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Bajaj Nivesh Share Price

NSE
BSE

BAJAJ NIVESH

Bajaj Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Finance
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BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Diversified Financials Revenue GrowthBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Bajaj Nivesh along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12,254.25 Closed
2.40₹ 287.30
As on Oct 22, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bajaj Nivesh Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11,983.85₹12,488.00
₹12,254.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10,921.00₹17,283.45
₹12,254.25
Open Price
₹12,072.05
Prev. Close
₹11,966.95
Volume
294

Source: Dion Global

Bajaj Nivesh Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Maharashtra Scooters		-1.43-7.87-3.90-6.36-26.6514.0921.49
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-4.21-13.75-12.88-20.815.071.660.99
Tata Capital		-3.84-9.38-10.84-8.46-4.95-2.21-1.33
Aditya Birla Capital		-6.57-10.14-10.951.6815.7727.4328.78
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		-8.02-2.883.3520.51-4.4861.8933.77
360 One Wam		-2.13-2.13-4.09-0.55-11.0625.3621.66
HDB Financial Services		-5.35-24.36-27.90-24.09-31.42-15.36-9.52
Max Financial Services		-4.30-21.17-19.50-24.85-20.1411.264.63
Anand Rathi Wealth		3.391.766.5022.6342.6967.9072.30
Nuvama Wealth Management		-2.57-0.13-11.0921.9916.0649.2826.68
Tata Investment Corporation		-7.62-17.18-12.20-22.80-31.8321.6429.04
Angel One		-6.60-1.29-6.66-11.2416.249.3117.47
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC		-8.13-12.22-9.98-11.446.0027.586.51
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		-4.01-9.51-13.50-16.63-30.275.9914.04
Computer Age Management Services		-4.33-4.44-12.86-10.86-13.0911.791.84
KFIN Technologies		-5.38-5.89-3.79-14.45-25.6423.1818.40
JSW Holdings		4.004.047.18-11.85-31.9235.5920.33
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		-8.10-16.07-0.364.002.9330.4938.44
Edelweiss Financial Services		-11.07-15.191.78-1.772.1825.028.99
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70-8.13712.46251.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Maharashtra Scooters has declined 26.65% compared to peers like ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (5.07%), Tata Capital (-4.95%), Aditya Birla Capital (15.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Maharashtra Scooters has underperformed peers relative to ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (0.99%) and Tata Capital (-1.33%).

Bajaj Nivesh Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bajaj Nivesh Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512,385.9212,351.26
1012,292.7112,389.3
2012,595.4912,561.21
5013,085.9212,842.88
10012,939.4412,941.62
20012,951.313,073.83

Source: Dion Global

Bajaj Nivesh Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bajaj Nivesh remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.82%, FII holding rose to 6.31%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Bajaj Nivesh Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,36,3135.5297.19
1,12,6260.1141.64

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Bajaj Nivesh Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Oct 22, 2026, 04:55 PM IST ISTMaha. Scooters - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30 September 2026
Oct 22, 2026, 04:50 PM IST ISTMaha. Scooters - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30 September 2026
Oct 19, 2026, 10:33 PM IST ISTMaha. Scooters - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
Oct 16, 2026, 10:34 PM IST ISTMaha. Scooters - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
Oct 08, 2026, 10:23 PM IST ISTMaha. Scooters - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Bajaj Nivesh

Maharashtra Scooters Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/06/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35912MH1975PLC018376 and registration number is 018376. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 312.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjiv Bajaj
    Chairman
  • Mr. Mayur Patwardhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mayur Chokshi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Jasmine Chaney
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V Rajagopalan
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Ravikumar Srinivasan
    Joint Managing Director

FAQs on Bajaj Nivesh Share Price

What is the share price of Bajaj Nivesh?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bajaj Nivesh is ₹12,254.25 as on Oct 22, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bajaj Nivesh?

The Bajaj Nivesh is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bajaj Nivesh?

The market cap of Bajaj Nivesh is ₹14,004.85 Cr as on Oct 22, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bajaj Nivesh?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bajaj Nivesh are ₹12,488.00 and ₹11,983.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bajaj Nivesh?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bajaj Nivesh stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bajaj Nivesh is ₹17,283.45 and 52-week low of Bajaj Nivesh is ₹10,921.00 as on Oct 22, 2026.

How has the Bajaj Nivesh performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bajaj Nivesh has shown returns of 2.4% over the past day, -7.87% for the past month, -3.9% over 3 months, -26.65% over 1 year, 14.09% across 3 years, and 21.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bajaj Nivesh?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bajaj Nivesh are 50.28 and 0.51 on Oct 22, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.80 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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