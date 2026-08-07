Here's the live share price of Balgopal Commercial along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Balgopal Commercial
|-13.13
|-10.95
|8.37
|0.68
|-17.57
|107.32
|123.40
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Balgopal Commercial has declined 17.57% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Balgopal Commercial has outperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|198.9
|192.33
|10
|201.16
|195.34
|20
|198.88
|195.38
|50
|181.4
|186.86
|100
|172.07
|180.81
|200
|183.31
|177.14
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Balgopal Commercial remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 44.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:36 PM IST IST
|Balgopal Commercial - Receipt Of Trading Approval From BSE Limited For 23,38,000 Equity Shares
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:19 PM IST IST
|Balgopal Commercial - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarterly Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results
|Jul 28, 2026, 08:48 PM IST IST
|Balgopal Commercial - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jul 25, 2026, 09:49 PM IST IST
|Balgopal Commercial - OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 25TH JULY, 2026
|Jul 25, 2026, 09:47 PM IST IST
|Balgopal Commercial - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 25TH JULY, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Balgopal Commercial Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/08/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109MH1982PLC368610 and registration number is 035193. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of other clothing items. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Balgopal Commercial is ₹178.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Balgopal Commercial is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Balgopal Commercial is ₹338.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Balgopal Commercial are ₹185.00 and ₹178.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Balgopal Commercial stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Balgopal Commercial is ₹272.95 and 52-week low of Balgopal Commercial is ₹130.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Balgopal Commercial has shown returns of -1.63% over the past day, -10.95% for the past month, 8.37% over 3 months, -17.57% over 1 year, 107.32% across 3 years, and 123.4% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Balgopal Commercial are -38.25 and 6.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global