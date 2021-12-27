Bandhan Bank, Indigo Paints, RBL Bank among stocks to hit fresh lows, 287 scrips at 52-week high

Shares of RBL Bank hit a 52-week low of Rs 138, locked at the lower circuit of 20 percent in early trade on Monday after RBI appointed Yogesh K Dayal as an additional director on the board of the bank.

Bears made a comeback on Dalal Street after Christmas as benchmark indices were trading lower on Monday. At 10:30 am, the Sensex was down 52 points or 0.09% at 57,072.15, and the Nifty was down 11.75 points or 0.07% at 16,955.90. A total of 287 scrips hit 52-week high on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) while 23 stocks were at fresh lows. Shares of RBL Bank hit a 52-week low of Rs 138, locked at the lower circuit of 20 percent in early trade on Monday (27 December) after the Reserve Bank of India appointed Yogesh K Dayal as an additional director on the board of the bank.

52-week high and low on BSE

B.A.G. Films & Media Ltd, Algoquant Fintech Ltd, Bhartiya Global Infomedia Ltd, Citizen Infoline Ltd, MTNL, D-Link India Ltd, Gyscoal Alloys Ltd were among the 287 scrips that hit 52-week highs today. Meanwhile, Bandhan Bank, Cartrade, DCB Bank, Data Patterns, Indigo Paints, Janus Corporation, Infra Industries Ltd, Opto Circuits, Oceanaa Biotek Industries, RBL Bank, were among stocks that hit 52-week low on BSE.

52-week high and low on NSE

Shares of Gujarat Lease, Smartlink Holdings, Manaksia Aluminium, Lokesh Machines and HP Adhesives Ltd., hit their fresh 52-week highs on NSE. However, RBL Bank, Bandhan Bank, JTL Infra, Opto Circuits and Vikas Multicorp(PP), were that stocks that touched their fresh 52-week low. Overall, 10 shares traded in the green in Nifty50 index, while 40 traded in the red.

Top gainers, losers in Sensex

Power stocks were trading higher on Monday. Energy Development Company (up 4.97%), Karma Energy (up 4.96%), Suzlon Energy (up 4.94%), Indowind Energy (up 4.91%), Orient Green Power Company (up 4.90%), K.P.I. Global Infras (up 4.80%), PIGL(up 4.39%), RTNPOWER (up 4.24%), Jyoti Structures(up 3.76%) and Indo Tech Transformers (up 3.62%) were among the top gainers. JSW Energy (down 1.44%), DPSC (down 1.09%), Kalpataru Power Transmission (down 0.92%), PTC India (down 0.89%), Tata Power Company (down 0.51%), Adani Power(down 0.35%), KEC International (down 0.35%), Hitachi Energy India (down 0.34%), NHPC (down 0.33%) and GE Power India Ltd (down 0.17%) were among the laggards.

Nifty50 top gainers, laggards

Cipla(up 1.48%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.0%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.87%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 0.85%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 0.77%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 0.59%), Divis Laboratories (up 0.58%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 0.44%), Axis Bank (up 0.38%) and UltraTech Cement (up 0.35%) were among the top gainers in the Nifty pack. On the other hand, IndusInd Bank (down 4.12%), Asian Paints (down 1.53%), Eicher Motors (down 1.41%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.36%), Maruti Suzuki (down 0.88%), Bajaj Finance (down 0.83%), Coal India (down 0.72%), Bajaj Auto (down 0.69%), ITC (down 0.67%) and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 0.65%) were the losers.