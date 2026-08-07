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Bambino Agro Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

BAMBINO AGRO INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Bambino Agro Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹222.00 Closed
0.61₹ 1.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bambino Agro Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹211.00₹222.00
₹222.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹173.70₹280.00
₹222.00
Open Price
₹218.00
Prev. Close
₹220.65
Volume
784

Source: Dion Global

Bambino Agro Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bambino Agro Industries		5.396.47.660.43-7.29-9.59-6.37
Nestle India		24.624.3318.8937.7711.1611.1
Britannia Industries		1.871.25-5.09-5.540.715.788.7
Zydus Wellness		-7.46-7.365.8230.9338.1722.123.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.58-2.92-7.3-6.72-14.369.0314.51
Orkla India		1.28-6.47-12.65-3.6-20.8-7.48-4.56
Hindustan Foods		-0.336.84.7412.866.160.198.58
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.8229.6710.04-1.12-25.735.9721.87
Gopal Snacks		1.571.08-17.48-7.72-24.15-8.59-5.24
Prataap Snacks		7.231.2723.0513.8735.8912.6711.44
ADF Foods		-3.53-15.89-2.2315.9513.975.789.12
Tasty Bite Eatables		2.378.9911.9623.08-11.96-12.39-11.57
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.0513.3346.4311.6811.683.752.23
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.83-24.3330.8521.7346.4217.2441.04
HMA Agro Industries		7.210.32-10.75-19.88-28.57-28.93-17.76
Krishival Foods		0-3.725.5615.628.16-0.48-0.29
Shah Foods		-9.5839.48119.48141.95189.2731.7265.7
Lotus Chocolate Company		-0.12-2.66-13.97-18.09-44.7224.3573.12
Hexagon Nutrition		2.27-5.1828.9928.9928.998.865.22
Apis India		-3.15-4.01-10.05-21.18255.01170.21135.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bambino Agro Industries has declined 7.29% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Bambino Agro Industries has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).

Bambino Agro Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bambino Agro Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5207.79213.31
10208.39211.3
20209.01210.14
50208.74208.93
100204.79210.71
200219.87224.08

Source: Dion Global

Bambino Agro Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bambino Agro Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bambino Agro Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 04:45 PM IST ISTBambino Agro Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements
Jul 02, 2026, 04:31 PM IST ISTBambino Agro Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 15, 2026, 05:09 PM IST ISTBambino Agro Ind. - Audited Financial Result For The Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 14, 2026, 08:45 PM IST ISTBambino Agro Ind. - Re-Appointment Of Mr. Kothapalli Srinivasa Rao Designated As An Executive Director - Sales & Administrati
May 14, 2026, 05:10 PM IST ISTBambino Agro Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 14, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Bambino Agro Industries

Bambino Agro Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15440TG1983PLC004363 and registration number is 004363. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of macaroni, noodles, couscous and similar farinaceous products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 393.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Myadam Shirisha Raghuveer
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kothapalli Srinivas Rao
    Director - Sales Adminstration
  • Mrs. Namratha Vippala
    Addnl.Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ramchander Vyasabhattu
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Venkata Hymavathi Thota
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Anu Appaiah K A
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bambino Agro Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Bambino Agro Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bambino Agro Industries is ₹222.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bambino Agro Industries?

The Bambino Agro Industries is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bambino Agro Industries?

The market cap of Bambino Agro Industries is ₹177.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bambino Agro Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bambino Agro Industries are ₹222.00 and ₹211.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bambino Agro Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bambino Agro Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bambino Agro Industries is ₹280.00 and 52-week low of Bambino Agro Industries is ₹173.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bambino Agro Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bambino Agro Industries has shown returns of 0.61% over the past day, 6.4% for the past month, 7.66% over 3 months, -7.29% over 1 year, -9.59% across 3 years, and -6.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bambino Agro Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bambino Agro Industries are 17.78 and 1.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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