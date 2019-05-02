Bandhan Bank shares jump 6% after robust Q4 results; key figures in a nutshell

Shares of India's major private lender Bandhan Bank jumped on Thursday afternoon, after the firm reported stellar Q4 results. Bandhan Bank share price jumped more than 6% to hit the day's high at Rs 635. Bandhan Bank has reported a robust 68% on-year rise in net profit to Rs 651 crore. The bank had reported a net profit of Rs\u00a0388 crore a year ago. Analysts had anticipated the lender to report a net profit of Rs 546.30 crore, according to a Bloomberg poll of eight analysts.\u00a0The net interest margin (NlM) registered a stellar jump to 70.69% against 9.32% in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. We take a look at key figures in a nutshell. Also read:\u00a0Top brokerages remain divided after Kotak Mahindra Bank\u2019s Q4 results; should you buy or sell stock? Bandhan Bank Q4 net profit jumps 68% to Rs 651 crore: Key figures in a nutshell The bank's net profit for the quarter grew by 67 .78% to Rs 651 crore as against Rs 388 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.\u00a0 The lender\u2019s net interest income came in 45.60% at Rs 1258 crore as against Rs 864 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The operating profit for the quarter jumped 63.92% to Rs 1,154 crore against \u00a0Rs 704 crore in the similar period last year. The asset quality improved sequentially, as Gross NPAs as on 31st March 2019 stood at 2.04% against 2.40% as on 31't December 2018. The Net NPAs came in at 0.5% as against 0.7% in the previous quarter. The bank\u2019s CASA ratio came in at 40.75% of total deposits. This compared with 34.32% in the corresponding period last year. \u00a0The Total Advances (on book + off book) grew by 38.46% at Rs 44,776 crore as on March 31, 2019, as against 32,339 crore one-year ago. The total banking outlets stood at 4000, as at the end of the quarter. This overall network comprises of 986 branches and 3,014 doorstep service centres.