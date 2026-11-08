As valuations have become attractive during the market correction, balanced advantage funds (BAFs) have increased their equity exposure. Higher net equity raises a near-term drawdown, but that is the trade-off meant to lift long-run returns by buying lower.

These funds dynamically change their equity and debt allocation based on market valuations. When markets become expensive, they reduce their equity exposure. And when valuations become more attractive, they increase it. This helps moderate drawdowns, but it doesn’t eliminate losses. Investors must evaluate both the returns and the amount of risk the fund has taken to generate them.

Fighting volatility

In fact, the volatility management of BAFs is clearest in drawdowns. Through the recent volatile stretch the BAF category’s worst peak-to-trough fall was about 9%, against 15% for large-cap funds, 20% for mid-cap and over 22% for small-cap funds.

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The category took part in the upside but surrendered far less on the way down, which is how it delivered a steadier outcome than any pure equity fund through the same swings. The one-year category return of BAF is modestly negative at about -2.3%, compared with -6.2% for the Nifty 500 TRI. Over longer periods, BAFs have delivered close to 8% to 12% returns over three to five years.

However, BAFs have reported outflows for three months in a row till September this year as some investors booked profits and others switched categories. Existing investors should not react to short-term outflows. Nirav R Karkera, head of research, W by Groww, says existing investors with a three-to-five year horizon should stay put, since the fund has cushioned the fall as intended. “New investors can use BAFs as a lower-volatility entry into equity now that valuations have cooled,” he says.

Higher equity share

A higher net equity share makes a fund more sensitive to market falls, since more of the portfolio moves with equities. The category is not uniform, so a higher allocation does not imply a uniform outcome. Vulnerability depends on a fund’s net, unhedged equity and its model. “The actual risk also depends on hedging, debt holdings, stock selection and the fund’s investment model,” says Gurmeet Singh Chawla, managing director, Master Portfolio Services.

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Investors must note that BAFs lag during bull markets but cushion drawdowns during downturns. During a sharp bull market, a pure equity fund can outperform as it stays more invested in equities. But the reverse can also happen during a market correction. If a BAF entered a downturn with lower equity exposure and higher debt, its drawdown may be smaller than that of a pure equity fund. “Over a complete market cycle, this approach can help improve risk-adjusted outcomes and make the experience less volatile,” says Shas-hank Udupa, founder, Vayu Capital.