The Nifty Bank index hit a fresh all-time high of 61,875.05 in early trade on Tuesday, November 17, as buying in private and public sector lenders extended its month-long rally. The index crossed its previous intraday record of 61,764.85 and has gained more than 10.7% over the past 30 days.

ICICI Bank, State Bank of India (SBI) and Punjab National Bank (PNB) were among the stocks supporting Tuesday’s advance. Renewed foreign fund inflows, healthy credit growth, improving asset quality and lower crude oil prices have supported buying in banking shares.

5 reasons why Bank Nifty is scaling new highs

#1 Foreign investors return with $8.2 billion in inflows (back link story)

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have resumed buying Indian equities after an extended period of selling. According to a November 10 report by Financial Express citing Jefferies, foreign investors have pumped nearly $8.2 billion into Indian equities since mid-October, with $5.8 billion coming in during the first six trading sessions of November.

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Jefferies noted that FIIs had withdrawn $61 billion from Indian equities since September 2024, including $31 billion in the first 10 months of 2026. The recent return of foreign money has provided support to large-cap stocks, including banking shares.

The brokerage has identified HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank among the potential beneficiaries of renewed FPI buying. Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement, Max Healthcare, JSW Energy, Varun Beverages, Indian Hotels, DLF, IndiGo and Sona BLW are also on its list of 12 potential FPI flow beneficiaries.

#2 Banking stocks have room to attract foreign money

Jefferies’ analysis also points to significant foreign investor underweight positions in Indian equities.

The brokerage studied 70 large active emerging-market funds with combined assets under management of $370 billion. Its September 2026 assessment found that India was just 0.1 percentage point overweight, well below its 10-year average of 2.2 percentage points. Around 61% of the funds were underweight on India.

Financials have seen the largest sectoral FPI outflows since September 2024, amounting to $17 billion, followed by consumer staples at $11 billion. Energy, automobiles and IT each recorded outflows of around $9 billion, according to Jefferies.

At the stock level, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank saw estimated outflows of $8 billion each between September 2024 and September 2026. ICICI Bank and Axis Bank recorded outflows of $5 billion each, while Mahindra & Mahindra and Kotak Mahindra Bank saw outflows of $3 billion each.

This leaves large financial stocks among the potential beneficiaries if foreign investors continue increasing their exposure to Indian equities.

#3 Lower crude oil prices support market sentiment

Lower international crude oil prices have improved sentiment towards Indian equities. Since India imports a substantial share of its oil requirements, a decline in crude prices can reduce the import bill and ease inflationary pressure.

This can support economic activity and improve the operating environment for banks, particularly through healthier demand for credit.

#4 Healthy credit growth and improving asset quality

Steady loan demand has supported the banking sector’s earnings outlook. Higher credit growth allows lenders to expand interest income, while improving asset quality can reduce provisioning requirements and support profitability.

Indian banks have also maintained adequate capital buffers, giving them room to meet regulatory requirements and support further lending.

#5 Strong capital positions support lending growth

Healthy capital adequacy levels have strengthened banks’ ability to expand their loan books and absorb potential credit losses. Strong capital positions also provide lenders with greater flexibility to fund business growth.

Together with improving asset quality, this has supported confidence in the banking sector.

Deposit costs remain a concern for banks

Despite the strong rally, banks continue to face pressure from rising deposit costs. Competition to attract deposits can increase funding expenses and put pressure on net interest margins (NIMs).

Banks will need to balance loan growth with deposit mobilisation while protecting margins in the coming quarters.