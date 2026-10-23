What is the share price of Bajaj Nivesh? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bajaj Nivesh is ₹12,254.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Bajaj Nivesh? The Bajaj Nivesh is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bajaj Nivesh? The market cap of Bajaj Nivesh is ₹14,004.85 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bajaj Nivesh? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bajaj Nivesh are ₹12,488.00 and ₹11,983.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bajaj Nivesh? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bajaj Nivesh stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bajaj Nivesh is ₹17,283.45 and 52-week low of Bajaj Nivesh is ₹10,921.00 as on .

How has the Bajaj Nivesh performed historically in terms of returns? The Bajaj Nivesh has shown returns of 2.4% over the past day, -7.87% for the past month, -3.9% over 3 months, -26.65% over 1 year, 14.09% across 3 years, and 21.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bajaj Nivesh? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bajaj Nivesh are 50.28 and 0.51 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.80 per annum.

Source: Dion Global