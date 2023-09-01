What is the Market Cap of Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd.? The market cap of Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd. is ₹6.72 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd.? P/E ratio of Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd. is -97.29 and PB ratio of Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd. is 0.9 as on .

What is the share price of Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd. is ₹14.01 as on .