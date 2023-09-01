What is the Market Cap of B&A Packaging India Ltd.? The market cap of B&A Packaging India Ltd. is ₹93.75 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of B&A Packaging India Ltd.? P/E ratio of B&A Packaging India Ltd. is 14.19 and PB ratio of B&A Packaging India Ltd. is 1.48 as on .

What is the share price of B&A Packaging India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for B&A Packaging India Ltd. is ₹189.00 as on .