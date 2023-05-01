Banks to remain closed for 12 days in May 2023; check full bank holiday list here

Bank Holidays May 2023: Banks will remain closed for twelve days in May 2023 including weekends, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday list. These holidays include second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays. The central bank has placed the holidays under three brackets: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act; Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Some of these bank holidays are state-specific. Banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. In April, banks stayed closed for fifteen days, including second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. On other Saturdays, banks stay operational full-day. Meanwhile, banks across the country remain closed on Sundays.

Bank Holidays May 2023

May 1 – Maharashtra Day/May Day – Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad – Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad – Telangana, Imphal, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna and Thiruvananthapuram

May 2 – Municipal Corporation Elections, 2023 – Shimla

May 5 – Buddha Purnima – Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar

May 9 – Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore – Kolkata

May 16 – State Day – Gangtok

May 22 – Maharana Pratap Jayanti – Shimla

Weekend Bank Holidays May 2023

May 7 – Sunday

May 13 – Second Saturday

May 14 – Sunday

May 21 – Sunday

May 27 – Fourth Saturday

May 28 – Sunday

Bank Holiday List 2023

29 June: Bakrid/ Eid al Adha

29 July: Muharram

15 August: Independence Day

16 August: Parsi New Year

31 August: Raksha Bandhan

7 September: Janmashtami

19 September: Ganesh Chaturthi

28 September: Eid e Milad

2 October: Gandhi Jayanti

21 October: Maha Saptami

22 October: Maha Ashtami

23 October: Maha Navami

24 October: Vijaya Dashami

12 November: Diwali

13 November: Deepavali Holiday

15 November: Bhai Dooj

27 November: Guru Nanak Jayanti

25 December: Christmas Day