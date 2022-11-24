Bank of Baroda, Honda Power among 103 BSE stocks to hit 52-week highs, 42 fall to 52-week lows

Indian benchmark indices were trading with marginal gains on Thursday. The BSE Sensex gained over 300 points or 0.5% to trade at 61,839.The NSE Nifty tops 18,350, up 0.5% after opening in the green. All of NSE Nifty’s sectoral indices, except Nifty Realty and Nifty Metal, are in the green, with Nifty IT up 1%, Nifty PSU Bank up 0.96% and Nifty Bank up 0.54%. Adani Enterprises, Apollo Hospitals, Tata Consumer, RIL and HDFC Bank are among the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

Apollo Hospitals, BPCL, HDFC Life, Tata Consumer and Power Grid are among the top gainers intraday, with Apollo Hospitals up 3.8%. Coal India, Kotak Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finserv are the laggards, with Coal India down 0.5% and Kotak Bank down 0.4%.

BSE Highs and Lows

On the BSE Sensex, 103 stocks rose to hit fresh 52 week highs. Bank of Baroda, West Leisure Resorts, Samrat Forgings, VST Industries, Rane Holdings, Punjab National Bank, Medico Remedies, Global Health, Kirloskar Brothers, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Honda India Power, Easy Trip Planners, Dynamatic Technologies, Canara Bank, Concord Control Systems and many others were among those to hit these highs.

On the flip side, 42 stocks fell to their 52 week lows. Jet Airways, Pace E-Commerce Ventures, Shilpa Medicare, Rossari Biotech, Indian Infotech and Software, Indigo Paints, India Grid Trust, Avanti Feeds, Bafna Pharmaceuticals were among these scrips.

NSE Highs and Lows

On the NSE Nifty, 54 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Archean Chemical Industries, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bohra Industries, Canara Bank, Hindustan Aeronautics, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, VST Industries among others.

Alternatively, 40 stocks including Bafna Pharmaceuticals, Golden Tobacco, Jet Airways (India), Ramco Industries, Shilpa Medicare, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Asian Energy Services among others were the stocks at 52 week lows.

Volume Toppers and Gainers

Welspun Investments and Commercials, Times Guaranty, JBF Industries, Rane Holdings, Uma Exports are the top volume gainers of the day on NSE. Infosys, HDFC, HDFC Bank, RIL and TechM were among the volume toppers on the BSE Sensex-30 index.