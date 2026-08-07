Here's the live share price of Bal Pharma along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bal Pharma
|1.20
|12.19
|13.72
|25.83
|-1.54
|-4.04
|-2.08
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bal Pharma has declined 1.54% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Bal Pharma has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|87.85
|88.43
|10
|88.11
|88.01
|20
|85.86
|86.96
|50
|85.78
|84.8
|100
|79.84
|82.28
|200
|77.65
|82.37
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bal Pharma remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.15%, and public shareholding moved down to 48.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:39 PM IST IST
|Bal Pharma - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Inter-Alia The Unaudited (Standalone And Consolidated) Financial Statem
|Jul 23, 2026, 11:55 PM IST IST
|Bal Pharma - Intimation Regarding Corrigendum To The Postal Ballot Notice
|Jul 13, 2026, 06:13 AM IST IST
|Bal Pharma - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 09, 2026, 09:51 PM IST IST
|Bal Pharma - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jun 24, 2026, 10:12 PM IST IST
|Bal Pharma - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Source: Dion Global
Bal Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/05/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1987PLC008368 and registration number is 008368. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 310.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bal Pharma is ₹88.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bal Pharma is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bal Pharma is ₹141.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bal Pharma are ₹90.05 and ₹87.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bal Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bal Pharma is ₹112.97 and 52-week low of Bal Pharma is ₹59.69 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bal Pharma has shown returns of 1.95% over the past day, 12.19% for the past month, 13.72% over 3 months, -1.54% over 1 year, -4.04% across 3 years, and -2.08% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bal Pharma are 22.48 and 1.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.35 per annum.
Source: Dion Global