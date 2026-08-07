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Bampsl Securities Share Price

NSE
BSE

BAMPSL SECURITIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Bampsl Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹18.50 Closed
0.49₹ 0.09
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bampsl Securities Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.35₹18.50
₹18.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.20₹25.49
₹18.50
Open Price
₹18.50
Prev. Close
₹18.41
Volume
2,544

Source: Dion Global

Bampsl Securities Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bampsl Securities		-5.13-6.04-4.49-5.522.4925.3254.67
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bampsl Securities has gained 2.49% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Bampsl Securities has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Bampsl Securities Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bampsl Securities Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
519.4119.38
1019.5219.45
2019.6219.48
5019.2319.4
10019.2719.4
20019.8119.2

Source: Dion Global

Bampsl Securities Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bampsl Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 89.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bampsl Securities Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:46 PM IST ISTBampsl Securities - Submission Of Unaudited Results For The Quarter Ended June 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 11:33 PM IST ISTBampsl Securities - Board Meeting Outcome for Submission Of Outcome Of Board Meeting For The Approval Of Unaudited Financial
Jul 28, 2026, 09:07 PM IST ISTBampsl Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Submission Of Intimation Of Board Meeting For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 20
Jul 12, 2026, 03:20 PM IST ISTBampsl Securities - Submission Of No Complaints Certificate From RTA For The Quarter Ended June 2026
Jul 12, 2026, 03:07 PM IST ISTBampsl Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Bampsl Securities

Bampsl Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100DL1995PLC065028 and registration number is 065028. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Investigation activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bhisham Kumar Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Sharma
    Director
  • Mr. Sachin Singhal
    Director
  • Mrs. Preeti Sharma
    Director
  • Mrs. Chetna Pandey
    Director
  • Mrs. Sheela Gupta
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Bampsl Securities Share Price

What is the share price of Bampsl Securities?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bampsl Securities is ₹18.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bampsl Securities?

The Bampsl Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bampsl Securities?

The market cap of Bampsl Securities is ₹62.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bampsl Securities?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bampsl Securities are ₹18.50 and ₹18.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bampsl Securities?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bampsl Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bampsl Securities is ₹25.49 and 52-week low of Bampsl Securities is ₹15.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bampsl Securities performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bampsl Securities has shown returns of 0.49% over the past day, -6.04% for the past month, -4.49% over 3 months, 2.49% over 1 year, 25.32% across 3 years, and 54.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bampsl Securities?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bampsl Securities are 158.12 and 1.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Bampsl Securities News

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