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Banka Bioloo Share Price

NSE
BSE

BANKA BIOLOO

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Infrastructure

Here's the live share price of Banka Bioloo along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹86.31 Closed
-1.04₹ -0.91
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Banka Bioloo Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹83.00₹86.79
₹86.31
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹41.00₹97.88
₹86.31
Open Price
₹86.01
Prev. Close
₹87.22
Volume
5,464

Source: Dion Global

Banka Bioloo Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Banka Bioloo		0.35-7.814.6240.34-4.836.432.93
G R Infraprojects		-1.52-2.89-12.83-14.62-28.84-13.39-11.57
Dilip Buildcon		4.604.59-6.68-4.45-4.8713.24-4.24
Ceigall India		-2.74-12.06-8.9616.4330.67-4.83-2.93
Smartworks Coworking Spaces		3.464.695.484.6811.083.031.81
GE Power India		5.67-13.6514.27118.94142.0059.1218.66
RattanIndia Enterprises		1.44-2.99-19.96-17.00-39.30-12.65-10.35
Indiqube Spaces		5.096.445.764.94-8.68-5.73-3.48
J Kumar Infraprojects		3.51-1.26-3.64-16.17-27.709.9818.97
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		-2.32-10.05-25.86-31.56-51.78-13.64-8.42
Chavda Infra		11.8060.5831.9129.1929.9617.6410.24
Markolines Pavement Technologies		1.202.8112.5311.41-2.96-1.00-0.60
Highway Infrastructure		-1.94-1.94-14.62-16.56-62.72-28.03-17.91
Dev Accelerator		0.18-3.30-19.62-16.50-46.92-19.03-11.90
A2Z Infra Engineering		11.8327.124.7022.29-9.6637.0929.36
RBM Infracon		0.451.14-30.32-34.08-42.5472.8637.01
Active Infrastructures		0-4.09-4.920.590.59-0.88-0.53
Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)		7.61-0.12-3.66-10.98-14.3139.226.88
Marc Technocrats		13.8037.5541.40145.6085.5022.8713.15
Dhara Rail Projects		3.14-2.476.4016.02-12.38-4.31-2.61

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Banka Bioloo has declined 4.83% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.84%), Dilip Buildcon (-4.87%), Ceigall India (30.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Banka Bioloo has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Dilip Buildcon (-4.24%).

Banka Bioloo Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Banka Bioloo Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
588.6988.6
1089.189.03
2090.3489.58
5090.0687.81
10078.1582.72
20074.2479.15

Source: Dion Global

Banka Bioloo Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Banka Bioloo saw a drop in promoter holding to 52.01%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 47.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Banka Bioloo Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Banka Bioloo fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Banka Bioloo

Banka Bioloo Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/08/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L90001TG2012PLC082811 and registration number is 082811. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Treatment of waste water or sewer by means of physical, chemical or biological processes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 59.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Banka
    Executive Chairman
  • Mrs. Namita Sanjay Banka
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vishal Murarka
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Akhilesh Kumar Tripathi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Gangwar
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Basava Raju Dumpala
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Aparajita Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Banka Bioloo Share Price

What is the share price of Banka Bioloo?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Banka Bioloo is ₹86.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Banka Bioloo?

The Banka Bioloo is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Banka Bioloo?

The market cap of Banka Bioloo is ₹94.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Banka Bioloo?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Banka Bioloo are ₹86.79 and ₹83.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Banka Bioloo?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Banka Bioloo stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Banka Bioloo is ₹97.88 and 52-week low of Banka Bioloo is ₹41.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Banka Bioloo performed historically in terms of returns?

The Banka Bioloo has shown returns of -1.04% over the past day, -7.81% for the past month, 4.62% over 3 months, -4.83% over 1 year, 6.43% across 3 years, and 2.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Banka Bioloo?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Banka Bioloo are 268.88 and 2.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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