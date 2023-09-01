Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.59
|3.73
|4.42
|1.42
|-17.29
|1,255.81
|7,113.74
|-3.50
|9.80
|8.93
|2.87
|10.85
|123.03
|6.88
|2.42
|26.02
|35.44
|81.09
|144.83
|791.64
|298.57
|-1.61
|-13.58
|-1.78
|22.81
|16.57
|-31.32
|62.34
|10.20
|-4.23
|-8.69
|-10.28
|-42.73
|80.01
|104.89
|26.00
|9.27
|14.84
|14.07
|-38.34
|42.10
|52.39
|5.11
|4.06
|49.93
|74.99
|20.79
|255.60
|-4.82
|6.71
|6.38
|1.42
|15.44
|-34.68
|55.19
|143.31
|7.74
|23.85
|68.99
|99.89
|53.18
|403.47
|464.44
|3.65
|0.43
|-7.43
|31.34
|36.40
|1.68
|-2.60
|-2.63
|2.92
|28.00
|70.67
|24.01
|6,208.16
|2,786.34
|12.46
|11.91
|21.11
|9.31
|-19.93
|186.02
|332.38
|7.33
|-6.95
|14.98
|45.76
|0.55
|296.80
|235.75
|4.12
|0.21
|-16.47
|15.84
|82.11
|260.05
|187.60
|2.88
|-12.12
|-14.21
|2.23
|-43.91
|50.09
|98.61
|-2.04
|7.55
|6.01
|11.39
|7.95
|7.95
|7.95
|-5.55
|-2.88
|20.66
|17.32
|-7.91
|145.26
|90.05
|1.55
|-0.64
|7.27
|20.54
|-30.82
|21.96
|-32.41
|-6.70
|-24.09
|-4.05
|71.28
|176.60
|2,335.41
|2,572.00
|9.83
|16.76
|94.05
|123.92
|37.96
|233.81
|193.34
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
B&A Packaging India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/01/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21021OR1986PLC001624 and registration number is 001624. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of sacks and bags of paper. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 127.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of B&A Packaging India Ltd. is ₹93.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of B&A Packaging India Ltd. is 14.19 and PB ratio of B&A Packaging India Ltd. is 1.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for B&A Packaging India Ltd. is ₹189.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which B&A Packaging India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of B&A Packaging India Ltd. is ₹247.00 and 52-week low of B&A Packaging India Ltd. is ₹170.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.