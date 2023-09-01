Follow Us

BAMBINO AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹331.00 Closed
2.869.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Bambino Agro Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹319.25₹343.95
₹331.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹270.20₹412.00
₹331.00
Open Price
₹328.75
Prev. Close
₹321.80
Volume
9,430

Bambino Agro Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1343.55
  • R2356.1
  • R3368.25
  • Pivot
    331.4
  • S1318.85
  • S2306.7
  • S3294.15

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5306.76320.81
  • 10307.39319.57
  • 20299.3316.6
  • 50294.4312.61
  • 100282.97312.98
  • 200295.88313.7

Bambino Agro Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.706.958.52-0.3014.2877.6759.86
-1.26-3.010.3516.7111.1435.4894.09
-0.63-6.66-2.892.6720.9819.1637.02
-1.7312.5134.8432.0217.68108.45106.52
3.191.917.0530.798.9460.1160.11
3.060.8227.7335.3353.7453.7453.74
-0.64-1.3211.689.26-7.74-1.08-17.12
2.493.88-2.0212.700.9615.8315.83
1.69-2.70-2.89-4.1621.93265.24592.07
6.927.4315.7431.94-5.08-10.19-10.19
-0.8416.2833.23102.21200.8574.9674.96
0.50-0.0743.3852.7835.2721.4921.49
-4.0117.6342.9782.6133.4938.5262.09
22.5026.8530.6230.6230.6230.6230.62
2.49-1.1624.9848.3849.93197.93299.78
2.761.1322.0376.1054.5243.19-16.50
-2.3613.8798.86149.1582.4689.78-35.35
0.210.530.9522.4276.50175.1664.61
4.349.9718.9519.7016.3655.68-17.98
-1.70-4.240.193.147.60289.74385.59

Bambino Agro Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Bambino Agro Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bambino Agro Industries Ltd.

Bambino Agro Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15440TG1983PLC004363 and registration number is 004363. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of macaroni, noodles, couscous and similar farinaceous products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 257.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

  • Industry
    Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others
  • Address
    4E, Surya Towers, Sardar Patel Road, , Secunderabad, Secunderabad Telangana 500003
  • Contact
    cs@bambinoagro.comwww.bambinoagro.com

Management

  • Ms. Shirisha Myadam
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr. Lalitha Ramakrishna Gowda
    Independent Director
  • Dr. S Venkataraman
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vyasabhattu Ramchander
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prabhnoor Singh Grewal
    Director - Sales & Marketing

FAQs on Bambino Agro Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bambino Agro Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Bambino Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹265.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bambino Agro Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bambino Agro Industries Ltd. is 27.55 and PB ratio of Bambino Agro Industries Ltd. is 3.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bambino Agro Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bambino Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹331.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bambino Agro Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bambino Agro Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bambino Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹412.00 and 52-week low of Bambino Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹270.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

