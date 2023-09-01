Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.42
|-10.88
|-14.90
|-14.00
|-21.51
|-1.11
|1,431.72
|-1.83
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.62
|-24.22
|771.59
|1,063.92
|5.42
|14.08
|45.83
|37.80
|4.54
|135.85
|35.66
|-2.96
|-4.17
|2.29
|27.00
|53.47
|53.47
|53.47
|4.92
|-11.52
|30.18
|46.02
|48.10
|188.36
|251.12
|4.75
|22.15
|18.36
|28.64
|18.91
|153.83
|-42.64
|3.14
|-11.42
|-2.78
|36.98
|56.94
|277.05
|129.70
|-1.64
|-5.01
|-0.04
|79.72
|126.00
|548.33
|548.33
|7.57
|-0.76
|11.43
|6.63
|25.96
|162.38
|98.31
|0.49
|0.78
|7.93
|14.25
|6.32
|45.46
|27.56
|0.73
|0.45
|-0.24
|-3.60
|-13.32
|413.20
|287.63
|8.91
|25.27
|56.40
|61.88
|25.07
|95.60
|-15.60
|0.31
|7.73
|15.61
|9.90
|9.90
|9.90
|9.90
|-2.06
|-8.37
|-17.55
|-5.62
|-43.70
|175.92
|175.92
|0
|0
|30.00
|71.05
|71.05
|608.06
|636.13
|3.28
|14.57
|-1.72
|4.83
|-18.31
|285.89
|209.85
|12.34
|19.72
|24.01
|37.30
|4.85
|164.12
|-2.43
|-3.87
|0.69
|121.63
|93.92
|130.50
|81.45
|-22.84
|1.48
|-14.37
|5.97
|12.82
|-8.23
|-39.91
|-39.91
|-6.86
|-10.93
|-39.18
|-70.32
|-43.03
|-43.03
|-43.03
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|01 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/1942 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25191TG1942PLC121598 and registration number is 000045. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other specialized wholesale. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 101.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹469.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 33.51 and PB ratio of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 8.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹458.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹706.00 and 52-week low of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹441.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.