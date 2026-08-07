Here's the live share price of Bampsl Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bampsl Securities
|-5.13
|-6.04
|-4.49
|-5.52
|2.49
|25.32
|54.67
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bampsl Securities has gained 2.49% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Bampsl Securities has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|19.41
|19.38
|10
|19.52
|19.45
|20
|19.62
|19.48
|50
|19.23
|19.4
|100
|19.27
|19.4
|200
|19.81
|19.2
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bampsl Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 89.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:46 PM IST IST
|Bampsl Securities - Submission Of Unaudited Results For The Quarter Ended June 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:33 PM IST IST
|Bampsl Securities - Board Meeting Outcome for Submission Of Outcome Of Board Meeting For The Approval Of Unaudited Financial
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:07 PM IST IST
|Bampsl Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Submission Of Intimation Of Board Meeting For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 20
|Jul 12, 2026, 03:20 PM IST IST
|Bampsl Securities - Submission Of No Complaints Certificate From RTA For The Quarter Ended June 2026
|Jul 12, 2026, 03:07 PM IST IST
|Bampsl Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Bampsl Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100DL1995PLC065028 and registration number is 065028. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Investigation activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bampsl Securities is ₹18.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bampsl Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bampsl Securities is ₹62.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bampsl Securities are ₹18.50 and ₹18.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bampsl Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bampsl Securities is ₹25.49 and 52-week low of Bampsl Securities is ₹15.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bampsl Securities has shown returns of 0.49% over the past day, -6.04% for the past month, -4.49% over 3 months, 2.49% over 1 year, 25.32% across 3 years, and 54.67% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bampsl Securities are 158.12 and 1.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global