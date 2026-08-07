What is the share price of Banas Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Banas Finance is ₹7.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Banas Finance? The Banas Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Banas Finance? The market cap of Banas Finance is ₹64.05 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Banas Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Banas Finance are ₹7.19 and ₹7.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Banas Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Banas Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Banas Finance is ₹10.32 and 52-week low of Banas Finance is ₹5.01 as on .

How has the Banas Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Banas Finance has shown returns of 0.14% over the past day, -0.14% for the past month, -0.28% over 3 months, -19.48% over 1 year, -15.4% across 3 years, and 22.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Banas Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Banas Finance are -4.47 and 0.47 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global