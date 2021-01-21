  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bandhan Bank shares fall over 5 pc

January 21, 2021 6:35 PM

Shares of Bandhan Bank on Thursday fell over 5 per cent after the lender reported a 13.5 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 632.6 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 731 crore for the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Total income during the period under review rose 38.3 per cent to Rs 2,625 crore from Rs 1,898 crore in the same period of 2019-20, Bandhan Bank said in a press release.

On asset front, gross NPAs as on December 31, 2020, stood at Rs 859.2 crore (1.1 per cent of gross advances) against Rs 1,182 crore (1.9 per cent) by the year-ago same period.

