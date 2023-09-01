Follow Us

BAMPSL SECURITIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹9.69 Closed
-2.52-0.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bampsl Securities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.60₹10.14
₹9.69
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.51₹13.40
₹9.69
Open Price
₹10.14
Prev. Close
₹9.94
Volume
6,712

Bampsl Securities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R110.02
  • R210.35
  • R310.56
  • Pivot
    9.81
  • S19.48
  • S29.27
  • S38.94

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.259.76
  • 107.389.71
  • 207.329.67
  • 507.239.75
  • 1007.239.64
  • 2006.29.05

Bampsl Securities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.004.53-24.5319.3335.521,067.47550.34
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Bampsl Securities Ltd. Share Holdings

Bampsl Securities Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bampsl Securities Ltd.

Bampsl Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100DL1995PLC065028 and registration number is 065028. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Investigation activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bhisham Kumar Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Chetna Pandey
    Director
  • Mr. Divit Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Vinubhai Prabhudas Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Sharma
    Director
  • Mr. Sachin Singhal
    Director

FAQs on Bampsl Securities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bampsl Securities Ltd.?

The market cap of Bampsl Securities Ltd. is ₹32.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bampsl Securities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bampsl Securities Ltd. is 75.12 and PB ratio of Bampsl Securities Ltd. is 0.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bampsl Securities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bampsl Securities Ltd. is ₹9.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bampsl Securities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bampsl Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bampsl Securities Ltd. is ₹13.40 and 52-week low of Bampsl Securities Ltd. is ₹5.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

