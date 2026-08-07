What is the share price of Bambino Agro Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bambino Agro Industries is ₹222.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Bambino Agro Industries? The Bambino Agro Industries is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bambino Agro Industries? The market cap of Bambino Agro Industries is ₹177.80 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bambino Agro Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bambino Agro Industries are ₹222.00 and ₹211.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bambino Agro Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bambino Agro Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bambino Agro Industries is ₹280.00 and 52-week low of Bambino Agro Industries is ₹173.70 as on .

How has the Bambino Agro Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Bambino Agro Industries has shown returns of 0.61% over the past day, 6.4% for the past month, 7.66% over 3 months, -7.29% over 1 year, -9.59% across 3 years, and -6.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bambino Agro Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bambino Agro Industries are 17.78 and 1.62 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global