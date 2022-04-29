Bajaj Finserv PAT surges 37% to Rs 1,346 crore in Q4

Bajaj Finserv’s consolidated profit after tax rose 37% year-on-year to 1,346 crore for the March quarter. Its total income grew 22.6% to 18,862 crore. Business conditions improved significantly in Q4FY22 although they were volatile due to the Russia-Ukraine war crisis, the company said.



Bajaj Finserv’s lending arm, Bajaj Finance, reported an 80% increase in profit to 2,420 crore on account of robust AUM growth, higher net interest income and better asset performance. The general insurance company, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company (Bagic), reported a 9.1% fall in profit after tax to 248 crore. The company said that lower sales of automobiles due to supply chain problems affected the general insurance business.

