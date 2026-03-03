Here's the live share price of Balaji Phosphates along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Balaji Phosphates has gained 11.82% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 74.85%.
Balaji Phosphates’s current P/E of 26.60x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Balaji Phosphates
|0
|-10.93
|8.33
|-27.64
|74.85
|20.47
|11.82
|Coromandel International
|-4.41
|-4.90
|-5.97
|-7.43
|30.87
|33.94
|22.92
|The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore
|-6.14
|-10.85
|-15.78
|-29.43
|11.55
|43.79
|48.39
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
|-2.15
|4.05
|3.18
|-21.34
|-17.82
|16.55
|13.06
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation
|-1.49
|-3.88
|-25.23
|-32.11
|5.57
|15.45
|36.63
|Paradeep Phosphates
|-0.76
|-12.02
|-26.69
|-45.71
|27.17
|27.82
|21.14
|Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
|-4.78
|-10.23
|-10.54
|-24.72
|5.84
|6.13
|6.93
|Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals
|-3.87
|-7.90
|-9.10
|-24.36
|-1.53
|8.53
|10.66
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
|-3.60
|-5.82
|-12.48
|-15.01
|-6.26
|-6.90
|6.54
|Madhya Bharat Agro Products
|-2.88
|6.08
|8.76
|7.55
|52.34
|10.50
|86.42
|Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers
|0.03
|-7.53
|-13.70
|34.46
|124.09
|53.93
|58.98
|National Fertilizers
|-5.46
|-8.20
|-13.49
|-27.32
|-7.33
|5.15
|3.59
|Krishana Phoschem
|-5.35
|-2.03
|-5.30
|-18.86
|139.60
|20.14
|68.27
|Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation
|-2.71
|-5.68
|-17.99
|-45.03
|-10.58
|3.28
|17.17
|Madras Fertilizers
|-7.15
|-12.60
|-15.24
|-31.86
|-6.89
|4.12
|17.96
|Zuari Agro Chemicals
|-3.45
|-21.15
|-17.84
|-33.04
|25.34
|17.11
|15.67
|Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers
|-2.70
|-13.88
|-31.04
|-54.56
|15.70
|-1.59
|17.76
|Rama Phosphates
|-3.27
|-19.81
|-23.29
|-15.63
|45.62
|8.54
|-1.82
|Aries Agro
|-1.69
|4.58
|0.09
|-21.53
|46.89
|27.38
|28.48
|Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals
|-5.22
|-13.64
|-5.00
|-23.16
|-31.14
|-22.27
|-7.88
Over the last one year, Balaji Phosphates has gained 74.85% compared to peers like Coromandel International (30.87%), The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (11.55%), Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals (-17.82%). From a 5 year perspective, Balaji Phosphates has underperformed peers relative to Coromandel International (22.92%) and The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (48.39%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|132.53
|133.58
|10
|134.7
|134.5
|20
|137.88
|136
|50
|139.29
|137.36
|100
|138.06
|138.35
|200
|143.1
|137.62
In the latest quarter, Balaji Phosphates remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.77%, FII holding fell to 3.54%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Balaji Phosphates fact sheet for more information
Balaji Phosphates Ltd. is a Public Limited Unlisted company incorporated on 04/04/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24123MP1996PLC067394 and registration number is 067394. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Fertilisers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 98.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Balaji Phosphates is ₹130.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Balaji Phosphates is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Balaji Phosphates is ₹309.10 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Balaji Phosphates are ₹134.00 and ₹130.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Balaji Phosphates stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Balaji Phosphates is ₹184.70 and 52-week low of Balaji Phosphates is ₹72.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Balaji Phosphates has shown returns of -3.35% over the past day, -8.61% for the past month, 9.89% over 3 months, 74.85% over 1 year, 20.47% across 3 years, and 11.82% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Balaji Phosphates are 26.60 and 3.51 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.