Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Bal Pharma Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BAL PHARMA LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹96.80 Closed
-0.87-0.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bal Pharma Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹96.50₹98.90
₹96.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹63.35₹106.50
₹96.80
Open Price
₹97.00
Prev. Close
₹97.65
Volume
32,327

Bal Pharma Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R198.23
  • R299.72
  • R3100.53
  • Pivot
    97.42
  • S195.93
  • S295.12
  • S393.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 593.9796.2
  • 1094.1295.52
  • 2093.7395.3
  • 5095.5293.58
  • 10096.1390.44
  • 200105.2189.18

Bal Pharma Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.88-0.678.3038.991.63120.809.46
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Bal Pharma Ltd. Share Holdings

Bal Pharma Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & ESOP
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bal Pharma Ltd.

Bal Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/05/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1987PLC008368 and registration number is 008368. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 280.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shailesh D Siroya
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Himesh Virupakshaya
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Jatish Sheth
    Independent Director
  • Dr. C V Srinivas
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nicloa Neeladri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. H S Venkatesh
    Additional Director
  • Mr. Kotian Chittananda Damodar
    Additional Director

FAQs on Bal Pharma Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bal Pharma Ltd.?

The market cap of Bal Pharma Ltd. is ₹151.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bal Pharma Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bal Pharma Ltd. is 25.69 and PB ratio of Bal Pharma Ltd. is 1.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bal Pharma Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bal Pharma Ltd. is ₹96.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bal Pharma Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bal Pharma Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bal Pharma Ltd. is ₹106.50 and 52-week low of Bal Pharma Ltd. is ₹63.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data