Banka Bioloo Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/08/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L90001TG2012PLC082811 and registration number is 082811. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Treatment of waste water or sewer by means of physical, chemical or biological processes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.