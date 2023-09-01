Follow Us

BANKA BIOLOO LTD.

Sector : Infrastructure - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹71.20 Closed
0.920.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Banka Bioloo Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹70.50₹72.65
₹71.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹66.05₹100.65
₹71.20
Open Price
₹70.55
Prev. Close
₹70.55
Volume
26,583

Banka Bioloo Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R172.47
  • R273.63
  • R374.62
  • Pivot
    71.48
  • S170.32
  • S269.33
  • S368.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 570.8170.27
  • 1070.1169.83
  • 2070.369.5
  • 5072.4169.64
  • 10071.4170.91
  • 20074.0772.48

Banka Bioloo Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.794.71-1.25-5.07-0.8486.3990.37
7.934.6114.605.98-8.97-3.76-37.30
1.2122.3554.2964.3663.93166.74210.86
0.16-2.050.5625.38-5.63-27.02-27.02
9.4950.0661.5658.0117.82587.081,258.89
7.070.6944.8963.4331.21-12.64-60.69
4.7111.6260.7662.5642.48274.4164.38
7.839.2133.0050.9720.83-62.46-77.44
-0.48-5.719.8425.794.35375.32352.19
4.44-2.08-10.98-28.13-31.29-32.47-76.73
16.34-6.58-58.09-78.47-76.09-25.23-25.23
-0.812.52-1.77-3.02-3.02-3.02-3.02
-4.718.0010.966.58-41.73-75.60-96.72
1.452.941.450-2.78112.12-23.91
-1.300.6312.6817.6617.14116.0842.77
27.49119.3585.0950.93112.98112.98112.98
1.208.0611.001.57-21.65-30.56-30.56
016.677.69-12.50-53.33-6.67-30.00
1.88-11.42-47.00-42.77-15.56267.1594.87
0.373.0510.88-8.47-42.61-87.74-28.48

Banka Bioloo Ltd. Share Holdings

Banka Bioloo Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
27 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Banka Bioloo Ltd.

Banka Bioloo Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/08/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L90001TG2012PLC082811 and registration number is 082811. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Treatment of waste water or sewer by means of physical, chemical or biological processes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Banka
    Executive Chairman
  • Mrs. Namita Banka
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vishal Murarka
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. T V Rama Krishna
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Akhilesh Kumar Tripathi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kamalesh Sekhar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandip Poddar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Gangwar
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Basava Raju Dumpala
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Aparajita Agrawal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Banka Bioloo Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Banka Bioloo Ltd.?

The market cap of Banka Bioloo Ltd. is ₹77.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Banka Bioloo Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Banka Bioloo Ltd. is 100.85 and PB ratio of Banka Bioloo Ltd. is 1.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Banka Bioloo Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Banka Bioloo Ltd. is ₹71.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Banka Bioloo Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Banka Bioloo Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Banka Bioloo Ltd. is ₹100.65 and 52-week low of Banka Bioloo Ltd. is ₹66.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

