Bajaj Finserv among 57 BSE stocks at new 52-week lows; Kohinoor Foods, Varun Beverages at new highs

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were trading nearly 1 per cent down on Friday, dragged by losses in index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki, and Titan Company among others. So far in the day, BSE Sensex has fallen to a day’s low of 52,094.25, while NSE Nifty 50 has fallen to 15,511.05. On S&P BSE Sensex, out of 30 stocks, Bajaj Finserv has hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 10,777 apiece, falling below the previous low of Rs 10,908 apiece. While no stock hit new 52-week high on S&P BSE Sensex.

In the afternoon deals, a total 62 stocks hit 52-week highs on BSE Sensex. These include Jamna Auto Industries, Kohinoor Foods, Varun Beverages, India Nivesh, Advance Lifestyles, Ambar Protein Industries, and Blue Dart Express, among others. On the flip side, stocks that hit 52-week low were Atlas Jewellery India, Balaji Telefilms, Biocon, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Dilip Buildcon, Deepak Nitrite, Everest Organics, Hindustan Zinc, Inox Wind, National Aluminium Co., Parag Milk Foods, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Thyrocare Technologies, and Vaibhav Global, among others.

On the National Stock Exchange, 14 stocks rose to their new 52-week highs, while 47 stocks fell to respective 52-week lows in the afternoon deals. The stocks that rose to 52-week highs were Akshar Spintex, Axita Cotton, Global Education, Jupiter Wagons, Kohinoor Foods, Manorama Industries, Shalimar Paints, among others.

On the contrary, stocks that hit fresh 52-week lows on NSE were Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Bajaj Finserv, Balaji Telefilms, Biocon, Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals, Dilip Buildcon, Deepak Nitrite, Gujarat Apollo Industries, Indiabulls Real Estate, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund – ICICI Prudential 5 Year G-Sec ETF, Inox Wind, Jubilant Pharmova, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund – Motilal Oswal Nifty 200 Momentum 30 ETF, National Aluminium Company, The New India Assurance Company, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Thyrocare Technologies, Vedanta, among others.