Bank of Maharashtra MD, ED divested of all powers; AC Rout takes over bank ops

Bank of Maharashtra MD, ED divested of all powers

Bank of Maharashtra is set for a leadership change. The incumbent MD and CEO, Ravindra P Marathe, and executive director RK Gupta were on Friday divested of all their functional responsibilities at the bank with immediate effect. AC Rout, the current ED, has taken over the responsibilities of MD & CEO.

Rout was heading bank operations in absence of Marathe and Gupta and had presided over the bank’s AGM on June 21. This decision was taken at a meeting held at the bank’s headquarters in Pune on Friday with the government nominee director, Vandita Kaul, presiding over the meeting. Kaul is also joint secretary, Department of Financial Services, ministry of finance. All the board members were directed to be present in person or through video for the nearly day long meeting. Marathe was part of the deliberations.

Marathe reported to office at the bank’s HQ in Pune after the Sessions Court in Pune granted him bail on June 27 in the case relating to developer DS Kulkarni and his company, DSK Developer Limited, defrauding investors and defaulting on bank loans.

Marathe is due to retire in a couple of months. It was unclear whether Rout was taking temporary charge until further arrangements could be made or it would be a long-term tenure.

The other arrested officials of BoM, RK Gupta, former CMD Sushil Munhot and zonal manager Nityanand Deshpande, were granted bail on Friday. However, Gupta did not attend the meeting.

The bank’s leadership was accused of illegally sanction of loans to the troubled developer without following prudent lending norms and causing a loss to the bank. DS Kulkarni is accused of defrauding investors and defaulting on bank loans to the tune of Rs 2,043 crore.

The Economic Offences Wing of Pune Police had arrested Marathe, Gupta, Deshpande and Muhnot and all were remanded to police custody on June 20.

The bank management has maintained that the BoM’s exposure to DSKDL was only Rs 96.52 crores and it has not flouted norms while sanctioning and disbursing the term loan and short term loan. The bank said the terms loan for Rs 100 crore was sanctioned in compliance with RBI norms under the consortium led by SBI. The disbursement was made considering the physical as well as financial progress of the project which was certified by lender’s independent engineers and CA’s certificate.