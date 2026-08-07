What is the share price of Bal Pharma? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bal Pharma is ₹88.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Bal Pharma? The Bal Pharma is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bal Pharma? The market cap of Bal Pharma is ₹141.22 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bal Pharma? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bal Pharma are ₹90.05 and ₹87.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bal Pharma? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bal Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bal Pharma is ₹112.97 and 52-week low of Bal Pharma is ₹59.69 as on .

How has the Bal Pharma performed historically in terms of returns? The Bal Pharma has shown returns of 1.95% over the past day, 12.19% for the past month, 13.72% over 3 months, -1.54% over 1 year, -4.04% across 3 years, and -2.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bal Pharma? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bal Pharma are 22.48 and 1.72 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.35 per annum.

Source: Dion Global