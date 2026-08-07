What is the share price of Balkrishna Paper Mills? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Balkrishna Paper Mills is ₹17.36 as on .

What kind of stock is Balkrishna Paper Mills? The Balkrishna Paper Mills is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Balkrishna Paper Mills? The market cap of Balkrishna Paper Mills is ₹18.64 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Balkrishna Paper Mills? Today’s highest and lowest price of Balkrishna Paper Mills are ₹17.72 and ₹17.36.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Balkrishna Paper Mills? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Balkrishna Paper Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Balkrishna Paper Mills is ₹27.00 and 52-week low of Balkrishna Paper Mills is ₹11.31 as on .

How has the Balkrishna Paper Mills performed historically in terms of returns? The Balkrishna Paper Mills has shown returns of -1.59% over the past day, -5.91% for the past month, -9.21% over 3 months, -15.07% over 1 year, -0.17% across 3 years, and -3.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Balkrishna Paper Mills? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Balkrishna Paper Mills are 0.00 and 0.25 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global