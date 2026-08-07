What is the share price of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Balaxi Pharmaceuticals is ₹24.32 as on .

What kind of stock is Balaxi Pharmaceuticals? The Balaxi Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals? The market cap of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals is ₹134.26 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals are ₹24.75 and ₹24.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Balaxi Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals is ₹52.00 and 52-week low of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals is ₹15.20 as on .

How has the Balaxi Pharmaceuticals performed historically in terms of returns? The Balaxi Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of 0.5% over the past day, 1.97% for the past month, -14.73% over 3 months, -46.91% over 1 year, -35.13% across 3 years, and -26.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals are 55.40 and 0.54 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global