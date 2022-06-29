Bajaj Finserv, Biocon among 39 stocks to hit 52-week low on BSE, 64 scrips at new highs

After a dismal start, benchmark indices recovered most of their losses on Wednesday as metals and some energy counters gathered buying interest. The BSE Sensex, which, touched a low of 52,612, was down 100 points at 53,077, while the NSE Nifty 50 had reclaimed the 15,800-level. Sectorally, the Bank and FMCG were the major losers, while energy and metal indices bounced back. In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices exhibited a mixed trend. While the former was down 0.8 per cent, the latter advanced 0.1 per cent. Among stocks, Route Mobile slipped 5 per cent after the company approved a Rs 120 crores-share buyback at Rs 1,700 apiece. Meanwhile, in the currency market, the rupee hit a fresh record low of 78.97 against the US dollar in early trade.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on BSE

Alfavision Overseas, Axita Cotton, De Nora India, Gayatri Tissue & Papers, Jamna Auto Industries, Kohinoor Foods, Maharashtra Seamless, Moongipa Securities, The Phoenix Mills, Sonal Adhesives, S&T Corporation, Technvision Ventures, Trident Texofab, Vadilal Industries, Voltamp Transformers were among the stocks that hit 52-week high on BSE. Meanwhile, Bajaj Finserv, Biocon, Everest Organics, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India, IDBI Bank, Muthoot Finance, Pfizer, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Vijay Solvex were among the scrips that hit fresh lows.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on NSE

On the National Stock Exchange, a total of 16 stocks hit 52-week high intraday, while 27 stocks scrips touched fresh lows. Axita Cotton, Dangee Dums, De Nora India, Dhanvarsha Finvest, Global Education, Kohinoor Foods, Maharashtra Seamless, The Phoenix Mills, Priti International, Som Distilleries & Breweries, Nippon India Mutual Fund – ETF Nifty SDL – 2026 Maturity, TVS Motor Company, Voltamp Transformers were among the securities at 52-week high. On the flipside, Akash Infra-Projects, Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals, Electrotherm (India), Lasa Supergenerics, Seya Industries, Tembo Global Industries, Black Box, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund -ICICI Prudential Alpha Low Vol 30 ETF, Biocon were among the scrips at fresh lows.

Sensex, Nifty top gainers, losers

Reliance Industries (RIL), Ultratech Cement, Tata Steel, Nestle India, Maruti, Bharti Airtel were the sole Sensex gainers, while IndusInd Bank, HUL, Titan, M&M, Bajaj Finserv, Wipro, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HCL Technologies, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top losers. In the Nifty pack, Reliance, Shree Cements, Ultratech Cement, Adani Ports, Tata Motors were the top gainers, while HDFC Life, HUL, IndusInd Bank, Titan, Cipla were the laggards.