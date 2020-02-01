Bank of India posts Rs 106 crore profit for December quarter

The bank has managed to operationally turn profitable despite fresh slippages of Rs 6,716 crore and provision of Rs 4,015.2 crore in the quarter.

State-run Bank of India on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 105.52 crore for the December quarter against a net loss of 4,737.56 crore a year ago. The quarterly profit was led by a 23.6% rise in net interest income (NII).

The bank has managed to operationally turn profitable despite fresh slippages of Rs 6,716 crore and provision of Rs 4,015.2 crore in the quarter. It also expects 8-10% credit growth for FY20.

While NII came in at Rs 4,119 crore, net interest margin (NIM) stood at 3.07%, up 8 bps q-o-q. Non-interest income also saw a 63.5% y-o-y rise to RS2,503.17 crore.

The asset quality remained slightly elevated. Gross NPAs remained at 16.3%, down 1 bps sequentially. However, net NPA rose 10 bps q-o-q to 5.97% in the period.

Provisions rose 95.6% sequentially to Rs 4,015.2 crore in Q3FY20, including provisions for gross NPAs of `3,773.72 crore. In Q2FY19, the GNPA stood at `9,000.7 crore. Provision coverage ratio stood at 77.15% in the December quarter.

Fresh slippages stood at Rs 6,716 crore, of which about Rs 5,000 crore came from three large NBFC accounts. In the September quarter, slippages came in at `3,166 crore. MD and CEO Atanu Kumar Das said that the target on the recovery front for the next quarter is around Rs 2,600 crore.

Domestic advances grew 6.71% y-o-y to Rs 3.32 lakh crore. Das said that credit growth is expected to be 8-10% for FY20. CASA deposits grew 9.55% y-o-y, and its share in domestic deposits stood at 42.69%.

“Going forward, the focus will be on high growth in domestic advances, particularly in the RAM (retail, agriculture and MSME) segment and mid-sized corporate segment,” Das said.