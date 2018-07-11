Bank of Baroda invites applications for post of CFO

The primary responsibility of the CFO will be accounting, budget planning and control, cash management, strategic planning, treasury, asset liability management (ALM) and tax handling functions.'(Reuters)

Bank of Baroda (BoB), the country’s third-largest public-sector bank (PSB) by assets, on Tuesday sought applications for the post of chief financial officer (CFO). The last date for sending in applications is July 31. The appointment will be for a period of three years with yearly performance reviews. The term of engagement may be extended at the option of the bank. The primary responsibility of the CFO will be accounting, budget planning and control, cash management, strategic planning, treasury, asset liability management (ALM) and tax handling functions.

“The CFO will direct all finance-related strategies, initiatives and activities for organisation-wide financial accounting and reporting and will be responsible for directing overall financial policies,” BoB said in a public notice. Applicants must have a minimum of 15 years of experience in overseeing financial operations, preferably accounting and taxation matters, in banks, large corporates, public-sector units (PSUs), financial institutions or financial-services organisations, of which at least 10 years should be in banks or financial institutions.

Of this, five years should be at the senior management level. The other requirements are that the applicant must be a qualified chartered accountant and be between 45 and 50 years of age. The bank’s CFO will be based in Mumbai and will report to the executive director in charge of the finance/credit portfolio. Ramesh Gopalaratnam has held the CFO’s position at BoB since August 14, 2017, having replaced Sanjay Kumar.