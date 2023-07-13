Bank Nifty weekly options expiry shifts to Wednesday; Nifty Midcap Select F&O contracts to expire Monday

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has again revised the expiry day of futures and options (F&O) contracts for Bank Nifty and Nifty Midcap Select. Now the Bank Nifty weekly F&O contracts will expire on Wednesday instead of Thursday. There’s no change in the monthly and quarterly expiry days; these contracts will expire on the last Thursday of every month. Meanwhile, Nifty Midcap Select contracts will now expire on Monday instead of Wednesday. The monthly contracts will expire on the last Monday of the respective contract month.

Bank Nifty F&O Expiry Day Change

The change in Bank Nifty F&O expiry day will be effective from the trade date of September 04, 2023, Monday and accordingly, all existing weekly contracts with Thursday expiry will be revised to Wednesday, September 01, 2023, EOD. The first Wednesday’s weekly expiry will be on September 06, 2023. There is no change in the trading cycle and Bank Nifty will continue to have 4 weekly expiration contracts (excluding monthly contracts), 3 monthly expiration contracts and 3 quarterly expiry cycles (March, June, September and December cycle).

Nifty Midcap Select F&O Expiry Day Change

At the end of the day of August 16, 2023, the expiry date and maturity date for all existing futures and options contracts of Nifty Midcap Select will be revised to Monday. The expiry/maturity date of the existing contract maturing on August 23, 2023 (Wednesday) will be brought ahead to August 21, 2023 (Monday). The first Monday expiry will be on August 21, 2023. The expiry cycle for August 16, 2023, will continue to be on Wednesday only.

Last month, NSE scrapped its plan to shift the expiry of its Nifty Bank derivative contracts to Friday from Thursday after BSE’s request. The shift was to be effective from July 7, with all existing contracts with Thursday expiry revised to Friday at the end of July 6. The first Friday expiry was to be on July 14. The change would have meant four weekly expiry dates at NSE — Nifty Financial Services expiry on Tuesday, Nifty Midcap Select on Wednesday, Nifty 50 on Thursday and Nifty Bank on Friday.