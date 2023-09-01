Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.23
|7.60
|6.12
|12.18
|-13.56
|623.12
|544.36
|-3.17
|10.14
|9.44
|3.19
|11.08
|123.66
|7.01
|1.14
|25.02
|33.58
|79.24
|142.89
|783.92
|553.87
|-1.68
|-13.66
|-1.95
|22.55
|16.23
|-31.21
|62.37
|9.85
|-4.63
|-8.94
|-10.56
|-42.96
|79.34
|103.72
|26.12
|9.18
|14.83
|14.28
|-38.32
|42.40
|52.46
|4.93
|3.66
|49.67
|74.78
|20.54
|255.73
|-5.38
|6.87
|6.72
|1.69
|15.63
|-34.62
|55.45
|144.26
|7.60
|23.39
|69.44
|101.23
|53.41
|45.75
|45.75
|3.49
|0.43
|-7.78
|31.20
|36.52
|1.51
|-2.50
|-2.76
|2.46
|27.49
|70.50
|24.47
|6,206.80
|2,800.21
|11.88
|11.49
|20.68
|8.89
|-20.23
|185.05
|334.12
|7.47
|-6.76
|15.18
|46.13
|0.85
|299.32
|236.18
|4.16
|0.35
|-16.39
|16.15
|81.80
|257.85
|190.84
|2.85
|-12.16
|-14.32
|2.57
|-43.78
|49.14
|99.48
|-3.99
|-1.26
|21.16
|18.33
|-6.74
|147.53
|89.10
|2.45
|0.40
|7.96
|21.55
|-30.28
|23.34
|-31.89
|7.47
|12.57
|91.90
|127.14
|36.01
|227.01
|191.83
|1.33
|1.84
|17.00
|42.52
|1.29
|44.64
|44.64
|8.92
|61.07
|51.39
|36.43
|165.31
|423.38
|345.80
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21015KA2011PLC060106 and registration number is 060106. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of corrugated paper and paperboard. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 312.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd. is ₹503.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd. is 26.35 and PB ratio of B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd. is 4.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd. is ₹245.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd. is ₹345.00 and 52-week low of B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd. is ₹178.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.