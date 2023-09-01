What is the Market Cap of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd.? The market cap of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹469.31 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd.? P/E ratio of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 33.51 and PB ratio of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 8.07 as on .

What is the share price of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹458.75 as on .