Bank Holidays August 2023: Banks to remain closed for 14 days in August; check full bank holiday list here

Written by FE Business
Updated:
The central bank has placed the holidays under three brackets: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act; Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. (Reuters photo)

Bank Holidays August 2023: Banks will remain closed for fourteen days in August 2023 including weekends, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday list. These holidays include second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays. The central bank has placed the holidays under three brackets: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act; Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Some of these bank holidays are state-specific. Banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. In June too, banks stayed closed for twelve days, including second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. On other Saturdays, banks stay operational full-day. Meanwhile, banks across the country remain closed on Sundays.

Bank Holidays August 2023

August 6, 2023 -Weekly Holiday

August 8, 2023 – Tendong Lho Rum Faat- Sikkim

August 12, 2023 – Second Saturday

August 13, 2023 – Weekly holiday

August 15, 2023- Independence Day

August 16, 2023 – Parsi New Year – Shahenshahi – Maharashtra

August 18, 2023- Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva – Assam

August 20, 2023 – Weekly Holiday

August 26, 2023 – Fourth Saturday Holiday

August 27, 2023 – Weekly Holiday

August 28, 2023 – First Onam- Kerala

August 29, 2023- Thiruvonam- Kerala

August 30, 2023 – Raksha Bandhan- Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh

August 31, 2023 – Raksha Bandhan/Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi/Pang-Lhabsol – Uttarakhand, Assam, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh

Bank Holiday List 2023

7 September: Janmashtami
19 September: Ganesh Chaturthi
28 September: Eid e Milad
2 October: Gandhi Jayanti
21 October: Maha Saptami
22 October: Maha Ashtami
23 October: Maha Navami
24 October: Vijaya Dashami
12 November: Diwali
13 November: Deepavali Holiday
15 November: Bhai Dooj
27 November: Guru Nanak Jayanti
25 December: Christmas Day

First published on: 07-08-2023 at 11:51 IST

