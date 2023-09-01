Follow Us

BALGOPAL COMMERCIAL LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹22.75 Closed
4.981.08
Sep 1, 2023
Balgopal Commercial Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.00₹22.75
₹22.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.50₹42.85
₹22.75
Open Price
₹21.70
Prev. Close
₹21.67
Volume
421

Balgopal Commercial Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R123.33
  • R223.92
  • R325.08
  • Pivot
    22.17
  • S121.58
  • S220.42
  • S319.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 530.9621.12
  • 1027.6620.93
  • 2022.6520.77
  • 5017.9120.91
  • 1009.9821.79
  • 2004.9922.23

Balgopal Commercial Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.49-1.0915.89-17.1533.82658.33658.33
-1.76-1.21-1.6656.66-24.18769.301,065.76
5.8714.7946.5738.415.01137.2036.65
5.18-3.38271.63319.87598.241,919.111,868.94
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.31-11.03-2.2736.6557.62281.41128.12
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.40-52.0813.28707.931,552.195,238.9012,410.68
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.8854.2953.4145.58-24.65429.05496.52

Balgopal Commercial Ltd. Share Holdings

Balgopal Commercial Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Mar, 2023Board MeetingOthers
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Balgopal Commercial Ltd.

Balgopal Commercial Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/08/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109MH1982PLC368610 and registration number is 035193. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of other clothing items. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Laltaprasad Yadav
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Yash Saraogi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shrena Kalpesh Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Shailesh Becharbhai Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Balgopal Commercial Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Balgopal Commercial Ltd.?

The market cap of Balgopal Commercial Ltd. is ₹37.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Balgopal Commercial Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Balgopal Commercial Ltd. is 27.98 and PB ratio of Balgopal Commercial Ltd. is 2.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Balgopal Commercial Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Balgopal Commercial Ltd. is ₹22.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Balgopal Commercial Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Balgopal Commercial Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Balgopal Commercial Ltd. is ₹42.85 and 52-week low of Balgopal Commercial Ltd. is ₹14.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

