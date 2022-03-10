Balrampur Chini, Dhampur, Dwarikesh among stocks to hit fresh 52-week high; 11 shares at new lows

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were ruling over 2 per cent higher on Thursday, a day of weekly F&O expiry, on the back of buying in ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Axis Bank, and Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), among others. So far in the day, BSE Sensex surged to a day’s high of 56,243, and NSE Nifty 50 index soared to 16,757 levels. Despite a 2 per cent rally, no stock hit a fresh 52-week high or low on S&P BSE Sensex.
In the late morning deals, 76 stocks hit fresh 52-week highs on BSE Sensex. These include Arihant Capital Markets, Balrampur Chini Mills, Cyber Media (India), Dhampur Sugar Mills, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, Ratnabhumi Developers, Aditya Birla Sunlife Nifty IT ETF, Ugar Sugar Works, Ultracab (India), and Virat Industries, among others. On the flip side 11 stocks rose to their respective 52-week lows on BSE Sensex. These include Ballarpur Industries, Janus Corporation, Lex Nimble Solutions, Natural Biocon (India), Riddhi Corporate Services, Softtech Engineers, Tarini International, and Vaghani Techno-Build, among others.
On the NSE, a total of 31 stocks hit new 52-week highs, and 10 scrips fell to 52-week lows. Some of the marquee names that touched fresh 52-week highs include Accuracy Shipping, Arihant Capital Markets, Birla Cable, BSE Ltd, Future Enterprises, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals, Godha Cabcon & Insulation, ICRA, InfoBeans Technologies, Mirza International, Sejal Glass, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund – Aditya Birla Sun Life Silver ETF, Swan Energy, and Zydus Lifesciences, among others. On the flip side, Akash Infra-Projects, Nippon India ETF Hang Seng Bees, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund – ICICI Prudential 5 Year G-Sec ETF, Megastar Foods, Shriram Pistons & Rings, and Vishal Fabrics stocks fell to their fresh 52-week lows on the NSE today.