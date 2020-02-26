Bandhan Bank share price jumps 5% as RBI allows expansion, lifts this key ban

Bandhan Bank has over 4,000 banking outlets across India with more than 1.9 crore customers

Bandhan Bank share price rose as much as 4.8 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 423.25 apiece on BSE in Wednesday’s trade after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lifted the ban on opening of new branches by the bank, subject to some conditions. RBI has removed the restriction “considering the efforts made by the bank to comply with the said licensing condition”, the Kolkata-based bank said in a regulatory filing to stock exchanges. Around 11.15 AM, Bandhan Bank shares were trading a tad higher at Rs 404.50 apiece on BSE. Bandhan Bank shares hit a 52-week low of Rs 402.20 apiece on BSE in the previous session. The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 650 on October 29, 2019.

Though the bank is still not in compliance with the licensing condition on dilution, considering the efforts made by the bank to comply with the said licensing condition, it has lifted the regulatory restriction on branch opening, subject to the condition that the bank ensures that at least 25 per cent of the total number of banking outlets opened during a financial year are opened in unbanked rural centres, the company said in the press release.

Earlier in October 2019, the central bank had imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1 crore on Bandhan Bank for non-compliance with the guidelines on promoter holding. The lender did not bring down the promoter holding to 40 per cent in three year’s time, following which the RBI restricted the bank from opening new branches. It also froze Bandhan Bank’s founder-cum-managing director Chandra Shekhar Ghosh’s salary at the September 2018 level.

Currently, Bandhan Bank has over 4,000 banking outlets across India with more than 1.9 crore customers. Out of these outlets, 1,009 are bank branches, 3,084 Doorstep Service Centres (DSCs) and 195 GRUK centres.