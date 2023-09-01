Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.79
|4.71
|-1.25
|-5.07
|-0.84
|86.39
|90.37
|7.93
|4.61
|14.60
|5.98
|-8.97
|-3.76
|-37.30
|1.21
|22.35
|54.29
|64.36
|63.93
|166.74
|210.86
|0.16
|-2.05
|0.56
|25.38
|-5.63
|-27.02
|-27.02
|9.49
|50.06
|61.56
|58.01
|17.82
|587.08
|1,258.89
|7.07
|0.69
|44.89
|63.43
|31.21
|-12.64
|-60.69
|4.71
|11.62
|60.76
|62.56
|42.48
|274.41
|64.38
|7.83
|9.21
|33.00
|50.97
|20.83
|-62.46
|-77.44
|-0.48
|-5.71
|9.84
|25.79
|4.35
|375.32
|352.19
|4.44
|-2.08
|-10.98
|-28.13
|-31.29
|-32.47
|-76.73
|16.34
|-6.58
|-58.09
|-78.47
|-76.09
|-25.23
|-25.23
|-0.81
|2.52
|-1.77
|-3.02
|-3.02
|-3.02
|-3.02
|-4.71
|8.00
|10.96
|6.58
|-41.73
|-75.60
|-96.72
|1.45
|2.94
|1.45
|0
|-2.78
|112.12
|-23.91
|-1.30
|0.63
|12.68
|17.66
|17.14
|116.08
|42.77
|27.49
|119.35
|85.09
|50.93
|112.98
|112.98
|112.98
|1.20
|8.06
|11.00
|1.57
|-21.65
|-30.56
|-30.56
|0
|16.67
|7.69
|-12.50
|-53.33
|-6.67
|-30.00
|1.88
|-11.42
|-47.00
|-42.77
|-15.56
|267.15
|94.87
|0.37
|3.05
|10.88
|-8.47
|-42.61
|-87.74
|-28.48
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|27 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Banka Bioloo Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/08/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L90001TG2012PLC082811 and registration number is 082811. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Treatment of waste water or sewer by means of physical, chemical or biological processes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Banka Bioloo Ltd. is ₹77.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Banka Bioloo Ltd. is 100.85 and PB ratio of Banka Bioloo Ltd. is 1.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Banka Bioloo Ltd. is ₹71.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Banka Bioloo Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Banka Bioloo Ltd. is ₹100.65 and 52-week low of Banka Bioloo Ltd. is ₹66.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.