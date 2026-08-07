Here's the live share price of B&B Triplewall Containers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|B&B Triplewall Containers
|-6.05
|7.54
|15.12
|15.91
|14.13
|-1.22
|0
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, B&B Triplewall Containers has gained 14.13% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, B&B Triplewall Containers has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|224.97
|224.62
|10
|219.88
|222.81
|20
|218.71
|220.34
|50
|214.93
|214.39
|100
|199.39
|206.89
|200
|199.13
|200.45
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, B&B Triplewall Containers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 07, 2026, 06:58 PM IST IST
|B&B Triplewall Conta - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 12:21 AM IST IST
|B&B Triplewall Conta - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|May 30, 2026, 11:41 PM IST IST
|B&B Triplewall Conta - Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended On March 31, 2026.
|May 30, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|B&B Triplewall Conta - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year End
|May 25, 2026, 06:35 PM IST IST
|B&B Triplewall Conta - Board Meeting Intimation for Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On March 31, 202
Source: Dion Global
B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21015KA2011PLC060106 and registration number is 060106. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of corrugated paper and paperboard. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 609.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for B&B Triplewall Containers is ₹226.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The B&B Triplewall Containers is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of B&B Triplewall Containers is ₹465.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of B&B Triplewall Containers are ₹226.90 and ₹218.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which B&B Triplewall Containers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of B&B Triplewall Containers is ₹252.50 and 52-week low of B&B Triplewall Containers is ₹150.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The B&B Triplewall Containers has shown returns of 2.0% over the past day, 7.54% for the past month, 15.12% over 3 months, 14.13% over 1 year, -1.22% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of B&B Triplewall Containers are 22.55 and 3.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global