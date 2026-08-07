Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Bal Pharma Share Price

NSE
BSE

BAL PHARMA

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Bal Pharma along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹88.70 Closed
1.95₹ 1.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Bal Pharma Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹87.00₹90.05
₹88.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹59.69₹112.97
₹88.70
Open Price
₹87.55
Prev. Close
₹87.00
Volume
1,488

Source: Dion Global

Bal Pharma Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bal Pharma		1.2012.1913.7225.83-1.54-4.04-2.08
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bal Pharma has declined 1.54% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Bal Pharma has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Bal Pharma Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bal Pharma Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
587.8588.43
1088.1188.01
2085.8686.96
5085.7884.8
10079.8482.28
20077.6582.37

Source: Dion Global

Bal Pharma Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bal Pharma remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.15%, and public shareholding moved down to 48.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Bal Pharma Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:39 PM IST ISTBal Pharma - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Inter-Alia The Unaudited (Standalone And Consolidated) Financial Statem
Jul 23, 2026, 11:55 PM IST ISTBal Pharma - Intimation Regarding Corrigendum To The Postal Ballot Notice
Jul 13, 2026, 06:13 AM IST ISTBal Pharma - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 09, 2026, 09:51 PM IST ISTBal Pharma - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jun 24, 2026, 10:12 PM IST ISTBal Pharma - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Source: Dion Global

About Bal Pharma

Bal Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/05/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1987PLC008368 and registration number is 008368. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 310.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shailesh D Siroya
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Himesh Virupakshaya
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravindrakumar Kothari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jatish Sheth
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nicloa Neeladri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. H S Venkatesh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bal Pharma Share Price

What is the share price of Bal Pharma?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bal Pharma is ₹88.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bal Pharma?

The Bal Pharma is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bal Pharma?

The market cap of Bal Pharma is ₹141.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bal Pharma?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bal Pharma are ₹90.05 and ₹87.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bal Pharma?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bal Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bal Pharma is ₹112.97 and 52-week low of Bal Pharma is ₹59.69 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bal Pharma performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bal Pharma has shown returns of 1.95% over the past day, 12.19% for the past month, 13.72% over 3 months, -1.54% over 1 year, -4.04% across 3 years, and -2.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bal Pharma?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bal Pharma are 22.48 and 1.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.35 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Bal Pharma News

More Bal Pharma News
Market Pulse