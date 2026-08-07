What is the share price of Banka Bioloo? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Banka Bioloo is ₹86.31 as on .

What kind of stock is Banka Bioloo? The Banka Bioloo is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Banka Bioloo? The market cap of Banka Bioloo is ₹94.35 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Banka Bioloo? Today’s highest and lowest price of Banka Bioloo are ₹86.79 and ₹83.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Banka Bioloo? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Banka Bioloo stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Banka Bioloo is ₹97.88 and 52-week low of Banka Bioloo is ₹41.00 as on .

How has the Banka Bioloo performed historically in terms of returns? The Banka Bioloo has shown returns of -1.04% over the past day, -7.81% for the past month, 4.62% over 3 months, -4.83% over 1 year, 6.43% across 3 years, and 2.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Banka Bioloo? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Banka Bioloo are 268.88 and 2.38 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global