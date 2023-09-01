Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Bambino Agro Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15440TG1983PLC004363 and registration number is 004363. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of macaroni, noodles, couscous and similar farinaceous products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 257.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bambino Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹265.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bambino Agro Industries Ltd. is 27.55 and PB ratio of Bambino Agro Industries Ltd. is 3.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bambino Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹331.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bambino Agro Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bambino Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹412.00 and 52-week low of Bambino Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹270.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.