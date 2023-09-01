Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|5.34
|-9.61
|-21.95
|-16.61
|-26.26
|-20.85
|1.03
|0.70
|3.60
|11.36
|-36.78
|55.33
|-40.32
|-1.19
|-6.17
|6.30
|8.24
|1.88
|93.28
|32.75
|8.08
|7.07
|37.03
|48.15
|111.64
|479.71
|113.90
|1.83
|-1.03
|1.36
|1.74
|-1.71
|-4.02
|-0.71
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|16 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/10/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51101WB1966PLC226442 and registration number is 001643. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preservation of fruit and vegetables. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd. is ₹6.72 Cr as on Aug 29, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd. is -97.29 and PB ratio of Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd. is 0.9 as on Aug 29, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd. is ₹14.01 as on Aug 29, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd. is ₹20.45 and 52-week low of Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd. is ₹13.30 as on Aug 29, 2023.