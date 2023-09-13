scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Bank of India raises Rs 2,000 crore

The amount will not be used to finance any particular project, the lender added.

Written by PTI
rupee
The bank said it received 83 bids worth Rs 3,770 crore against the Rs 2,000 crore offer.

State-owned Bank of India on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 2,000 crore through tier II bonds at a coupon rate of 7.88 per cent.The amount was mopped up on the electronic bidding platform of the NSE, the bank said in a statement.

Also Read

The bank said it received 83 bids worth Rs 3,770 crore against the Rs 2,000 crore offer.The money will be used to augment the overall capital of the lender and enhance the long-term resources in accordance with the Reserve Bank of India guidelines, it said.

The amount will not be used to finance any particular project, the lender added.

Also Read
More Stories on
Market

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 13-09-2023 at 18:57 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS