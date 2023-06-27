scorecardresearch
Bank Nifty, PSU Bank, Private Bank, Fin Nifty jump; Almost all banking stocks trade in green, HDFC Bank up 2%

Bank Nifty, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Financial Services soared over 1% today. All the banking stocks were trading in green except PSB and Indian Bank.

Written by Yash Sadhak Shrivastava
Banking stocks gain

Banking stocks surged today with Bank Nifty jumping above 44,150 towards the end of the session. The market sentiment improved after HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh said that the merger of the corporation with HDFC Bank will be effective July 1. HDFC stock delisting will be effective from July 13, Vice-Chairman and CEO Keki Mistry said. HDFC and HDFC Bank stocks jumped 2%. Nifty Private Bank, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Financial Services soared over 1%. All the banking stocks were trading in green except PSB and Indian Bank.

First published on: 27-06-2023 at 15:29 IST

