Bank Holiday on Bakri Eid June 2023: Banks closed on Thursday, June 29; check full list for 2023 here

Bank Holidays June 2023: Most banks will remain closed on Thursday, June 29 for Bakri Eid, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday list. Branches at some locations will also be closed for an additional day on Friday, June 30 for Remna Ni/Id-Ul-Zuha. Banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. On other Saturdays, banks stay operational full-day. Meanwhile, banks across the country remain closed on Sundays.

Bank Bakri Eid Holiday June 2023

June 29 – Bakri Eid (Eid-Ul-Adha) – Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad – Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad – Telangana, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla and Srinagar

June 30 – Remna Ni/Id-Ul-Zuha – Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Jammu and Srinagar

Bank Holiday List 2023

29 July: Muharram

15 August: Independence Day

16 August: Parsi New Year

31 August: Raksha Bandhan

7 September: Janmashtami

19 September: Ganesh Chaturthi

28 September: Eid e Milad

2 October: Gandhi Jayanti

21 October: Maha Saptami

22 October: Maha Ashtami

23 October: Maha Navami

24 October: Vijaya Dashami

12 November: Diwali

13 November: Deepavali Holiday

15 November: Bhai Dooj

27 November: Guru Nanak Jayanti

25 December: Christmas Day

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the BSE will also remain closed on Thursday, June 29 for Bakri Eid. Earlier, markets were supposed to be shut on Wednesday but the stock exchanges shifted the Bakri Eid holiday to Thursday, in line with the announcement made by the Maharashtra general administration department regarding the change in holiday. As the holiday shifted to Thursday, the expiry of the weekly and monthly derivative contracts was moved to Wednesday. Today, wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, will remain closed. There will be no trading activity in the Forex and commodity futures markets.