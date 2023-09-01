Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.88
|-0.67
|8.30
|38.99
|1.63
|120.80
|9.46
|0.33
|-2.93
|12.38
|15.71
|27.32
|112.87
|69.16
|2.94
|5.66
|29.05
|38.39
|21.70
|69.03
|91.80
|-1.31
|-1.39
|1.80
|26.14
|-0.28
|11.08
|178.84
|-3.45
|-1.54
|22.58
|28.45
|32.79
|28.22
|115.16
|-3.94
|-3.18
|22.90
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|-2.51
|-3.22
|19.50
|29.55
|64.70
|62.26
|51.31
|-7.88
|-10.01
|0.58
|20.99
|16.26
|31.75
|95.63
|1.50
|10.68
|34.67
|65.37
|65.54
|15.14
|16.84
|-2.24
|-5.19
|5.08
|10.95
|23.05
|38.40
|170.64
|-0.72
|0.49
|24.87
|77.40
|52.58
|0.68
|17.52
|-1.69
|-9.30
|6.96
|15.92
|22.16
|28.86
|64.41
|1.92
|1.76
|6.11
|14.59
|-13.69
|-35.78
|-15.33
|13.97
|35.22
|89.04
|36.35
|-29.53
|-3.12
|-3.12
|1.18
|2.29
|8.28
|7.53
|-0.57
|-8.44
|-17.18
|-2.12
|-4.12
|22.64
|7.13
|-3.82
|-14.11
|125.25
|-1.51
|8.68
|32.23
|40.52
|55.07
|267.27
|719.86
|1.19
|1.74
|30.53
|45.45
|24.59
|76.81
|105.91
|2.35
|10.70
|16.49
|26.26
|-30.91
|76.62
|353.57
|2.34
|-3.99
|24.14
|76.36
|104.28
|56.58
|14.14
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & ESOP
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Bal Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/05/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1987PLC008368 and registration number is 008368. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 280.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bal Pharma Ltd. is ₹151.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bal Pharma Ltd. is 25.69 and PB ratio of Bal Pharma Ltd. is 1.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bal Pharma Ltd. is ₹96.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bal Pharma Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bal Pharma Ltd. is ₹106.50 and 52-week low of Bal Pharma Ltd. is ₹63.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.