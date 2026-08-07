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B&A Packaging India Share Price

NSE
BSE

B&A PACKAGING INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of B&A Packaging India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹192.00 Closed
-3.32₹ -6.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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B&A Packaging India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹192.00₹204.30
₹192.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹141.15₹253.75
₹192.00
Open Price
₹198.60
Prev. Close
₹198.60
Volume
613

Source: Dion Global

B&A Packaging India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
B&A Packaging India		3.233.956.585.41-18.870.32-1.75
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, B&A Packaging India has declined 18.87% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, B&A Packaging India has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

B&A Packaging India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

B&A Packaging India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5186.65190.68
10190.31190.36
20188.43188.75
50181.43184.73
100177.4185.31
200194.95197.6

Source: Dion Global

B&A Packaging India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, B&A Packaging India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.37%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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B&A Packaging India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:58 PM IST ISTB&A Packaging India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 07, 2026, 11:31 PM IST ISTB&A Packaging India - Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 11:26 PM IST ISTB&A Packaging India - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING
Jul 28, 2026, 05:16 PM IST ISTB&A Packaging India - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
Jul 24, 2026, 07:21 PM IST ISTB&A Packaging India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

Source: Dion Global

About B&A Packaging India

B&A Packaging India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/01/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21021OR1986PLC001624 and registration number is 001624. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of sacks and bags of paper. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 142.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dipankar Mukherjee
    Chairman
  • Mr. Somnath Chatterjee
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Gauri Prosad Sarma
    Director
  • Mr. Basant Kumar Goswami
    Director
  • Mr. Anjan Ghosh
    Director
  • Mrs. Mou Mukherjee
    Director
  • Mr. Arvind Parasramka
    Director
  • Mr. Dhurba Jyoti Dowerah
    Director
  • Mr. Robin Aidan Farley
    Director

FAQs on B&A Packaging India Share Price

What is the share price of B&A Packaging India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for B&A Packaging India is ₹192.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is B&A Packaging India?

The B&A Packaging India is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of B&A Packaging India?

The market cap of B&A Packaging India is ₹95.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of B&A Packaging India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of B&A Packaging India are ₹204.30 and ₹192.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of B&A Packaging India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which B&A Packaging India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of B&A Packaging India is ₹253.75 and 52-week low of B&A Packaging India is ₹141.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the B&A Packaging India performed historically in terms of returns?

The B&A Packaging India has shown returns of -3.32% over the past day, 3.95% for the past month, 6.58% over 3 months, -18.87% over 1 year, 0.32% across 3 years, and -1.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of B&A Packaging India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of B&A Packaging India are 13.48 and 1.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.52 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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