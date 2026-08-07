What is the share price of B&B Triplewall Containers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for B&B Triplewall Containers is ₹226.90 as on .

What kind of stock is B&B Triplewall Containers? The B&B Triplewall Containers is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of B&B Triplewall Containers? The market cap of B&B Triplewall Containers is ₹465.40 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of B&B Triplewall Containers? Today’s highest and lowest price of B&B Triplewall Containers are ₹226.90 and ₹218.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of B&B Triplewall Containers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which B&B Triplewall Containers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of B&B Triplewall Containers is ₹252.50 and 52-week low of B&B Triplewall Containers is ₹150.20 as on .

How has the B&B Triplewall Containers performed historically in terms of returns? The B&B Triplewall Containers has shown returns of 2.0% over the past day, 7.54% for the past month, 15.12% over 3 months, 14.13% over 1 year, -1.22% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of B&B Triplewall Containers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of B&B Triplewall Containers are 22.55 and 3.52 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global