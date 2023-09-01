Follow Us

B&B TRIPLEWALL CONTAINERS LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | NSE
₹245.50 Closed
1.493.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹237.55₹248.15
₹245.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹178.55₹345.00
₹245.50
Open Price
₹245.55
Prev. Close
₹241.90
Volume
8,548

B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1248.82
  • R2253.78
  • R3259.42
  • Pivot
    243.18
  • S1238.22
  • S2232.58
  • S3227.62

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5276.7244.27
  • 10279.94244.19
  • 20284.57241.79
  • 50265.52238.47
  • 100256.47236.91
  • 200227.82234.31

B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.237.606.1212.18-13.56623.12544.36
-3.1710.149.443.1911.08123.667.01
1.1425.0233.5879.24142.89783.92553.87
-1.68-13.66-1.9522.5516.23-31.2162.37
9.85-4.63-8.94-10.56-42.9679.34103.72
26.129.1814.8314.28-38.3242.4052.46
4.933.6649.6774.7820.54255.73-5.38
6.876.721.6915.63-34.6255.45144.26
7.6023.3969.44101.2353.4145.7545.75
3.490.43-7.7831.2036.521.51-2.50
-2.762.4627.4970.5024.476,206.802,800.21
11.8811.4920.688.89-20.23185.05334.12
7.47-6.7615.1846.130.85299.32236.18
4.160.35-16.3916.1581.80257.85190.84
2.85-12.16-14.322.57-43.7849.1499.48
-3.99-1.2621.1618.33-6.74147.5389.10
2.450.407.9621.55-30.2823.34-31.89
7.4712.5791.90127.1436.01227.01191.83
1.331.8417.0042.521.2944.6444.64
8.9261.0751.3936.43165.31423.38345.80

B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd. Share Holdings

B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd.

B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21015KA2011PLC060106 and registration number is 060106. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of corrugated paper and paperboard. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 312.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manish Kumar Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ravi Agarwal
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Manish Bothra
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Alok Agarwal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vikram Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sushil R Bhatia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Antoinette Ryan Dsouza
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Arun Sarma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd.?

The market cap of B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd. is ₹503.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd. is 26.35 and PB ratio of B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd. is 4.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd. is ₹245.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd. is ₹345.00 and 52-week low of B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd. is ₹178.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

