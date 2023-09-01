Follow Us

Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BALAXI PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | NSE
₹458.75 Closed
0.040.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹456.00₹471.80
₹458.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹441.45₹706.00
₹458.75
Open Price
₹471.80
Prev. Close
₹458.55
Volume
2,631

Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1468.03
  • R2477.82
  • R3483.83
  • Pivot
    462.02
  • S1452.23
  • S2446.22
  • S3436.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5598.27460.53
  • 10598.15463.17
  • 20599.14471.23
  • 50569.56491.88
  • 100479.2510.53
  • 200458.53521.82

Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.42-10.88-14.90-14.00-21.51-1.111,431.72
-1.83-1.25-1.6956.62-24.22771.591,063.92
5.4214.0845.8337.804.54135.8535.66
-2.96-4.172.2927.0053.4753.4753.47
4.92-11.5230.1846.0248.10188.36251.12
4.7522.1518.3628.6418.91153.83-42.64
3.14-11.42-2.7836.9856.94277.05129.70
-1.64-5.01-0.0479.72126.00548.33548.33
7.57-0.7611.436.6325.96162.3898.31
0.490.787.9314.256.3245.4627.56
0.730.45-0.24-3.60-13.32413.20287.63
8.9125.2756.4061.8825.0795.60-15.60
0.317.7315.619.909.909.909.90
-2.06-8.37-17.55-5.62-43.70175.92175.92
0030.0071.0571.05608.06636.13
3.2814.57-1.724.83-18.31285.89209.85
12.3419.7224.0137.304.85164.12-2.43
-3.870.69121.6393.92130.5081.45-22.84
1.48-14.375.9712.82-8.23-39.91-39.91
-6.86-10.93-39.18-70.32-43.03-43.03-43.03

Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Share Holdings

Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/1942 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25191TG1942PLC121598 and registration number is 000045. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other specialized wholesale. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 101.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashish Maheshwari
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Minoshi Maheshwari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. M Srinivas Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Purnima Singh Kamble
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kunal M Bhakta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gandhi Gamji
    Independent Director

FAQs on Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The market cap of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹469.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 33.51 and PB ratio of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 8.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹458.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹706.00 and 52-week low of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹441.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

