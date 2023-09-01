Follow Us

B&A Packaging India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

B&A PACKAGING INDIA LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | BSE
₹189.00 Closed
2.023.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

B&A Packaging India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹185.00₹190.00
₹189.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹170.25₹247.00
₹189.00
Open Price
₹190.00
Prev. Close
₹185.25
Volume
137

B&A Packaging India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1191
  • R2193
  • R3196
  • Pivot
    188
  • S1186
  • S2183
  • S3181

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5226.35188.18
  • 10225.31188.84
  • 20226.09188.48
  • 50227.84186.72
  • 100210.47187.72
  • 200220.32191.8

B&A Packaging India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.593.734.421.42-17.291,255.817,113.74
-3.509.808.932.8710.85123.036.88
2.4226.0235.4481.09144.83791.64298.57
-1.61-13.58-1.7822.8116.57-31.3262.34
10.20-4.23-8.69-10.28-42.7380.01104.89
26.009.2714.8414.07-38.3442.1052.39
5.114.0649.9374.9920.79255.60-4.82
6.716.381.4215.44-34.6855.19143.31
7.7423.8568.9999.8953.18403.47464.44
3.650.43-7.4331.3436.401.68-2.60
-2.632.9228.0070.6724.016,208.162,786.34
12.4611.9121.119.31-19.93186.02332.38
7.33-6.9514.9845.760.55296.80235.75
4.120.21-16.4715.8482.11260.05187.60
2.88-12.12-14.212.23-43.9150.0998.61
-2.047.556.0111.397.957.957.95
-5.55-2.8820.6617.32-7.91145.2690.05
1.55-0.647.2720.54-30.8221.96-32.41
-6.70-24.09-4.0571.28176.602,335.412,572.00
9.8316.7694.05123.9237.96233.81193.34

B&A Packaging India Ltd. Share Holdings

B&A Packaging India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About B&A Packaging India Ltd.

B&A Packaging India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/01/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21021OR1986PLC001624 and registration number is 001624. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of sacks and bags of paper. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 127.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Anuradha Farley
    Chairman
  • Mr. Somnath Chatterjee
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Amit Chowdhuri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Basant Kumar Goswami
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anjan Ghosh
    Independent Director

FAQs on B&A Packaging India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of B&A Packaging India Ltd.?

The market cap of B&A Packaging India Ltd. is ₹93.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of B&A Packaging India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of B&A Packaging India Ltd. is 14.19 and PB ratio of B&A Packaging India Ltd. is 1.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of B&A Packaging India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for B&A Packaging India Ltd. is ₹189.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of B&A Packaging India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which B&A Packaging India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of B&A Packaging India Ltd. is ₹247.00 and 52-week low of B&A Packaging India Ltd. is ₹170.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

