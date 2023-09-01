Follow Us

BAJAJ STEEL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Engineering - Heavy | Smallcap | BSE
₹1,091.00 Closed
2.0922.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,058.00₹1,100.00
₹1,091.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹517.55₹1,399.00
₹1,091.00
Open Price
₹1,100.00
Prev. Close
₹1,068.65
Volume
5,009

Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,108
  • R21,125
  • R31,150
  • Pivot
    1,083
  • S11,066
  • S21,041
  • S31,024

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5659.311,082.93
  • 10615.541,084.21
  • 20596.531,091.89
  • 50575.811,131.69
  • 100549.481,132.86
  • 200648.641,057.22

Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.82-7.41-14.778.25107.97518.31824.58
0.842.0128.0546.8471.43342.25339.34
29.2530.0566.0487.05126.46253.0566.99
11.6229.30124.04197.74208.64538.94270.82
2.43-6.203.3518.8138.00198.70220.49
12.638.2731.6140.0222.72346.44112.27
-0.4622.93129.33281.93391.931,724.89827.52
18.2225.8866.19103.8332.49258.72195.06
5.8915.1465.82128.45142.172,918.961,292.65
5.1814.4527.4441.7815.90612.99493.51
0.184.3859.29114.41186.181,130.33440.66
7.4715.2215.464.870.88-7.37346.78
3.26-1.2747.8692.1668.77369.02102.76
8.4711.1839.3366.7684.78158.3692.72
-0.38-4.5813.4958.6444.68165.6612.20
13.2840.78148.83219.52196.60435.81131.15
-0.14-14.54-23.96-23.96-23.96-23.96-23.96
2.94-8.53-4.9211.47-21.69114.561,487.65
14.0116.4566.33108.54196.01929.65409.69
-0.96-3.4339.9294.49135.74293.37356.09

Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Dividend

About Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd.

Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100MH1961PLC011936 and registration number is 011936. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 412.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rohit Bajaj
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr. Mahendra Kumar Sharma
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sunil Bajaj
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Bhanupriya Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Bajaj
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepak Batra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mohan Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Alok Goenka
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Ranka
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Raja Iyer
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd. is ₹567.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd. is 9.69 and PB ratio of Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd. is 2.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd. is ₹1,91.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd. is ₹1,399.00 and 52-week low of Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd. is ₹517.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

