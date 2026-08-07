Here's the live share price of Banas Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Banas Finance
|2.00
|-0.14
|-0.28
|-1.38
|-19.48
|-15.40
|22.89
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Banas Finance has declined 19.48% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Banas Finance has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.1
|7.06
|10
|7.04
|7.06
|20
|7.06
|7.06
|50
|7.02
|7.02
|100
|6.79
|7.05
|200
|7.37
|7.39
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Banas Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 73.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:06 PM IST IST
|Banas Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Standalone And Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Res
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:35 PM IST IST
|Banas Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 10, 2026, 06:08 AM IST IST
|Banas Finance - Reply To Exchange Query
|Jul 10, 2026, 06:05 AM IST IST
|Banas Finance - Reply To Exchange Query
|Jun 29, 2026, 06:58 PM IST IST
|Banas Finance - Appointment Of Cfo
Source: Dion Global
Banas Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/06/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1983PLC030142 and registration number is 030142. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 57.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 89.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Banas Finance is ₹7.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Banas Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Banas Finance is ₹64.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Banas Finance are ₹7.19 and ₹7.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Banas Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Banas Finance is ₹10.32 and 52-week low of Banas Finance is ₹5.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Banas Finance has shown returns of 0.14% over the past day, -0.14% for the past month, -0.28% over 3 months, -19.48% over 1 year, -15.4% across 3 years, and 22.89% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Banas Finance are -4.47 and 0.47 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global