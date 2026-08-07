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Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Share Price

NSE
BSE

BALAXI PHARMACEUTICALS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹24.32 Closed
0.50₹ 0.12
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:51 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.00₹24.75
₹24.32
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.20₹52.00
₹24.32
Open Price
₹24.18
Prev. Close
₹24.20
Volume
16,200

Source: Dion Global

Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Balaxi Pharmaceuticals		1.761.97-14.735.88-46.91-35.13-26.92
Adani Enterprises		0.35-2.8120.1434.2238.466.8915.84
Redington		10.3229.2558.0730.6346.1231.5316.74
Lloyds Enterprises		4.4311.9519.4942.767.5019.1211.07
MMTC		2.11-1.92-4.25-3.15-0.6819.496.32
SG Mart		2.7219.4029.3576.75100.0426.0014.87
MSTC		-4.36-13.2130.0524.1323.228.6316.24
Shankara Buildpro		7.5733.5317.2257.4564.4518.0310.46
BN Agrochem		-5.00-7.10-8.508.458.452.741.64
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-0.83-8.026.15-1.220.731.861.11
India Motor Parts & Accessories		1.23-7.357.453.106.3412.115.87
TCC Concept		-5.49-19.83-28.19-41.29-41.29-16.26-10.10
Hexa Tradex		3.773.41-2.481.63-8.503.44-0.83
Nupur Recyclers		9.6719.82106.72119.0463.6119.3137.78
Hardwyn India		-0.09-37.39-34.12-6.5018.44-18.9229.76
State Trading Corporation Of India		-1.54-3.06-3.24-4.18-0.038.321.44
Uniphos Enterprises		2.36-8.92-9.29-19.77-36.73-17.94-5.00
Shiv Aum Steels		-4.52-4.5119.9453.0939.409.0149.17
Oswal Agro Mills		4.99-4.20-17.52-25.97-52.9612.9118.21
BMW Ventures		4.310.47-8.43-4.43-19.97-7.16-4.36

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Balaxi Pharmaceuticals has declined 46.91% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (38.46%), Redington (46.12%), Lloyds Enterprises (7.50%). From a 5 year perspective, Balaxi Pharmaceuticals has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.84%) and Redington (16.74%).

Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
524.224.12
1024.1824.13
2024.0824.1
5024.1224.14
10023.6824.81
20027.1929.56

Source: Dion Global

Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Balaxi Pharmaceuticals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.56%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Balaxi Pharmaceuticals fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Balaxi Pharmaceuticals

Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/1942 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25191TG1942PLC121598 and registration number is 000045. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of household goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 80.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashish Maheshwari
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Minoshi Maheshwari
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Akshita Ostwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mangina Srinivas Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gandhi Gamji
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kunal Mahendra Bhakta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Share Price

What is the share price of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Balaxi Pharmaceuticals is ₹24.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Balaxi Pharmaceuticals?

The Balaxi Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals?

The market cap of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals is ₹134.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals are ₹24.75 and ₹24.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Balaxi Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals is ₹52.00 and 52-week low of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals is ₹15.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Balaxi Pharmaceuticals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Balaxi Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of 0.5% over the past day, 1.97% for the past month, -14.73% over 3 months, -46.91% over 1 year, -35.13% across 3 years, and -26.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals are 55.40 and 0.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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