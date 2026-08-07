What is the share price of Bajaj Steel Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bajaj Steel Industries is ₹392.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Bajaj Steel Industries? The Bajaj Steel Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bajaj Steel Industries? The market cap of Bajaj Steel Industries is ₹817.13 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bajaj Steel Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bajaj Steel Industries are ₹394.50 and ₹383.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bajaj Steel Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bajaj Steel Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bajaj Steel Industries is ₹620.00 and 52-week low of Bajaj Steel Industries is ₹302.00 as on .

How has the Bajaj Steel Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Bajaj Steel Industries has shown returns of 1.2% over the past day, -1.95% for the past month, -11.52% over 3 months, -22.97% over 1 year, 12.15% across 3 years, and 5.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bajaj Steel Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bajaj Steel Industries are 22.14 and 1.93 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global