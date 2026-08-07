What is the share price of B&A Packaging India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for B&A Packaging India is ₹192.00 as on .

What kind of stock is B&A Packaging India? The B&A Packaging India is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of B&A Packaging India? The market cap of B&A Packaging India is ₹95.24 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of B&A Packaging India? Today’s highest and lowest price of B&A Packaging India are ₹204.30 and ₹192.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of B&A Packaging India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which B&A Packaging India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of B&A Packaging India is ₹253.75 and 52-week low of B&A Packaging India is ₹141.15 as on .

How has the B&A Packaging India performed historically in terms of returns? The B&A Packaging India has shown returns of -3.32% over the past day, 3.95% for the past month, 6.58% over 3 months, -18.87% over 1 year, 0.32% across 3 years, and -1.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of B&A Packaging India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of B&A Packaging India are 13.48 and 1.07 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.52 per annum.

Source: Dion Global