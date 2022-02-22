  • MORE MARKET STATS

Balkrishna Industries Rating: Neutral | Q3FY22 performance was below estimates

Margin estimates cut due to rising costs; FY22/23/24e EPS down 7/7/2%; upgrade to Neutral with TP of Rs 2,246

Written by Nomura
Balkrishna Industries Inv1
However, given the cyclical nature of the commodity, we expect growth to normalise in FY23F

BIL’s Q3FY22 revenue at Rs 20. 8 bn, +39% y-o-y, was largely in line with our and consensus estimates. However, Ebitda at Rs 5.1 bn, +7% y-o-y, was ~7% below our/consensus estimates. Ebitda margin disappointed at 24.4% (Nomura: 27%, consensus: 26%) on rising commodity (RM/sales +186bps q-o-q) and higher marketing (+Rs 100 mn)/fuel expenses (other expense/ sales +108bp q-o-q). Q3 volumes were at ~70.3k tons, up 18% y-o-y (in line).

Commentary: Demand remains robust across geographies; however, capacity constraints will limit volume run rate to ~70-72k tons per quarter. The company maintained its FY22F volume guidance of 275k-285k tons. New capacities should come on-stream by Q3FY23F, with FY23F exit capacity at 360k tons. BIL continues to gain market share. Costs: It has taken ~2-3% price hike in Q3FY22 and nothing yet in Q4FY22. The company expects another 2-3% cost increase in Q4 and looks to sustain current margins. It maintains its target of 28-30% Ebitda margins over the medium term.

Our view: We note that global agriculture crop prices remain elevated and will continue to drive near-term demand. Commentary from global peers like Titan and Michelin also indicates strong outlook. This should drive pricing power as well over a period. However, given the cyclical nature of the commodity, we expect growth to normalise in FY23F (structural industry growth of ~3-4% y-o-y).

Overall, we raise our revenue estimates by ~1-7% due to price hikes, but lower Ebitda margins to 26.2%/27%/28.4% (28%/ 30.7%/30.7% earlier) over FY22-24F to factor in rising commodity/fuel costs. This still implies ~Rs 89k Ebitda per ton in FY24F (unchanged, from Rs 72k now). Thus, we revise our EPS estimates by -7%/-7%/-2% for FY22F-24F.

Valuation: New TP of Rs 2,246, based on 14x FY24F EV/Ebitda

The stock is down by ~17% in the past one month (Sensex -6%) and we believe current valuation at ~12.8x FY24F EV-Ebitda is fair, given the outlook. We maintain our 14x target FY24F EV/Ebitda, and roll forward to Mar-24F (from Dec-23F) to arrive at a higher TP of Rs 2,246 (Rs ,233 previously).

Thus, we upgrade the stock to Neutral. In the tyre sector, we prefer Apollo Tyres (APTY IN, Buy).

