Here's the live share price of Bandaram Pharma Packtech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bandaram Pharma Packtech
|-1.70
|-14.66
|-25.08
|-27.60
|-46.64
|-8.67
|20.58
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|-2.57
|-1.77
|-12.81
|-2.98
|-26.10
|10.81
|12.31
|JK Paper
|-1.18
|7.12
|3.40
|17.99
|9.35
|4.95
|6.58
|West Coast Paper Mills
|5.52
|12.74
|15.59
|36.53
|19.75
|7.28
|17.59
|KS Smart Technologies
|-5.69
|-12.79
|-57.36
|-53.80
|54.70
|62.22
|33.68
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|-5.40
|1.32
|-15.43
|-7.36
|-13.17
|-4.84
|2.60
|Andhra Paper
|-2.04
|-2.36
|-13.02
|-12.08
|-21.96
|-10.01
|3.46
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|4.08
|8.62
|-0.32
|9.91
|-1.54
|-9.67
|0.64
|Pudumjee Paper Products
|3.74
|15.93
|11.96
|19.43
|-21.87
|32.01
|17.03
|N R Agarwal Industries
|14.92
|33.18
|8.04
|25.18
|50.16
|19.60
|11.34
|Kuantum Papers
|11.43
|12.78
|7.00
|-3.42
|-31.96
|-22.84
|-2.17
|Emami Paper Mills
|-2.45
|21.64
|33.71
|24.94
|15.72
|-5.53
|-11.06
|Satia Industries
|1.71
|13.21
|-11.44
|0.14
|-22.21
|-17.98
|-9.04
|Subam Papers
|0.84
|0.09
|-5.82
|19.12
|83.92
|13.29
|7.77
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|14.90
|14.42
|3.13
|8.80
|-1.58
|39.29
|7.77
|Orient Paper & Industries
|0.65
|9.07
|-6.75
|-13.06
|-33.73
|-25.26
|-10.00
|Asgard Alcobev
|-6.80
|-4.70
|-11.36
|-40.20
|-49.00
|28.52
|31.17
|Pakka
|0.04
|-4.50
|-24.42
|-21.98
|-62.03
|-19.08
|-4.75
|Ruchira Papers
|2.58
|5.85
|-11.35
|-10.13
|-16.47
|-0.66
|5.25
|Genus Paper & Boards
|2.64
|4.63
|-6.11
|3.15
|-30.70
|-7.39
|2.38
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bandaram Pharma Packtech has declined 46.64% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Bandaram Pharma Packtech has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|21.25
|20.38
|10
|22.12
|21.13
|20
|22.47
|22.24
|50
|25.77
|24.39
|100
|26.79
|26.06
|200
|27.84
|28.32
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bandaram Pharma Packtech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:39 PM IST IST
|Bandaram Pharma Pack - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On 13.08.2026
|Jul 11, 2026, 06:49 PM IST IST
|Bandaram Pharma Pack - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 11:08 PM IST IST
|Bandaram Pharma Pack - Clarification Of Price Movement
|Jul 07, 2026, 12:13 AM IST IST
|Bandaram Pharma Pack - Clarification sought from Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd
|Jun 11, 2026, 10:34 PM IST IST
|Bandaram Pharma Pack - Receipt Of Order
Source: Dion Global
Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/08/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93090KA1993PLC159827 and registration number is 159827. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bandaram Pharma Packtech is ₹20.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bandaram Pharma Packtech is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bandaram Pharma Packtech is ₹36.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bandaram Pharma Packtech are ₹20.25 and ₹19.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bandaram Pharma Packtech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bandaram Pharma Packtech is ₹49.70 and 52-week low of Bandaram Pharma Packtech is ₹19.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bandaram Pharma Packtech has shown returns of 3.79% over the past day, -14.66% for the past month, -25.08% over 3 months, -46.64% over 1 year, -8.67% across 3 years, and 20.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bandaram Pharma Packtech are 105.47 and 1.36 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global