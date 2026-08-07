What is the share price of Balgopal Commercial? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Balgopal Commercial is ₹178.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Balgopal Commercial? The Balgopal Commercial is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Balgopal Commercial? The market cap of Balgopal Commercial is ₹338.47 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Balgopal Commercial? Today’s highest and lowest price of Balgopal Commercial are ₹185.00 and ₹178.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Balgopal Commercial? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Balgopal Commercial stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Balgopal Commercial is ₹272.95 and 52-week low of Balgopal Commercial is ₹130.00 as on .

How has the Balgopal Commercial performed historically in terms of returns? The Balgopal Commercial has shown returns of -1.63% over the past day, -10.95% for the past month, 8.37% over 3 months, -17.57% over 1 year, 107.32% across 3 years, and 123.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Balgopal Commercial? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Balgopal Commercial are -38.25 and 6.22 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global