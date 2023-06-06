Bank Nifty Today Live

Live

Bank Nifty Live: Nifty Bank F&O expiry shifts to Friday; index falls below 44080, ICICI Bank tanks, Axis Bank gains

Bank Nifty F&O expiry day has been shifted from Thursday to Friday. On Tuesday, banking index dipped 27.75 points or 0.06% to 44,073.90.

Bank Nifty trades flat amid muted muted global cues.

Go to Live Updates Bank Nifty F&O Expiry Day: Bank Nifty Futures and Options (F&O) expiry day has been shifted from Thursday to Friday. The changes will be effective from the trade date of Friday, July 7, 2023; accordingly, all existing contracts with Thursday expiry will be revised to Friday by the end of the day on July 6, 2023. The first Friday expiry will be on July 14, 2023, according to NSE. Live Updates Bank Nifty Today | Nifty Bank, Nifty 50, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 12:29 (IST) 6 Jun 2023 Nifty falls below 18550, Sensex tanks 200 pts; Bank Nifty below 44100, TechM, Infosys tumble Benchmark indices were trading in red on Tuesday. The NSE Nifty 50 fell 58.25 points or 0.31% to 18,535.60 and BSE Sensex tanked 212.70 points or 0.34% to 62,574.77. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were UltraTech Cement, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Grasim and Tata Motors while the losers were Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Tech, TCS and Wipro. Share Market Live Today 12:24 (IST) 6 Jun 2023 Bank Nifty trades below 44100; check top gainers/losers Bank Nifty dipped 8.40 points or 0.02% to 44,093.25. The top gainers on the index were Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank and IDFC First Bank while the losers were ICICI Bank, Federal Bank, PNB, HDFC Bank and SBIN. 12:21 (IST) 6 Jun 2023 Bank Nifty may move towards 45000 if it sustains above 44050 “If Bank Nifty sustains above the range of 44050 on a weekly basis, it will start moving towards 45000 in the coming weeks. The resistance is at around 44000-44100 and the support is at around 43900-43950 till the time index breaks this range it is expected to remain sideways. Technical indicator RSI is at around 60 and is showing strength by sustaining above 50 levels,” said Mitesh Karwa, Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd. Share Market Outlook Today 12:21 (IST) 6 Jun 2023 Bank Nifty OI Data “Bank Nifty monthly option chain data reflects on 44000 straddles continue to play tug of war, with CE writers holding overall more than lakh OI contracts at various strikes all the way till 47000CE. PCR_OI at 44000 is nearly 1.25 and the sustenance above 44200 here will see 45000 zones on an immediate basis,” said Shilpa Rout – Derivatives Lead Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd. Share Market Outlook Today 12:20 (IST) 6 Jun 2023 Bank Nifty may trade within range of 43700-44300 “Bank Nifty is expected to continue to trade within the range of 43700-44300. This suggests that the index is likely to move sideways, lacking a clear trend,” said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities. Share Market Outlook Today 12:20 (IST) 6 Jun 2023 Bank Nifty first support at 44185 and then 44090 while resistance at 44393 and 44506 Bank Nifty has developed a cooling-off setup on the weekly chart which indicates a pause in momentum for the time being. Bank Nifty intraday strategy: Buy on dip with a stop loss placed at 43700. First support at 44185 and then 44090 while resistance at 44393 and 44506, according to Rahul Sharma, JM Financial. Share Market Outlook Today 12:19 (IST) 6 Jun 2023 Bank Nifty F&O expiry day changed to Friday from Thursday; July 14 to be first Friday expiry Bank Nifty Futures and Options (F&O) expiry day has been changed from Thursday to Friday, said NSE. The changes will be effective from the trade date of Friday, July 7, 2023; accordingly, all existing contracts with Thursday expiry will be revised to Friday by the end of day on July 6, 2023. The first Friday expiry will be on July 14, 2023. If Friday is a trading holiday then the expiry date will be the previous trading day, NSE added. Last Month, BSE also changed the expiration day of Sensex and Bankex monthly, weekly and long-dated futures and options contracts to Fridays from Thursdays. Read Full Story