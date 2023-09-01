Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Dividend
Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100MH1961PLC011936 and registration number is 011936. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 412.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd. is ₹567.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd. is 9.69 and PB ratio of Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd. is 2.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd. is ₹1,91.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd. is ₹1,399.00 and 52-week low of Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd. is ₹517.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.