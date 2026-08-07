Here's the live share price of Bajaj Steel Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bajaj Steel Industries
|-0.86
|-1.95
|-11.52
|-9.02
|-22.97
|12.15
|5.94
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|-0.04
|8.16
|0.17
|48.22
|78.67
|61.54
|48.72
|Suzlon Energy
|0.21
|-11.56
|-13.57
|-0.21
|-25.08
|37.11
|49.97
|Triveni Turbine
|5.83
|-0.21
|10.94
|26.59
|22.43
|17.28
|39.54
|TD Power Systems
|11.37
|12.40
|1.02
|57.57
|148.11
|70.31
|101.35
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|-3.11
|0.80
|1.45
|-8.75
|-19.00
|21.88
|12.61
|LMW
|3.91
|6.26
|11.15
|5.46
|7.06
|7.47
|15.18
|Inox Wind
|-0.37
|-9.56
|-26.91
|-29.84
|-46.55
|14.66
|18.76
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|8.77
|-1.56
|-16.64
|-2.49
|-23.58
|31.91
|29.20
|Elecon Engineering Company
|4.33
|-14.13
|-22.20
|-8.79
|-21.08
|3.10
|42.31
|Omnitech Engineering
|-0.22
|15.22
|34.25
|182.70
|182.70
|41.40
|23.10
|Ajax Engineering
|-2.94
|7.06
|2.42
|12.16
|-16.95
|-1.83
|-1.10
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|-0.86
|-11.83
|-23.58
|4.00
|-22.78
|3.80
|1.29
|Praj Industries
|4.35
|-9.87
|-19.37
|10.05
|-28.15
|-9.86
|-2.55
|Standard Engineering Technology
|2.33
|7.49
|95.61
|110.03
|68.94
|19.78
|11.44
|Lohia Corp
|-1.02
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|2.29
|1.37
|DEE Development Engineers
|-5.35
|-1.28
|39.52
|198.58
|130.76
|24.08
|13.82
|John Cockerill India
|11.55
|11.11
|72.55
|89.32
|134.49
|54.02
|57.19
|GMM Pfaudler
|13.14
|27.23
|6.74
|1.08
|-24.36
|-12.34
|-9.06
|The Anup Engineering
|-12.37
|-15.47
|-13.15
|-6.20
|-19.39
|20.70
|30.80
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bajaj Steel Industries has declined 22.97% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Bajaj Steel Industries has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|392.14
|391.62
|10
|393.58
|392.99
|20
|396.84
|395.22
|50
|394.15
|400.07
|100
|407.41
|413.33
|200
|449.73
|451.14
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bajaj Steel Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.04%, and public shareholding moved up to 43.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:02 PM IST IST
|Bajaj Steel Ind. - Update on board meeting
|Aug 03, 2026, 05:55 AM IST IST
|Bajaj Steel Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financia
|Jul 06, 2026, 10:54 PM IST IST
|Bajaj Steel Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 12:17 AM IST IST
|Bajaj Steel Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|May 28, 2026, 12:03 AM IST IST
|Bajaj Steel Ind. - Closure Of Wholly Owned Subsidiary In Uganda
Source: Dion Global
Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100MH1961PLC011936 and registration number is 011936. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 474.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bajaj Steel Industries is ₹392.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bajaj Steel Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bajaj Steel Industries is ₹817.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bajaj Steel Industries are ₹394.50 and ₹383.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bajaj Steel Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bajaj Steel Industries is ₹620.00 and 52-week low of Bajaj Steel Industries is ₹302.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bajaj Steel Industries has shown returns of 1.2% over the past day, -1.95% for the past month, -11.52% over 3 months, -22.97% over 1 year, 12.15% across 3 years, and 5.94% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bajaj Steel Industries are 22.14 and 1.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global