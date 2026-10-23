Here's the live share price of Bajaj Nivesh along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Maharashtra Scooters
|-1.43
|-7.87
|-3.90
|-6.36
|-26.65
|14.09
|21.49
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-4.21
|-13.75
|-12.88
|-20.81
|5.07
|1.66
|0.99
|Tata Capital
|-3.84
|-9.38
|-10.84
|-8.46
|-4.95
|-2.21
|-1.33
|Aditya Birla Capital
|-6.57
|-10.14
|-10.95
|1.68
|15.77
|27.43
|28.78
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|-8.02
|-2.88
|3.35
|20.51
|-4.48
|61.89
|33.77
|360 One Wam
|-2.13
|-2.13
|-4.09
|-0.55
|-11.06
|25.36
|21.66
|HDB Financial Services
|-5.35
|-24.36
|-27.90
|-24.09
|-31.42
|-15.36
|-9.52
|Max Financial Services
|-4.30
|-21.17
|-19.50
|-24.85
|-20.14
|11.26
|4.63
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|3.39
|1.76
|6.50
|22.63
|42.69
|67.90
|72.30
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-2.57
|-0.13
|-11.09
|21.99
|16.06
|49.28
|26.68
|Tata Investment Corporation
|-7.62
|-17.18
|-12.20
|-22.80
|-31.83
|21.64
|29.04
|Angel One
|-6.60
|-1.29
|-6.66
|-11.24
|16.24
|9.31
|17.47
|Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
|-8.13
|-12.22
|-9.98
|-11.44
|6.00
|27.58
|6.51
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|-4.01
|-9.51
|-13.50
|-16.63
|-30.27
|5.99
|14.04
|Computer Age Management Services
|-4.33
|-4.44
|-12.86
|-10.86
|-13.09
|11.79
|1.84
|KFIN Technologies
|-5.38
|-5.89
|-3.79
|-14.45
|-25.64
|23.18
|18.40
|JSW Holdings
|4.00
|4.04
|7.18
|-11.85
|-31.92
|35.59
|20.33
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|-8.10
|-16.07
|-0.36
|4.00
|2.93
|30.49
|38.44
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|-11.07
|-15.19
|1.78
|-1.77
|2.18
|25.02
|8.99
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|-8.13
|712.46
|251.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Maharashtra Scooters has declined 26.65% compared to peers like ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (5.07%), Tata Capital (-4.95%), Aditya Birla Capital (15.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Maharashtra Scooters has underperformed peers relative to ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (0.99%) and Tata Capital (-1.33%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12,385.92
|12,351.26
|10
|12,292.71
|12,389.3
|20
|12,595.49
|12,561.21
|50
|13,085.92
|12,842.88
|100
|12,939.44
|12,941.62
|200
|12,951.3
|13,073.83
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bajaj Nivesh remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.82%, FII holding rose to 6.31%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,36,313
|5.5
|297.19
|1,12,626
|0.1
|141.64
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Oct 22, 2026, 04:55 PM IST IST
|Maha. Scooters - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30 September 2026
|Oct 22, 2026, 04:50 PM IST IST
|Maha. Scooters - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30 September 2026
|Oct 19, 2026, 10:33 PM IST IST
|Maha. Scooters - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
|Oct 16, 2026, 10:34 PM IST IST
|Maha. Scooters - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
|Oct 08, 2026, 10:23 PM IST IST
|Maha. Scooters - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Maharashtra Scooters Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/06/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35912MH1975PLC018376 and registration number is 018376. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 312.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bajaj Nivesh is ₹12,254.25 as on Oct 22, 2026.
The Bajaj Nivesh is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bajaj Nivesh is ₹14,004.85 Cr as on Oct 22, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bajaj Nivesh are ₹12,488.00 and ₹11,983.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bajaj Nivesh stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bajaj Nivesh is ₹17,283.45 and 52-week low of Bajaj Nivesh is ₹10,921.00 as on Oct 22, 2026.
The Bajaj Nivesh has shown returns of 2.4% over the past day, -7.87% for the past month, -3.9% over 3 months, -26.65% over 1 year, 14.09% across 3 years, and 21.49% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bajaj Nivesh are 50.28 and 0.51 on Oct 22, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.80 per annum.
Source: Dion Global