Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|8.49
|-1.09
|15.89
|-17.15
|33.82
|658.33
|658.33
|-1.76
|-1.21
|-1.66
|56.66
|-24.18
|769.30
|1,065.76
|5.87
|14.79
|46.57
|38.41
|5.01
|137.20
|36.65
|5.18
|-3.38
|271.63
|319.87
|598.24
|1,919.11
|1,868.94
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.31
|-11.03
|-2.27
|36.65
|57.62
|281.41
|128.12
|-2.95
|-6.23
|-1.16
|77.59
|122.84
|6,244.03
|9,975.82
|-11.74
|8.19
|51.62
|75.44
|174.04
|560.87
|194.19
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.40
|-52.08
|13.28
|707.93
|1,552.19
|5,238.90
|12,410.68
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.88
|54.29
|53.41
|45.58
|-24.65
|429.05
|496.52
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|06 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Balgopal Commercial Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/08/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109MH1982PLC368610 and registration number is 035193. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of other clothing items. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Balgopal Commercial Ltd. is ₹37.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Balgopal Commercial Ltd. is 27.98 and PB ratio of Balgopal Commercial Ltd. is 2.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Balgopal Commercial Ltd. is ₹22.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Balgopal Commercial Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Balgopal Commercial Ltd. is ₹42.85 and 52-week low of Balgopal Commercial Ltd. is ₹14.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.