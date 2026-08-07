Here's the live share price of Banka Bioloo along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Banka Bioloo
|0.35
|-7.81
|4.62
|40.34
|-4.83
|6.43
|2.93
|G R Infraprojects
|-1.52
|-2.89
|-12.83
|-14.62
|-28.84
|-13.39
|-11.57
|Dilip Buildcon
|4.60
|4.59
|-6.68
|-4.45
|-4.87
|13.24
|-4.24
|Ceigall India
|-2.74
|-12.06
|-8.96
|16.43
|30.67
|-4.83
|-2.93
|Smartworks Coworking Spaces
|3.46
|4.69
|5.48
|4.68
|11.08
|3.03
|1.81
|GE Power India
|5.67
|-13.65
|14.27
|118.94
|142.00
|59.12
|18.66
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|1.44
|-2.99
|-19.96
|-17.00
|-39.30
|-12.65
|-10.35
|Indiqube Spaces
|5.09
|6.44
|5.76
|4.94
|-8.68
|-5.73
|-3.48
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|3.51
|-1.26
|-3.64
|-16.17
|-27.70
|9.98
|18.97
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
|-2.32
|-10.05
|-25.86
|-31.56
|-51.78
|-13.64
|-8.42
|Chavda Infra
|11.80
|60.58
|31.91
|29.19
|29.96
|17.64
|10.24
|Markolines Pavement Technologies
|1.20
|2.81
|12.53
|11.41
|-2.96
|-1.00
|-0.60
|Highway Infrastructure
|-1.94
|-1.94
|-14.62
|-16.56
|-62.72
|-28.03
|-17.91
|Dev Accelerator
|0.18
|-3.30
|-19.62
|-16.50
|-46.92
|-19.03
|-11.90
|A2Z Infra Engineering
|11.83
|27.12
|4.70
|22.29
|-9.66
|37.09
|29.36
|RBM Infracon
|0.45
|1.14
|-30.32
|-34.08
|-42.54
|72.86
|37.01
|Active Infrastructures
|0
|-4.09
|-4.92
|0.59
|0.59
|-0.88
|-0.53
|Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)
|7.61
|-0.12
|-3.66
|-10.98
|-14.31
|39.22
|6.88
|Marc Technocrats
|13.80
|37.55
|41.40
|145.60
|85.50
|22.87
|13.15
|Dhara Rail Projects
|3.14
|-2.47
|6.40
|16.02
|-12.38
|-4.31
|-2.61
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Banka Bioloo has declined 4.83% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.84%), Dilip Buildcon (-4.87%), Ceigall India (30.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Banka Bioloo has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Dilip Buildcon (-4.24%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|88.69
|88.6
|10
|89.1
|89.03
|20
|90.34
|89.58
|50
|90.06
|87.81
|100
|78.15
|82.72
|200
|74.24
|79.15
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Banka Bioloo saw a drop in promoter holding to 52.01%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 47.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Banka Bioloo fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Banka Bioloo Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/08/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L90001TG2012PLC082811 and registration number is 082811. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Treatment of waste water or sewer by means of physical, chemical or biological processes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 59.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Banka Bioloo is ₹86.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Banka Bioloo is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Banka Bioloo is ₹94.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Banka Bioloo are ₹86.79 and ₹83.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Banka Bioloo stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Banka Bioloo is ₹97.88 and 52-week low of Banka Bioloo is ₹41.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Banka Bioloo has shown returns of -1.04% over the past day, -7.81% for the past month, 4.62% over 3 months, -4.83% over 1 year, 6.43% across 3 years, and 2.93% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Banka Bioloo are 268.88 and 2.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global