Bank Nifty hits new all-time high, crosses 44,500 level

Banking stocks index Bank Nifty soared to a new record high, reaching 44,508.40 points, up nearly 1% or around 400 points. This index surpassed its previous peak of 44,498.60 points set on May 30, 2023. The surge reflects the ongoing momentum and positive sentiment surrounding the banking sector and general market sentiment as Nifty 50 also crossed the 19,000 mark in trade today.

Bank Nifty constituents’ performance

Nifty Bank constituents IndusInd Bank, IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank and AU Small Finance Bank are leading the gains, with IndusInd Bank soaring over 2%. While the index touched a new all-time high today, Bandhan Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda were dragging the index, with Bandhan Bank lower by 2%.