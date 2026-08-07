Here's the live share price of Balkrishna Paper Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Balkrishna Paper Mills
|0.87
|-5.91
|-9.21
|2.12
|-15.07
|-0.17
|-3.49
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|-2.57
|-1.77
|-12.81
|-2.98
|-26.10
|10.81
|12.31
|JK Paper
|-1.18
|7.12
|3.40
|17.99
|9.35
|4.95
|6.58
|West Coast Paper Mills
|5.52
|12.74
|15.59
|36.53
|19.75
|7.28
|17.59
|KS Smart Technologies
|-5.69
|-12.79
|-57.36
|-53.80
|54.70
|62.22
|33.68
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|-5.40
|1.32
|-15.43
|-7.36
|-13.17
|-4.84
|2.60
|Andhra Paper
|-2.04
|-2.36
|-13.02
|-12.08
|-21.96
|-10.01
|3.46
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|4.08
|8.62
|-0.32
|9.91
|-1.54
|-9.67
|0.64
|Pudumjee Paper Products
|3.74
|15.93
|11.96
|19.43
|-21.87
|32.01
|17.03
|N R Agarwal Industries
|14.92
|33.18
|8.04
|25.18
|50.16
|19.60
|11.34
|Kuantum Papers
|11.43
|12.78
|7.00
|-3.42
|-31.96
|-22.84
|-2.17
|Emami Paper Mills
|-2.45
|21.64
|33.71
|24.94
|15.72
|-5.53
|-11.06
|Satia Industries
|1.71
|13.21
|-11.44
|0.14
|-22.21
|-17.98
|-9.04
|Subam Papers
|0.84
|0.09
|-5.82
|19.12
|83.92
|13.29
|7.77
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|14.90
|14.42
|3.13
|8.80
|-1.58
|39.29
|7.77
|Orient Paper & Industries
|0.65
|9.07
|-6.75
|-13.06
|-33.73
|-25.26
|-10.00
|Asgard Alcobev
|-6.80
|-4.70
|-11.36
|-40.20
|-49.00
|28.52
|31.17
|Pakka
|0.04
|-4.50
|-24.42
|-21.98
|-62.03
|-19.08
|-4.75
|Ruchira Papers
|2.58
|5.85
|-11.35
|-10.13
|-16.47
|-0.66
|5.25
|Genus Paper & Boards
|2.64
|4.63
|-6.11
|3.15
|-30.70
|-7.39
|2.38
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Balkrishna Paper Mills has declined 15.07% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Balkrishna Paper Mills has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17.71
|17.73
|10
|17.78
|17.78
|20
|17.98
|17.92
|50
|18.33
|18.05
|100
|17.51
|18.06
|200
|18.74
|18.59
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Balkrishna Paper Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:24 PM IST IST
|Balkrishna Paper Mil - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 12Th August, 2026.
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|Balkrishna Paper Mil - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 03:23 AM IST IST
|Balkrishna Paper Mil - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
|Jul 03, 2026, 03:14 AM IST IST
|Balkrishna Paper Mil - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 03, 2026, 03:11 AM IST IST
|Balkrishna Paper Mil - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Source: Dion Global
Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21098MH2013PLC244963 and registration number is 244963. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Balkrishna Paper Mills is ₹17.36 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Balkrishna Paper Mills is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Balkrishna Paper Mills is ₹18.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Balkrishna Paper Mills are ₹17.72 and ₹17.36.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Balkrishna Paper Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Balkrishna Paper Mills is ₹27.00 and 52-week low of Balkrishna Paper Mills is ₹11.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Balkrishna Paper Mills has shown returns of -1.59% over the past day, -5.91% for the past month, -9.21% over 3 months, -15.07% over 1 year, -0.17% across 3 years, and -3.49% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Balkrishna Paper Mills are 0.00 and 0.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global