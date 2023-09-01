Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.79
|8.16
|8.58
|-9.87
|-22.96
|97.52
|-59.16
|-0.86
|8.27
|11.80
|-4.90
|-13.42
|286.44
|124.62
|0.36
|26.60
|16.99
|27.70
|-1.43
|220.27
|69.06
|3.97
|18.99
|15.02
|28.21
|11.10
|114.76
|45.93
|0.38
|5.18
|1.52
|6.06
|-8.64
|111.64
|-6.78
|-1.35
|20.09
|14.74
|23.56
|0.66
|111.35
|-14.81
|-11.84
|-0.45
|25.31
|56.15
|88.78
|295.80
|321.01
|-2.43
|17.82
|16.10
|12.40
|12.49
|10.17
|80.87
|-2.76
|12.93
|15.98
|31.42
|47.09
|171.90
|8.58
|-0.82
|6.13
|10.93
|13.21
|-25.60
|81.37
|-12.89
|6.28
|20.62
|22.44
|55.29
|-7.62
|66.91
|-27.29
|0.27
|16.00
|33.69
|26.09
|10.56
|266.02
|68.30
|-2.99
|11.09
|16.13
|25.10
|8.85
|237.50
|84.79
|8.02
|33.23
|33.70
|38.71
|9.42
|183.55
|18.40
|6.76
|14.77
|4.68
|56.64
|72.74
|190.62
|33.63
|-3.00
|21.23
|17.18
|26.44
|1.21
|114.32
|12.96
|-2.97
|4.82
|-0.76
|5.67
|-23.24
|-10.92
|-50.10
|6.66
|18.67
|-9.70
|24.38
|180.07
|717.35
|497.76
|2.60
|14.73
|22.57
|24.37
|-21.69
|-28.59
|-74.57
|13.33
|30.77
|30.77
|-22.73
|-29.17
|-32.00
|-92.13
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21098MH2013PLC244963 and registration number is 244963. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 242.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹29.91 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd. is -0.57 and PB ratio of Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd. is -0.2 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹27.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹50.80 and 52-week low of Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹23.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.