Bandhan Bank shares jump 6% after robust Q4 results; key figures in a nutshell

By: |
Published: May 2, 2019 3:35:07 PM

Shares of India's major private lender Bandhan Bank jumped on Thursday afternoon, after the firm reported stellar Q4 results. Bandhan Bank share price jumped more than 6% to hit the day's high at Rs 635.

Bandhan Bank, Bandhan Bank stake in HDFC, RBI, RBI shareholding guidelines, Kolkata, latest news on bandhan bankThe bank?s net profit for the quarter grew by 67 .78% to Rs 651 crore as against Rs 388 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Shares of India’s major private lender Bandhan Bank jumped on Thursday afternoon, after the firm reported stellar Q4 results. Bandhan Bank share price jumped more than 6% to hit the day’s high at Rs 635. Bandhan Bank has reported a robust 68% on-year rise in net profit to Rs 651 crore. The bank had reported a net profit of Rs 388 crore a year ago. Analysts had anticipated the lender to report a net profit of Rs 546.30 crore, according to a Bloomberg poll of eight analysts. The net interest margin (NlM) registered a stellar jump to 70.69% against 9.32% in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. We take a look at key figures in a nutshell.

Also read: Top brokerages remain divided after Kotak Mahindra Bank’s Q4 results; should you buy or sell stock?

Bandhan Bank Q4 net profit jumps 68% to Rs 651 crore: Key figures in a nutshell

  • The bank’s net profit for the quarter grew by 67 .78% to Rs 651 crore as against Rs 388 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. 
  • The lender’s net interest income came in 45.60% at Rs 1258 crore as against Rs 864 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
  • The operating profit for the quarter jumped 63.92% to Rs 1,154 crore against  Rs 704 crore in the similar period last year.
  • The asset quality improved sequentially, as Gross NPAs as on 31st March 2019 stood at 2.04% against 2.40% as on 31’t December 2018. The Net NPAs came in at 0.5% as against 0.7% in the previous quarter.
  • The bank’s CASA ratio came in at 40.75% of total deposits. This compared with 34.32% in the corresponding period last year.  The Total Advances (on book + off book) grew by 38.46% at Rs 44,776 crore as on March 31, 2019, as against 32,339 crore one-year ago.
  • The total banking outlets stood at 4000, as at the end of the quarter. This overall network comprises of 986 branches and 3,014 doorstep service centres.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Bandhan Bank shares jump 6% after robust Q4 results; key figures in a nutshell
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition