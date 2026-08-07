Here's the live share price of B&A Packaging India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|B&A Packaging India
|3.23
|3.95
|6.58
|5.41
|-18.87
|0.32
|-1.75
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, B&A Packaging India has declined 18.87% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, B&A Packaging India has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|186.65
|190.68
|10
|190.31
|190.36
|20
|188.43
|188.75
|50
|181.43
|184.73
|100
|177.4
|185.31
|200
|194.95
|197.6
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, B&A Packaging India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.37%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:58 PM IST IST
|B&A Packaging India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:31 PM IST IST
|B&A Packaging India - Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:26 PM IST IST
|B&A Packaging India - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING
|Jul 28, 2026, 05:16 PM IST IST
|B&A Packaging India - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
|Jul 24, 2026, 07:21 PM IST IST
|B&A Packaging India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Source: Dion Global
B&A Packaging India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/01/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21021OR1986PLC001624 and registration number is 001624. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of sacks and bags of paper. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 142.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for B&A Packaging India is ₹192.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The B&A Packaging India is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of B&A Packaging India is ₹95.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of B&A Packaging India are ₹204.30 and ₹192.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which B&A Packaging India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of B&A Packaging India is ₹253.75 and 52-week low of B&A Packaging India is ₹141.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The B&A Packaging India has shown returns of -3.32% over the past day, 3.95% for the past month, 6.58% over 3 months, -18.87% over 1 year, 0.32% across 3 years, and -1.75% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of B&A Packaging India are 13.48 and 1.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.52 per annum.
Source: Dion Global