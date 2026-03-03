Facebook Pixel Code
Balaji Phosphates Share Price

NSE
BSE

BALAJI PHOSPHATES

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Fertilisers

Here's the live share price of Balaji Phosphates along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹130.00 Closed
-3.35₹ -4.50
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Balaji Phosphates Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹130.00₹134.00
₹130.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹72.60₹184.70
₹130.00
Open Price
₹134.00
Prev. Close
₹134.50
Volume
7,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Balaji Phosphates has gained 11.82% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 74.85%.

Balaji Phosphates’s current P/E of 26.60x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Balaji Phosphates Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Balaji Phosphates		0-10.938.33-27.6474.8520.4711.82
Coromandel International		-4.41-4.90-5.97-7.4330.8733.9422.92
The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore		-6.14-10.85-15.78-29.4311.5543.7948.39
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals		-2.154.053.18-21.34-17.8216.5513.06
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation		-1.49-3.88-25.23-32.115.5715.4536.63
Paradeep Phosphates		-0.76-12.02-26.69-45.7127.1727.8221.14
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers		-4.78-10.23-10.54-24.725.846.136.93
Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals		-3.87-7.90-9.10-24.36-1.538.5310.66
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals		-3.60-5.82-12.48-15.01-6.26-6.906.54
Madhya Bharat Agro Products		-2.886.088.767.5552.3410.5086.42
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers		0.03-7.53-13.7034.46124.0953.9358.98
National Fertilizers		-5.46-8.20-13.49-27.32-7.335.153.59
Krishana Phoschem		-5.35-2.03-5.30-18.86139.6020.1468.27
Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation		-2.71-5.68-17.99-45.03-10.583.2817.17
Madras Fertilizers		-7.15-12.60-15.24-31.86-6.894.1217.96
Zuari Agro Chemicals		-3.45-21.15-17.84-33.0425.3417.1115.67
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers		-2.70-13.88-31.04-54.5615.70-1.5917.76
Rama Phosphates		-3.27-19.81-23.29-15.6345.628.54-1.82
Aries Agro		-1.694.580.09-21.5346.8927.3828.48
Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals		-5.22-13.64-5.00-23.16-31.14-22.27-7.88

Over the last one year, Balaji Phosphates has gained 74.85% compared to peers like Coromandel International (30.87%), The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (11.55%), Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals (-17.82%). From a 5 year perspective, Balaji Phosphates has underperformed peers relative to Coromandel International (22.92%) and The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (48.39%).

Balaji Phosphates Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Balaji Phosphates Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5132.53133.58
10134.7134.5
20137.88136
50139.29137.36
100138.06138.35
200143.1137.62

Balaji Phosphates Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Balaji Phosphates remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.77%, FII holding fell to 3.54%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Balaji Phosphates Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Balaji Phosphates fact sheet for more information

About Balaji Phosphates

Balaji Phosphates Ltd. is a Public Limited Unlisted company incorporated on 04/04/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24123MP1996PLC067394 and registration number is 067394. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Fertilisers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 98.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Mohit Airen
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Alok Gupta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Talwar
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Aashi Neema
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Nupur Lodwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Sweena Gangwani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Balaji Phosphates Share Price

What is the share price of Balaji Phosphates?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Balaji Phosphates is ₹130.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Balaji Phosphates?

The Balaji Phosphates is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Balaji Phosphates?

The market cap of Balaji Phosphates is ₹309.10 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Balaji Phosphates?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Balaji Phosphates are ₹134.00 and ₹130.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Balaji Phosphates?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Balaji Phosphates stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Balaji Phosphates is ₹184.70 and 52-week low of Balaji Phosphates is ₹72.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Balaji Phosphates performed historically in terms of returns?

The Balaji Phosphates has shown returns of -3.35% over the past day, -8.61% for the past month, 9.89% over 3 months, 74.85% over 1 year, 20.47% across 3 years, and 11.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Balaji Phosphates?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Balaji Phosphates are 26.60 and 3.51 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Balaji Phosphates News

