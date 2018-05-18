Bajaj Finserv PAT up 28% to Rs 685 crore

Bajaj Finserv yet again rode on the record revenue and profit achieved by lending arm, Bajaj Finance and general insurance company Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited (BAGIC).

Bajaj Finserv, the holding company for various financial services businesses under the Bajaj Group, posted 28% growth y-o-y in its profit after tax (PAT) for the January-March quarter to Rs 685 crore while consolidated revenues were up 25% to Rs 8,829 crore.

Bajaj Finserv yet again rode on the record revenue and profit achieved by lending arm, Bajaj Finance and general insurance company Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited (BAGIC).

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited (BALIC) too did reasonably well. For FY18, Bajaj Finserv crossed the Rs 30,000 crore level of revenues with total revenue for the year at Rs 30,599 crore, which was a 25% growth over previous year. Consolidated PAT grew by 21% to Rs 2,741 crore.