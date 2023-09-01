Follow Us

Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BANDARAM PHARMA PACKTECH LTD.

Sector : Medical Equipment & Accessories | Smallcap | BSE
₹27.84 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.84₹27.84
₹27.84
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.94₹27.98
₹27.84
Open Price
₹27.84
Prev. Close
₹27.84
Volume
0

Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R127.84
  • R227.84
  • R327.84
  • Pivot
    27.84
  • S127.84
  • S227.84
  • S327.84

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 514.927
  • 1015.5926.78
  • 2016.3425.48
  • 5018.920.4
  • 10015.5715.04
  • 2009.440

Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
04.744.489.69250.49250.49225.94
-1.2314.9543.1338.7049.37247.51545.51
3.40-13.52-7.59-10.71-32.34-37.16-37.16
7.31-14.1016.3554.6514.06158.51158.51
-2.3217.1729.2129.2129.2129.2129.21
-2.7810.2951.3961.8940.22160.5745.59
10.353.70104.40167.94478.592,371.912,271.02
8.60-8.41-3.9212.39-2.00-2.58-2.58
-0.2217.466.2267.5537.04-11.0256.34
001.118.93121.41167.25202.33
-2.42-6.0513.9053.8146.50102.2895.27
-2.04-17.2488.9845.8175.18192.68155.32
0.10-3.58-36.18-22.21-15.243.96-68.52
4.997.72-11.885.233.642.864.43

Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd. Share Holdings

Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
05 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd.

Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/08/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U85110DL1991PLC046608 and registration number is 088165. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Medical Equipment & Accessories. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. B Muniratnam Reddy
    Managing Director
  • Mr. B Premsai Reddy
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. B Sathyavathi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. C V S Rajaram
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B Suryaprakasa Rao
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd.?

The market cap of Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd. is ₹33.41 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd. is 87.0 and PB ratio of Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd. is 2.77 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd. is ₹27.84 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd. is ₹27.98 and 52-week low of Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd. is ₹12.94 as on Aug 28, 2023.

