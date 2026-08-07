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B&B Triplewall Containers Share Price

NSE
BSE

B&B TRIPLEWALL CONTAINERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of B&B Triplewall Containers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹226.90 Closed
2.00₹ 4.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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B&B Triplewall Containers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹218.55₹226.90
₹226.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹150.20₹252.50
₹226.90
Open Price
₹222.00
Prev. Close
₹222.45
Volume
1,584

Source: Dion Global

B&B Triplewall Containers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
B&B Triplewall Containers		-6.057.5415.1215.9114.13-1.220
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, B&B Triplewall Containers has gained 14.13% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, B&B Triplewall Containers has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

B&B Triplewall Containers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

B&B Triplewall Containers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5224.97224.62
10219.88222.81
20218.71220.34
50214.93214.39
100199.39206.89
200199.13200.45

Source: Dion Global

B&B Triplewall Containers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, B&B Triplewall Containers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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B&B Triplewall Containers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 07, 2026, 06:58 PM IST ISTB&B Triplewall Conta - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 12:21 AM IST ISTB&B Triplewall Conta - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
May 30, 2026, 11:41 PM IST ISTB&B Triplewall Conta - Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended On March 31, 2026.
May 30, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTB&B Triplewall Conta - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year End
May 25, 2026, 06:35 PM IST ISTB&B Triplewall Conta - Board Meeting Intimation for Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On March 31, 202

Source: Dion Global

About B&B Triplewall Containers

B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21015KA2011PLC060106 and registration number is 060106. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of corrugated paper and paperboard. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 609.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manish Kumar Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ravi Agarwal
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Manish Bothra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Alok Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vikram Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Antoinette Ryan Dsouza
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sushil R Bhatia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Sarma
    Independent Director

FAQs on B&B Triplewall Containers Share Price

What is the share price of B&B Triplewall Containers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for B&B Triplewall Containers is ₹226.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is B&B Triplewall Containers?

The B&B Triplewall Containers is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of B&B Triplewall Containers?

The market cap of B&B Triplewall Containers is ₹465.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of B&B Triplewall Containers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of B&B Triplewall Containers are ₹226.90 and ₹218.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of B&B Triplewall Containers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which B&B Triplewall Containers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of B&B Triplewall Containers is ₹252.50 and 52-week low of B&B Triplewall Containers is ₹150.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the B&B Triplewall Containers performed historically in terms of returns?

The B&B Triplewall Containers has shown returns of 2.0% over the past day, 7.54% for the past month, 15.12% over 3 months, 14.13% over 1 year, -1.22% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of B&B Triplewall Containers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of B&B Triplewall Containers are 22.55 and 3.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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