Banking stocks rallied on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) unveiled operational details of its concessional forex swap facilities aimed at attracting overseas capital inflows and lowering funding costs for lenders.

The banking sector was the best-performing segment of the market, with both public and private sector lenders witnessing broad-based buying. The Nifty PSU Bank index rose 3.62%, while the Nifty Private Bank index gained 1.64%.

Among public sector lenders, Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Punjab & Sind Bank and Canara Bank were among the top gainers. In the private banking space, RBL Bank, City Union Bank, Federal Bank, IDFC First Bank and IndusInd Bank posted strong gains.

The rally followed the RBI’s announcement of a dollar-rupee forex swap facility for external commercial borrowings (ECBs) raised by public sector enterprises and overseas foreign currency borrowings by authorised dealer category-I banks with an average maturity of three years or more.

“The forex swap facility boosted sentiment across the banking space and led to broad-based buying in both private and public sector banks,” said Siddharth Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management, at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

According to ICICI Securities, the measure could strengthen banks’ liability profiles by increasing the share of stable medium-term foreign currency deposits while reducing dependence on domestic deposit mobilisation.

Jefferies noted that banks would not bear hedging costs on FCNR(B) deposits under the scheme, unlike during a similar programme in 2013, when hedging costs were around 3.5%.

For ECBs, the brokerage estimates the measures could attract inflows of $50-70 billion, compared with about $34 billion under the 2013 programme.

Ashwini Shami, President and Chief Portfolio Manager at OmniScience Capital, said the facility would allow banks to access lower-cost, medium-term foreign currency funding without assuming currency risk.

“It can help bridge the gap between credit growth and deposit growth, while also enabling banks to attract non-resident Indian deposits and expand their foreign currency business,” he said.

Shami added that the move could renew investor interest in banking stocks, which he believes remain among the most undervalued segments of the market. The sharper gains in PSU banks relative to private lenders indicate greater value opportunities in the public sector banking space, he said.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, described the RBI’s forex swap facility as a liquidity-positive measure that lowers hedging costs and enables banks to access stable, long-tenor foreign funding, thereby strengthening their liability profiles.

“Large private sector banks and major PSU lenders are likely to benefit the most because of their stronger access to global funding markets,” Nair said.

“If banks are able to mobilise funds through FCNR(B) deposits and ECB borrowings at lower costs, it could support margins, improve funding efficiency, attract capital inflows and potentially drive a valuation re-rating. However, the extent of the benefit will depend on execution and evolving external market conditions,” he added.

The rise in banking stocks lifted the broader market. The Sensex rose 395 points, or 0.54%, while the Nifty 50 gained 119 points, or 0.52%.

The overall market breadth remained positive, with 2,787 stocks advancing against 1,420 declining, translating into an advance-decline ratio of 1.96. Realty and financial services stocks also advanced, while information technology and media shares underperformed.

Investor wealth increased by ₹4.28 lakh crore during the session.

Khemka said domestic equities could remain stable in the near term amid reports of a possible truce between Israel and Iran and easing crude oil prices, both of which have improved investor sentiment.

However, he cautioned that the absence of a definitive resolution to geopolitical tensions, coupled with concerns over inflation, commodity price volatility and the progress of the monsoon, could keep investors cautious and limit further upside.