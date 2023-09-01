Follow Us

BANAS FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹15.48 Closed
-0.06-0.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Banas Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.35₹15.98
₹15.48
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.77₹23.25
₹15.48
Open Price
₹15.98
Prev. Close
₹15.49
Volume
61,914

Banas Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R115.86
  • R216.23
  • R316.49
  • Pivot
    15.6
  • S115.23
  • S214.97
  • S314.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 516.0415.67
  • 1016.1315.77
  • 2016.5215.82
  • 5018.3215.88
  • 10020.6415.69
  • 20026.8216.03

Banas Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.091.51-5.2126.26-33.421,032.16792.37
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Banas Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Banas Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Banas Finance Ltd.

Banas Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/06/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1983PLC030142 and registration number is 030142. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Amit Gulecha
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vikash Kulhriya
    Director
  • Mr. Girraj Kishor Agrawal
    Director
  • Mrs. Tanu Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Chirag Goyal
    Director
  • Mr. Ashish Kachhara
    Additional Director

FAQs on Banas Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Banas Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Banas Finance Ltd. is ₹74.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Banas Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Banas Finance Ltd. is 8.81 and PB ratio of Banas Finance Ltd. is 0.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Banas Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Banas Finance Ltd. is ₹15.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Banas Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Banas Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Banas Finance Ltd. is ₹23.25 and 52-week low of Banas Finance Ltd. is ₹9.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.

