Here's the live share price of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Balaxi Pharmaceuticals
|1.76
|1.97
|-14.73
|5.88
|-46.91
|-35.13
|-26.92
|Adani Enterprises
|0.35
|-2.81
|20.14
|34.22
|38.46
|6.89
|15.84
|Redington
|10.32
|29.25
|58.07
|30.63
|46.12
|31.53
|16.74
|Lloyds Enterprises
|4.43
|11.95
|19.49
|42.76
|7.50
|19.12
|11.07
|MMTC
|2.11
|-1.92
|-4.25
|-3.15
|-0.68
|19.49
|6.32
|SG Mart
|2.72
|19.40
|29.35
|76.75
|100.04
|26.00
|14.87
|MSTC
|-4.36
|-13.21
|30.05
|24.13
|23.22
|8.63
|16.24
|Shankara Buildpro
|7.57
|33.53
|17.22
|57.45
|64.45
|18.03
|10.46
|BN Agrochem
|-5.00
|-7.10
|-8.50
|8.45
|8.45
|2.74
|1.64
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-0.83
|-8.02
|6.15
|-1.22
|0.73
|1.86
|1.11
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|1.23
|-7.35
|7.45
|3.10
|6.34
|12.11
|5.87
|TCC Concept
|-5.49
|-19.83
|-28.19
|-41.29
|-41.29
|-16.26
|-10.10
|Hexa Tradex
|3.77
|3.41
|-2.48
|1.63
|-8.50
|3.44
|-0.83
|Nupur Recyclers
|9.67
|19.82
|106.72
|119.04
|63.61
|19.31
|37.78
|Hardwyn India
|-0.09
|-37.39
|-34.12
|-6.50
|18.44
|-18.92
|29.76
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-1.54
|-3.06
|-3.24
|-4.18
|-0.03
|8.32
|1.44
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.36
|-8.92
|-9.29
|-19.77
|-36.73
|-17.94
|-5.00
|Shiv Aum Steels
|-4.52
|-4.51
|19.94
|53.09
|39.40
|9.01
|49.17
|Oswal Agro Mills
|4.99
|-4.20
|-17.52
|-25.97
|-52.96
|12.91
|18.21
|BMW Ventures
|4.31
|0.47
|-8.43
|-4.43
|-19.97
|-7.16
|-4.36
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Balaxi Pharmaceuticals has declined 46.91% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (38.46%), Redington (46.12%), Lloyds Enterprises (7.50%). From a 5 year perspective, Balaxi Pharmaceuticals has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.84%) and Redington (16.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|24.2
|24.12
|10
|24.18
|24.13
|20
|24.08
|24.1
|50
|24.12
|24.14
|100
|23.68
|24.81
|200
|27.19
|29.56
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Balaxi Pharmaceuticals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.56%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Balaxi Pharmaceuticals fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/1942 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25191TG1942PLC121598 and registration number is 000045. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of household goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 80.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Balaxi Pharmaceuticals is ₹24.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Balaxi Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals is ₹134.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals are ₹24.75 and ₹24.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Balaxi Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals is ₹52.00 and 52-week low of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals is ₹15.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Balaxi Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of 0.5% over the past day, 1.97% for the past month, -14.73% over 3 months, -46.91% over 1 year, -35.13% across 3 years, and -26.92% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals are 55.40 and 0.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global