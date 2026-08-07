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Balkrishna Paper Mills Share Price

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BSE

BALKRISHNA PAPER MILLS

Poddar Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paper

Here's the live share price of Balkrishna Paper Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹17.36 Closed
-1.59₹ -0.28
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Balkrishna Paper Mills Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.36₹17.72
₹17.36
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.31₹27.00
₹17.36
Open Price
₹17.64
Prev. Close
₹17.64
Volume
931

Source: Dion Global

Balkrishna Paper Mills Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Balkrishna Paper Mills		0.87-5.91-9.212.12-15.07-0.17-3.49
Aditya Birla Real Estate		-2.57-1.77-12.81-2.98-26.1010.8112.31
JK Paper		-1.187.123.4017.999.354.956.58
West Coast Paper Mills		5.5212.7415.5936.5319.757.2817.59
KS Smart Technologies		-5.69-12.79-57.36-53.8054.7062.2233.68
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		-5.401.32-15.43-7.36-13.17-4.842.60
Andhra Paper		-2.04-2.36-13.02-12.08-21.96-10.013.46
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		4.088.62-0.329.91-1.54-9.670.64
Pudumjee Paper Products		3.7415.9311.9619.43-21.8732.0117.03
N R Agarwal Industries		14.9233.188.0425.1850.1619.6011.34
Kuantum Papers		11.4312.787.00-3.42-31.96-22.84-2.17
Emami Paper Mills		-2.4521.6433.7124.9415.72-5.53-11.06
Satia Industries		1.7113.21-11.440.14-22.21-17.98-9.04
Subam Papers		0.840.09-5.8219.1283.9213.297.77
Shree Rama Newsprint		14.9014.423.138.80-1.5839.297.77
Orient Paper & Industries		0.659.07-6.75-13.06-33.73-25.26-10.00
Asgard Alcobev		-6.80-4.70-11.36-40.20-49.0028.5231.17
Pakka		0.04-4.50-24.42-21.98-62.03-19.08-4.75
Ruchira Papers		2.585.85-11.35-10.13-16.47-0.665.25
Genus Paper & Boards		2.644.63-6.113.15-30.70-7.392.38

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Balkrishna Paper Mills has declined 15.07% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Balkrishna Paper Mills has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).

Balkrishna Paper Mills Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Balkrishna Paper Mills Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
517.7117.73
1017.7817.78
2017.9817.92
5018.3318.05
10017.5118.06
20018.7418.59

Source: Dion Global

Balkrishna Paper Mills Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Balkrishna Paper Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Balkrishna Paper Mills Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 08:24 PM IST ISTBalkrishna Paper Mil - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 12Th August, 2026.
Jul 14, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTBalkrishna Paper Mil - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 03:23 AM IST ISTBalkrishna Paper Mil - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
Jul 03, 2026, 03:14 AM IST ISTBalkrishna Paper Mil - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 03, 2026, 03:11 AM IST ISTBalkrishna Paper Mil - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot

Source: Dion Global

About Balkrishna Paper Mills

Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21098MH2013PLC244963 and registration number is 244963. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anurag P Poddar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Manish O Malpani
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Prof. (Dr) Mangesh D Teli
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok N Garodia
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Saumya A Bagrodia
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Dileep H Shinde
    Independent Director

FAQs on Balkrishna Paper Mills Share Price

What is the share price of Balkrishna Paper Mills?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Balkrishna Paper Mills is ₹17.36 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Balkrishna Paper Mills?

The Balkrishna Paper Mills is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Balkrishna Paper Mills?

The market cap of Balkrishna Paper Mills is ₹18.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Balkrishna Paper Mills?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Balkrishna Paper Mills are ₹17.72 and ₹17.36.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Balkrishna Paper Mills?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Balkrishna Paper Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Balkrishna Paper Mills is ₹27.00 and 52-week low of Balkrishna Paper Mills is ₹11.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Balkrishna Paper Mills performed historically in terms of returns?

The Balkrishna Paper Mills has shown returns of -1.59% over the past day, -5.91% for the past month, -9.21% over 3 months, -15.07% over 1 year, -0.17% across 3 years, and -3.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Balkrishna Paper Mills?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Balkrishna Paper Mills are 0.00 and 0.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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