Bajaj Finserv, IDBI Bank, Star Health among 32 BSE stocks at fresh 52-week lows; Blue Dart at new high

After a gap-up start on Thursday, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 gave up gains and turned negative. So far in the trade, BSE Sensex hit a day’s low of 52,897.16, while NSE Nifty 50 fell to 15,747.80. On S&P BSE Sensex, out of 30 stocks, Bajaj Finserv hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 10,979.65 apiece, slipping below the previous low of Rs 11,043.95 apiece. While no stock hit a fresh 52-week high on S&P BSE Sensex in the afternoon deals.

BSE stocks at 52-week highs, 52-week lows

In the afternoon deals, a total of 57 stocks rose to fresh 52-week highs on BSE Sensex. These include Axita Cotton, Blue Dart Express, Esaar (India), Goel Food Products, India Nivesh, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, among others. On the flip side, 32 scrips fell to their new 52-week low levels on BSE Sensex. These were Biocon, Dilip Buildcon, IDBI Bank, RateGain Travel Technologies, Seacoast Shipping Services, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Triveni Enterprises, and Wockhardt, among others.

NSE stocks at 52-week highs, 52-week lows

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 16 stocks hit 52-week highs, while 26 scrips fell to 52-week lows in the afternoon deals. The stocks that have hit 52-week highs were Blue Dart Express, Dangee Dums, Dhanvarsha Finvest, Fiem Industries, Global Education, Kohinoor Foods, Orient Bell, Priti International, Shalimar Paints, among others. Those that hit fresh lows were Akash Infra-Projects, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Amj Land Holdings, HEC Infra Projects, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund – ICICI Prudential 5 Year G-Sec ETF, IDBI Bank, Johnson Controls – Hitachi Air Conditioning India, and Sagardeep Alloys, among others.