Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BANGALORE FORT FARMS LTD.

Sector : Jute/Jute Yarn/Jute Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹14.01 Closed
00
As on Aug 29, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.00₹14.01
₹14.01
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.30₹20.45
₹14.01
Open Price
₹14.00
Prev. Close
₹14.01
Volume
0

Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R114.01
  • R214.02
  • R314.02
  • Pivot
    14.01
  • S114
  • S214
  • S313.99

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 516.5313.97
  • 1016.3414.02
  • 2016.2814.36
  • 5018.8715.41
  • 10021.6216.56
  • 20018.9617.56

Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
05.34-9.61-21.95-16.61-26.26-20.85
1.030.703.6011.36-36.7855.33-40.32
-1.19-6.176.308.241.8893.2832.75
8.087.0737.0348.15111.64479.71113.90
1.83-1.031.361.74-1.71-4.02-0.71

Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd. Share Holdings

Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
16 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd.

Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/10/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51101WB1966PLC226442 and registration number is 001643. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preservation of fruit and vegetables. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mahendra Singh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Umesh Sinha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Mousumi Sengupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Aman Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Naba Kumar Das
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd.?

The market cap of Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd. is ₹6.72 Cr as on Aug 29, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd. is -97.29 and PB ratio of Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd. is 0.9 as on Aug 29, 2023.

What is the share price of Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd. is ₹14.01 as on Aug 29, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd. is ₹20.45 and 52-week low of Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd. is ₹13.30 as on Aug 29, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data