Bank stocks bear the brunt of market ire

Bank Nifty was the biggest sectoral loser on Tuesday as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) left the key rates unchanged. Analysts say status-quo on key rates combined with deterioration of asset quality reported by banks in Q3 triggered the profit-booking.

“Bank Nifty was outperforming most stocks and indices primarily led by private banks — ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank. Meanwhile, PSU banks, which account for a significant proportion of Bank Nifty, were underperforming the pack. Bank Nifty had become overbought led by thin breadth, where only three private banks contributed to large part of the gains,” said Sahil Kapoor, AVP, Edelweiss Retail Capital Markets.

On Tuesday, Bank Nifty closed 2.4% lower to 19,382.95 points, while NSE’s Nifty ended 0.5% lower at 8,756.55 points. Among Bank Nifty scrips, PNB was the biggest loser after the bank’s asset quality showed further deterioration in Q3FY15. The bank’s gross NPAs rose 32 basis points q-o-q, while the lender’s net profit improved 2.5% y-o-y to R774.56 crore.

Among other Bank Nifty stocks, Axis Bank (-5.1%), Bank of India (-4.7%) and Canara Bank (-3.9%) were the worst hit.

On Tuesday, the RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan cut the Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) by 50 basis points to 21.5%. Further, to encourage revival of stalled projects, the central bank said that in cases where a new management is taking over, the banks can extend the date of commencement of commercial operations (DCCO) without adversely affecting the asset’s classification.

Analysts believe that these measures would have a positive impact on the banks. “Banks can now switch incremental deposits to credit rather than SLR investment. The former has better blended yield over the latter. Moreover, change in asset classification norms for restructured assets where management of the company, whose asset is getting restructured, is under change, is likely to reduce provisioning requirement. This would help both the private and public sector banks,” said Sujan Hajra, chief economist at Anand Rathi Financial Services.

Last month, RBI surprised markets with a rate cut of 25 basis points (bps). Analysts feel another 25 bps cut in March cannot be ruled out. “At the very minimum, the RBI is likely to wait till the Union Budget and if the fiscal deficit numbers (3.6% of GDP or below for FY16) and planned steps to cut the deficit looks encouraging (cut in revenue rather than capital spending) another 25 bps rate cut in early Mar’15 cannot be ruled out,” Hajra added.

Over the last 7 sessions, Bank Nifty has lost 5.7% as banks’ Q3 numbers have disappointed the Street. ICICI Bank has reported a rise in restructured loans and gross NPAs. The lender saw restructured loans plus gross NPAs in Q3 rise to 6.7% of total advances, as against 6.2% in previous quarter. Bank of Baroda saw its net profit decline 68.1% R334 crore in Q3 due to higher provisioning. Bank Nifty closed at its lifetime high on January 27.

“We expect Bank Nifty to remain underpressure as private banks undergo a phase of correction for next few days,” Kapoor added.