphal, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna and Thiruvananthapuram
May 2 – Municipal Corporation Elections, 2023 – Shimla
May 5 – Buddha Purnima – Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar
May 9 – Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore – Kolkata
May 16 – State Day – Gangtok
May 22 – Maharana Pratap Jayanti – Shimla
Weekend Bank Holidays May 2023
May 7 – Sunday
May 13 – Second Saturday
May 14 – Sunday
May 21 – Sunday
May 27 – Fourth Saturday
May 28 – Sunday
Bank Holiday List 2023
29 June: Bakrid/ Eid al Adha
29 July: Muharram
15 August: Independence Day
16 August: Parsi New Year
31 August: Raksha Bandhan
7 September: Janmashtami
19 September: Ganesh Chaturthi
28 September: Eid e Milad
2 October: Gandhi Jayanti
21 October: Maha Saptami
22 October: Maha Ashtami
23 October: Maha Navami
24 October: Vijaya Dashami
12 November: Diwali
13 November: Deepavali Holiday
15 November: Bhai Dooj
27 November: Guru Nanak Jayanti
25 December: Christmas Day