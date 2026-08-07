What is the share price of Bampsl Securities? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bampsl Securities is ₹18.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Bampsl Securities? The Bampsl Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bampsl Securities? The market cap of Bampsl Securities is ₹62.97 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bampsl Securities? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bampsl Securities are ₹18.50 and ₹18.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bampsl Securities? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bampsl Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bampsl Securities is ₹25.49 and 52-week low of Bampsl Securities is ₹15.20 as on .

How has the Bampsl Securities performed historically in terms of returns? The Bampsl Securities has shown returns of 0.49% over the past day, -6.04% for the past month, -4.49% over 3 months, 2.49% over 1 year, 25.32% across 3 years, and 54.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bampsl Securities? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bampsl Securities are 158.12 and 1.58 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global