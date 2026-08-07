Here's the live share price of Bambino Agro Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bambino Agro Industries
|5.39
|6.4
|7.66
|0.43
|-7.29
|-9.59
|-6.37
|Nestle India
|2
|4.62
|4.33
|18.89
|37.77
|11.16
|11.1
|Britannia Industries
|1.87
|1.25
|-5.09
|-5.54
|0.71
|5.78
|8.7
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.46
|-7.36
|5.82
|30.93
|38.17
|22.12
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.58
|-2.92
|-7.3
|-6.72
|-14.36
|9.03
|14.51
|Orkla India
|1.28
|-6.47
|-12.65
|-3.6
|-20.8
|-7.48
|-4.56
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.33
|6.8
|4.74
|12.86
|6.16
|0.19
|8.58
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.82
|29.67
|10.04
|-1.12
|-25.73
|5.97
|21.87
|Gopal Snacks
|1.57
|1.08
|-17.48
|-7.72
|-24.15
|-8.59
|-5.24
|Prataap Snacks
|7.23
|1.27
|23.05
|13.87
|35.89
|12.67
|11.44
|ADF Foods
|-3.53
|-15.89
|-2.23
|15.95
|13.97
|5.78
|9.12
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|2.37
|8.99
|11.96
|23.08
|-11.96
|-12.39
|-11.57
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.05
|13.33
|46.43
|11.68
|11.68
|3.75
|2.23
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.83
|-24.33
|30.85
|21.73
|46.42
|17.24
|41.04
|HMA Agro Industries
|7.21
|0.32
|-10.75
|-19.88
|-28.57
|-28.93
|-17.76
|Krishival Foods
|0
|-3.72
|5.56
|15.62
|8.16
|-0.48
|-0.29
|Shah Foods
|-9.58
|39.48
|119.48
|141.95
|189.27
|31.72
|65.7
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-0.12
|-2.66
|-13.97
|-18.09
|-44.72
|24.35
|73.12
|Hexagon Nutrition
|2.27
|-5.18
|28.99
|28.99
|28.99
|8.86
|5.22
|Apis India
|-3.15
|-4.01
|-10.05
|-21.18
|255.01
|170.21
|135.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bambino Agro Industries has declined 7.29% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Bambino Agro Industries has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|207.79
|213.31
|10
|208.39
|211.3
|20
|209.01
|210.14
|50
|208.74
|208.93
|100
|204.79
|210.71
|200
|219.87
|224.08
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bambino Agro Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 04:45 PM IST IST
|Bambino Agro Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements
|Jul 02, 2026, 04:31 PM IST IST
|Bambino Agro Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 15, 2026, 05:09 PM IST IST
|Bambino Agro Ind. - Audited Financial Result For The Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 14, 2026, 08:45 PM IST IST
|Bambino Agro Ind. - Re-Appointment Of Mr. Kothapalli Srinivasa Rao Designated As An Executive Director - Sales & Administrati
|May 14, 2026, 05:10 PM IST IST
|Bambino Agro Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 14, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Bambino Agro Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15440TG1983PLC004363 and registration number is 004363. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of macaroni, noodles, couscous and similar farinaceous products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 393.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bambino Agro Industries is ₹222.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bambino Agro Industries is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bambino Agro Industries is ₹177.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bambino Agro Industries are ₹222.00 and ₹211.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bambino Agro Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bambino Agro Industries is ₹280.00 and 52-week low of Bambino Agro Industries is ₹173.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bambino Agro Industries has shown returns of 0.61% over the past day, 6.4% for the past month, 7.66% over 3 months, -7.29% over 1 year, -9.59% across 3 years, and -6.37% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bambino Agro Industries are 17.78 and 1.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global