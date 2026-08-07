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Banas Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

BANAS FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Banas Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.15 Closed
0.14₹ 0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Banas Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.00₹7.19
₹7.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.01₹10.32
₹7.15
Open Price
₹7.15
Prev. Close
₹7.14
Volume
11,342

Source: Dion Global

Banas Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Banas Finance		2.00-0.14-0.28-1.38-19.48-15.4022.89
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Banas Finance has declined 19.48% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Banas Finance has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Banas Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Banas Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.17.06
107.047.06
207.067.06
507.027.02
1006.797.05
2007.377.39

Source: Dion Global

Banas Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Banas Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 73.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Banas Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 09:06 PM IST ISTBanas Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Standalone And Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Res
Jul 15, 2026, 11:35 PM IST ISTBanas Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 10, 2026, 06:08 AM IST ISTBanas Finance - Reply To Exchange Query
Jul 10, 2026, 06:05 AM IST ISTBanas Finance - Reply To Exchange Query
Jun 29, 2026, 06:58 PM IST ISTBanas Finance - Appointment Of Cfo

Source: Dion Global

About Banas Finance

Banas Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/06/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1983PLC030142 and registration number is 030142. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 57.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 89.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Girraj Kishor Agrawal
    Director
  • Mrs. Tanu Agarwal
    Director & CEO
  • Mr. Vikash Kulhriya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashish Kachhara
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anant Chourasia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Banas Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Banas Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Banas Finance is ₹7.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Banas Finance?

The Banas Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Banas Finance?

The market cap of Banas Finance is ₹64.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Banas Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Banas Finance are ₹7.19 and ₹7.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Banas Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Banas Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Banas Finance is ₹10.32 and 52-week low of Banas Finance is ₹5.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Banas Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Banas Finance has shown returns of 0.14% over the past day, -0.14% for the past month, -0.28% over 3 months, -19.48% over 1 year, -15.4% across 3 years, and 22.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Banas Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Banas Finance are -4.47 and 0.47 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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