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Bandaram Pharma Packtech Share Price

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BSE

BANDARAM PHARMA PACKTECH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paper

Here's the live share price of Bandaram Pharma Packtech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹20.25 Closed
3.79₹ 0.74
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bandaram Pharma Packtech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.50₹20.25
₹20.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.11₹49.70
₹20.25
Open Price
₹19.50
Prev. Close
₹19.51
Volume
397

Source: Dion Global

Bandaram Pharma Packtech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bandaram Pharma Packtech		-1.70-14.66-25.08-27.60-46.64-8.6720.58
Aditya Birla Real Estate		-2.57-1.77-12.81-2.98-26.1010.8112.31
JK Paper		-1.187.123.4017.999.354.956.58
West Coast Paper Mills		5.5212.7415.5936.5319.757.2817.59
KS Smart Technologies		-5.69-12.79-57.36-53.8054.7062.2233.68
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		-5.401.32-15.43-7.36-13.17-4.842.60
Andhra Paper		-2.04-2.36-13.02-12.08-21.96-10.013.46
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		4.088.62-0.329.91-1.54-9.670.64
Pudumjee Paper Products		3.7415.9311.9619.43-21.8732.0117.03
N R Agarwal Industries		14.9233.188.0425.1850.1619.6011.34
Kuantum Papers		11.4312.787.00-3.42-31.96-22.84-2.17
Emami Paper Mills		-2.4521.6433.7124.9415.72-5.53-11.06
Satia Industries		1.7113.21-11.440.14-22.21-17.98-9.04
Subam Papers		0.840.09-5.8219.1283.9213.297.77
Shree Rama Newsprint		14.9014.423.138.80-1.5839.297.77
Orient Paper & Industries		0.659.07-6.75-13.06-33.73-25.26-10.00
Asgard Alcobev		-6.80-4.70-11.36-40.20-49.0028.5231.17
Pakka		0.04-4.50-24.42-21.98-62.03-19.08-4.75
Ruchira Papers		2.585.85-11.35-10.13-16.47-0.665.25
Genus Paper & Boards		2.644.63-6.113.15-30.70-7.392.38

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bandaram Pharma Packtech has declined 46.64% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Bandaram Pharma Packtech has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).

Bandaram Pharma Packtech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bandaram Pharma Packtech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
521.2520.38
1022.1221.13
2022.4722.24
5025.7724.39
10026.7926.06
20027.8428.32

Source: Dion Global

Bandaram Pharma Packtech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bandaram Pharma Packtech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bandaram Pharma Packtech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:39 PM IST ISTBandaram Pharma Pack - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On 13.08.2026
Jul 11, 2026, 06:49 PM IST ISTBandaram Pharma Pack - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 11:08 PM IST ISTBandaram Pharma Pack - Clarification Of Price Movement
Jul 07, 2026, 12:13 AM IST ISTBandaram Pharma Pack - Clarification sought from Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd
Jun 11, 2026, 10:34 PM IST ISTBandaram Pharma Pack - Receipt Of Order

Source: Dion Global

About Bandaram Pharma Packtech

Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/08/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93090KA1993PLC159827 and registration number is 159827. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. B Deepak Reddy
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nadella Srinivasula Kalki Aakarsh Raj
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. B Premsai Reddy
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. B Sathyavathi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. B Suryaprakasa Rao
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suman Mallu
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Mounika Pammi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bandaram Pharma Packtech Share Price

What is the share price of Bandaram Pharma Packtech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bandaram Pharma Packtech is ₹20.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bandaram Pharma Packtech?

The Bandaram Pharma Packtech is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bandaram Pharma Packtech?

The market cap of Bandaram Pharma Packtech is ₹36.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bandaram Pharma Packtech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bandaram Pharma Packtech are ₹20.25 and ₹19.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bandaram Pharma Packtech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bandaram Pharma Packtech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bandaram Pharma Packtech is ₹49.70 and 52-week low of Bandaram Pharma Packtech is ₹19.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bandaram Pharma Packtech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bandaram Pharma Packtech has shown returns of 3.79% over the past day, -14.66% for the past month, -25.08% over 3 months, -46.64% over 1 year, -8.67% across 3 years, and 20.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bandaram Pharma Packtech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bandaram Pharma Packtech are 105.47 and 1.36 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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