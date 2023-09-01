Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.00
|4.53
|-24.53
|19.33
|35.52
|1,067.47
|550.34
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Bampsl Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100DL1995PLC065028 and registration number is 065028. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Investigation activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bampsl Securities Ltd. is ₹32.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bampsl Securities Ltd. is 75.12 and PB ratio of Bampsl Securities Ltd. is 0.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bampsl Securities Ltd. is ₹9.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bampsl Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bampsl Securities Ltd. is ₹13.40 and 52-week low of Bampsl Securities Ltd. is ₹5.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.