What is the share price of Bandaram Pharma Packtech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bandaram Pharma Packtech is ₹20.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Bandaram Pharma Packtech? The Bandaram Pharma Packtech is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bandaram Pharma Packtech? The market cap of Bandaram Pharma Packtech is ₹36.39 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bandaram Pharma Packtech? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bandaram Pharma Packtech are ₹20.25 and ₹19.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bandaram Pharma Packtech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bandaram Pharma Packtech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bandaram Pharma Packtech is ₹49.70 and 52-week low of Bandaram Pharma Packtech is ₹19.11 as on .

How has the Bandaram Pharma Packtech performed historically in terms of returns? The Bandaram Pharma Packtech has shown returns of 3.79% over the past day, -14.66% for the past month, -25.08% over 3 months, -46.64% over 1 year, -8.67% across 3 years, and 20.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bandaram Pharma Packtech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bandaram Pharma Packtech are 105.47 and 1.36 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global