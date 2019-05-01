Bank of Baroda earnings to take a hit post merger, Edelweiss cuts stock rating to ‘reduce’

By: |
Published: May 1, 2019 2:36:58 PM

Brokerage house Edelweiss has downgraded PSU bank Bank of Baroda or BoB to ‘Reduce’ from ‘Buy’ on account of earning concerns post its merger with two other PSU banks Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank.

Edelweiss downgrades Bank of Baroda to ?reduce? from ?buy?

Brokerage house Edelweiss has downgraded PSU bank Bank of Baroda or BoB to ‘Reduce’ from ‘Buy’ on account of earning concerns post its merger with two other PSU banks Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank.

The brokerage firm has also revised the target price of BoB downwards to Rs 113 from the earlier price of Rs155. It said as the merger involves costs and other challenges, it will take at least two to three years for the whole process to conclude.

Although the corporate cycle will revive in coming times, Edelweiss thinks the slow pace of transition and lack of visibility will likely overshadow these tailwinds. The continuity in the management is important for the completion of BoB’s merger without hassles, it noted.

Yesterday, the shares of BoB ended lower on BSE at Rs 116.40, down by 5.60% from the last close after Yes Bank released its Jan-Mar earnings. The private lender Yes Bank reported a loss of Rs 1,506 crores for the fourth quarter of FY19. Most of the banking stocks fell on the stock exchanges yesterday after the credit ratings of the financial firms of Anil Ambani group were downgraded in which many lenders have exposure.

The government announced the merger of BoB with Vijaya and Dena Bank last year in September, with a combined business of 14.82 lakh crore, making BoB the second largest PSU bank after State Bank of India.

The BoB’s merger was one of the government’s key reform initiatives to make public sector banks (PSBs) healthy, strong and globally competitive. Besides this, the government had also announced the transfer of 51% stake in IDBI Bank to Life Insurance Corporation or LIC last year as part of its reform process. Earlier in 2017, SBI was also merged with its five associate banks and Bharatiya Mahila Bank.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Bank of Baroda earnings to take a hit post merger, Edelweiss cuts stock rating to ‘reduce’
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

A make in India success story: Big surge in exports of electronics items, imports also at record high
A make in India success story: Big surge in exports of electronics items, imports also at record high
Modi government's Saubhagya scheme lives up to its billing
Modi government's Saubhagya scheme lives up to its billing
IBC success: Most insolvent firms wound up -- a report card
IBC success: Most insolvent firms wound up -- a report card
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition