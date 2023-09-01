Follow Us

Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BALKRISHNA PAPER MILLS LTD.

Sector : Paper & Paper Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹27.85 Closed
0.720.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.50₹28.85
₹27.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.45₹50.80
₹27.85
Open Price
₹28.00
Prev. Close
₹27.65
Volume
39,118

Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R128.9
  • R229.55
  • R330.25
  • Pivot
    28.2
  • S127.55
  • S226.85
  • S326.2

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 534.1927.68
  • 1034.1327.67
  • 2034.3127.37
  • 5036.2427.26
  • 10036.2628.18
  • 20040.6930.12

Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.798.168.58-9.87-22.9697.52-59.16
-0.868.2711.80-4.90-13.42286.44124.62
0.3626.6016.9927.70-1.43220.2769.06
3.9718.9915.0228.2111.10114.7645.93
0.385.181.526.06-8.64111.64-6.78
-1.3520.0914.7423.560.66111.35-14.81
-11.84-0.4525.3156.1588.78295.80321.01
-2.4317.8216.1012.4012.4910.1780.87
-2.7612.9315.9831.4247.09171.908.58
-0.826.1310.9313.21-25.6081.37-12.89
6.2820.6222.4455.29-7.6266.91-27.29
0.2716.0033.6926.0910.56266.0268.30
-2.9911.0916.1325.108.85237.5084.79
8.0233.2333.7038.719.42183.5518.40
6.7614.774.6856.6472.74190.6233.63
-3.0021.2317.1826.441.21114.3212.96
-2.974.82-0.765.67-23.24-10.92-50.10
6.6618.67-9.7024.38180.07717.35497.76
2.6014.7322.5724.37-21.69-28.59-74.57
13.3330.7730.77-22.73-29.17-32.00-92.13

Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd. Share Holdings

Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd.

Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21098MH2013PLC244963 and registration number is 244963. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 242.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anurag P Poddar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shrutisheel Jhanwar
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ankit P Poddar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rakesh N Garodia
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Meghna Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dileep H Shinde
    Independent Director

FAQs on Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd.?

The market cap of Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹29.91 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd. is -0.57 and PB ratio of Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd. is -0.2 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹27.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹50.80 and 52-week low of Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹23.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

