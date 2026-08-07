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Bajaj Steel Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

BAJAJ STEEL INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Bajaj Steel Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹392.85 Closed
1.20₹ 4.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bajaj Steel Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹383.30₹394.50
₹392.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹302.00₹620.00
₹392.85
Open Price
₹388.00
Prev. Close
₹388.20
Volume
2,654

Source: Dion Global

Bajaj Steel Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bajaj Steel Industries		-0.86-1.95-11.52-9.02-22.9712.155.94
Bharat Heavy Electricals		-0.048.160.1748.2278.6761.5448.72
Suzlon Energy		0.21-11.56-13.57-0.21-25.0837.1149.97
Triveni Turbine		5.83-0.2110.9426.5922.4317.2839.54
TD Power Systems		11.3712.401.0257.57148.1170.31101.35
Jyoti CNC Automation		-3.110.801.45-8.75-19.0021.8812.61
LMW		3.916.2611.155.467.067.4715.18
Inox Wind		-0.37-9.56-26.91-29.84-46.5514.6618.76
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		8.77-1.56-16.64-2.49-23.5831.9129.20
Elecon Engineering Company		4.33-14.13-22.20-8.79-21.083.1042.31
Omnitech Engineering		-0.2215.2234.25182.70182.7041.4023.10
Ajax Engineering		-2.947.062.4212.16-16.95-1.83-1.10
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-0.86-11.83-23.584.00-22.783.801.29
Praj Industries		4.35-9.87-19.3710.05-28.15-9.86-2.55
Standard Engineering Technology		2.337.4995.61110.0368.9419.7811.44
Lohia Corp		-1.027.047.047.047.042.291.37
DEE Development Engineers		-5.35-1.2839.52198.58130.7624.0813.82
John Cockerill India		11.5511.1172.5589.32134.4954.0257.19
GMM Pfaudler		13.1427.236.741.08-24.36-12.34-9.06
The Anup Engineering		-12.37-15.47-13.15-6.20-19.3920.7030.80

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bajaj Steel Industries has declined 22.97% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Bajaj Steel Industries has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).

Bajaj Steel Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bajaj Steel Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5392.14391.62
10393.58392.99
20396.84395.22
50394.15400.07
100407.41413.33
200449.73451.14

Source: Dion Global

Bajaj Steel Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bajaj Steel Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.04%, and public shareholding moved up to 43.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bajaj Steel Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:02 PM IST ISTBajaj Steel Ind. - Update on board meeting
Aug 03, 2026, 05:55 AM IST ISTBajaj Steel Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financia
Jul 06, 2026, 10:54 PM IST ISTBajaj Steel Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 12:17 AM IST ISTBajaj Steel Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
May 28, 2026, 12:03 AM IST ISTBajaj Steel Ind. - Closure Of Wholly Owned Subsidiary In Uganda

Source: Dion Global

About Bajaj Steel Industries

Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100MH1961PLC011936 and registration number is 011936. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 474.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rohit Bajaj
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sunil Bajaj
    Executive Director
  • Dr. Mahendra Kumar Sharma
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Deepak Batra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Khator
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Bhanupriya Thakur
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Raja Iyer
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Lav Bajaj
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mayank Bhandari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Sarda
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bajaj Steel Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Bajaj Steel Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bajaj Steel Industries is ₹392.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bajaj Steel Industries?

The Bajaj Steel Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bajaj Steel Industries?

The market cap of Bajaj Steel Industries is ₹817.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bajaj Steel Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bajaj Steel Industries are ₹394.50 and ₹383.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bajaj Steel Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bajaj Steel Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bajaj Steel Industries is ₹620.00 and 52-week low of Bajaj Steel Industries is ₹302.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bajaj Steel Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bajaj Steel Industries has shown returns of 1.2% over the past day, -1.95% for the past month, -11.52% over 3 months, -22.97% over 1 year, 12.15% across 3 years, and 5.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bajaj Steel Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bajaj Steel Industries are 22.14 and 1.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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