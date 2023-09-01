Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|4.74
|4.48
|9.69
|250.49
|250.49
|225.94
|-1.23
|14.95
|43.13
|38.70
|49.37
|247.51
|545.51
|3.40
|-13.52
|-7.59
|-10.71
|-32.34
|-37.16
|-37.16
|7.31
|-14.10
|16.35
|54.65
|14.06
|158.51
|158.51
|-2.32
|17.17
|29.21
|29.21
|29.21
|29.21
|29.21
|-2.78
|10.29
|51.39
|61.89
|40.22
|160.57
|45.59
|10.35
|3.70
|104.40
|167.94
|478.59
|2,371.91
|2,271.02
|8.60
|-8.41
|-3.92
|12.39
|-2.00
|-2.58
|-2.58
|-0.22
|17.46
|6.22
|67.55
|37.04
|-11.02
|56.34
|0
|0
|1.11
|8.93
|121.41
|167.25
|202.33
|-2.42
|-6.05
|13.90
|53.81
|46.50
|102.28
|95.27
|-2.04
|-17.24
|88.98
|45.81
|75.18
|192.68
|155.32
|0.10
|-3.58
|-36.18
|-22.21
|-15.24
|3.96
|-68.52
|4.99
|7.72
|-11.88
|5.23
|3.64
|2.86
|4.43
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|05 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/08/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U85110DL1991PLC046608 and registration number is 088165. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Medical Equipment & Accessories. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd. is ₹33.41 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd. is 87.0 and PB ratio of Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd. is 2.77 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd. is ₹27.84 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd. is ₹27.98 and 52-week low of Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd. is ₹12.94 as on Aug 28, 2023.