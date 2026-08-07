Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Balgopal Commercial Share Price

NSE
BSE

BALGOPAL COMMERCIAL

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Balgopal Commercial along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹178.05 Closed
-1.63₹ -2.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Balgopal Commercial Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹178.00₹185.00
₹178.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹130.00₹272.95
₹178.05
Open Price
₹181.05
Prev. Close
₹181.00
Volume
279

Source: Dion Global

Balgopal Commercial Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Balgopal Commercial		-13.13-10.958.370.68-17.57107.32123.40
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Balgopal Commercial has declined 17.57% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Balgopal Commercial has outperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Balgopal Commercial Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Balgopal Commercial Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5198.9192.33
10201.16195.34
20198.88195.38
50181.4186.86
100172.07180.81
200183.31177.14

Source: Dion Global

Balgopal Commercial Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Balgopal Commercial remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 44.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Balgopal Commercial Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 07:36 PM IST ISTBalgopal Commercial - Receipt Of Trading Approval From BSE Limited For 23,38,000 Equity Shares
Aug 03, 2026, 08:19 PM IST ISTBalgopal Commercial - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarterly Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results
Jul 28, 2026, 08:48 PM IST ISTBalgopal Commercial - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jul 25, 2026, 09:49 PM IST ISTBalgopal Commercial - OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 25TH JULY, 2026
Jul 25, 2026, 09:47 PM IST ISTBalgopal Commercial - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 25TH JULY, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Balgopal Commercial

Balgopal Commercial Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/08/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109MH1982PLC368610 and registration number is 035193. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of other clothing items. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Laltaprasad Yadav
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Shrena Kalpesh Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Shailesh Becharbhai Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Navaneet Lal Damani
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Balgopal Commercial Share Price

What is the share price of Balgopal Commercial?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Balgopal Commercial is ₹178.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Balgopal Commercial?

The Balgopal Commercial is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Balgopal Commercial?

The market cap of Balgopal Commercial is ₹338.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Balgopal Commercial?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Balgopal Commercial are ₹185.00 and ₹178.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Balgopal Commercial?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Balgopal Commercial stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Balgopal Commercial is ₹272.95 and 52-week low of Balgopal Commercial is ₹130.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Balgopal Commercial performed historically in terms of returns?

The Balgopal Commercial has shown returns of -1.63% over the past day, -10.95% for the past month, 8.37% over 3 months, -17.57% over 1 year, 107.32% across 3 years, and 123.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Balgopal Commercial?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Balgopal Commercial are -38.25 and 6.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Balgopal Commercial News

More Balgopal Commercial News
Market Pulse