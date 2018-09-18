Bank of Baroda share price drops, Dena Bank stock soars almost 20% after government’s merger proposal.

Shares of Bank of Baroda fell 14%, while those of Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank surged, in early morning trade on Tuesday following the government’s proposal to merge the three state-run banks. The proposal comes as a reform step to deal with sick PSU banks and mounting non-performing assets (NPAs).

In early morning trade on Tuesday, Bank of Baroda shares plunged by 14.2% to an intra-day low of Rs 116.10 per share on the National Stock Exchange, marking its biggest one-day percentage fall in over 3 and a half years.

Also read in hindi: बैंक आॅफ बड़ौदा 14% तक टूटा, विजया और देना बैंक 20% तक उछले, दायरे में सेंसेक्स-निफ्टी

On the other hand, Dena Bank soared nearly 20% to hit its upper circuit at Rs 19.05 per share. Dena Bank shares posted their biggest daily percentage gain since January 2008. Shares of Vijaya Bank posted their highest gain in almost nine most, rising 10% to Rs 66 per share.

The combined entity will become the third largest bank in the country — across all PSU and private sector banks — the government said on Monday. About the choice of banks, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the banks were chosen keeping in mind that the merger of two strong banks with one weak bank will lead to a strong entity.

Of the three banks, Dena Bank is the weakest bank with highest NPA ratio of 11.04% and lowest business of merely Rs 1.72 lakh crore.

Reaction of analysts:

Jefferies analysts “don’t think the merged entity comes off terribly worse off, at least on paper, though a smooth three-way merger is always a tall ask,” said a Reuters report.

Deutsche Bank has reviewed Bank of Baroda’s target price to Rs 145 from Rs 180, and changed rating to “hold” from “buy”. The brokerage expects premium for the company over other state-run banks to likely reduce and near-term risks to increase.

DB analysts expect merger exercise to take 6-12 months to complete, the report added.