Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank among 131 BSE stocks to hit 52-week highs, 10 fall to 52-week lows

Indian benchmark indices were trading in the green following the RBI MPC meet outcome and the repo rate hike of 35 bps. The BSE Sensex gained over 60 points to trade at 62,474. The NSE Nifty is trading at 18,617, up 0.3%. Sectorally, Nifty PSU Bank index is up 2.09% intraday following the monetary policy committee meet. Investors demonstrating optimism regarding the raise in the repo rate. Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab & Sind Bank and Central Bank of India are leading the gains. Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries and Sun Pharma are among the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, L&T, Axis Bank, Eicher Motors, IndusInd Bank and M&M are among the top gainers, with Axis Bank up 2.1%. The biggest laggards are Sun Pharma, Kotak Bank, Power Grid, HDFC Life and TCS. Sun Pharma is trading 2.73% down.

BSE Highs and Lows

On the BSE Sensex, 115 stocks rose to hit fresh 52 week highs. Vindhya Telelinks, West Leisure Resorts, Victoria Mills, United Breweries, Themis Medicare, Power Mech Projects, NINtec Systems, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Axis Bank, Blue Star, Aditya Birla Capital, Cummins India, Godfrey Phillips, Evans, Central Bank of India, Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works, JK Lakshmi Cement and many others were among those to hit these highs.

On the flip side, 10 stocks fell to their 52 week lows. DAPS Advertising, DCX Systems, Balkrishna Paper Mills, Sarveshwar Foods were among these scrips.

NSE Highs and Lows

On the NSE Nifty, 58 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Fourth Dimension Solutions, Aditya Birla Capital, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Blue Star, UCO Bank, Welspun Enterprises, Themis Medicare, Power Finance Corporation, L&T, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Godfrey Phillips are among others.

Alternatively, 9 stocks including LTIMindtree, DCX Systems, Osia Hyper Retail, Supreme Engineering among others were the stocks at 52 week lows.

BSE Volume Toppers and NSE Volume Gainers

Uniinfo Telecom Services, Venky’s (India), HEC Infra Projects, Agri-Tech (India) are the top volume gainers of the day on NSE. Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Tata Steel and Sun Pharma were among the volume toppers on the BSE Sensex-30 index.