Bajaj Finance’s market capitalisation crosses Rs 3 lakh crore mark

December 15, 2020 8:36 PM

Shares of Bajaj Finance rose by 4.69 per cent to close at Rs 5,128.05 on the BSE.

The market valuation of Bajaj Finance Limited has crossed Rs 3 lakh crore mark, helped by rise in its share price.

At close of trade on Tuesday, the company’s market valuation was at Rs 3,09,009.80 crore on the BSE.

During the day, it jumped 5.19 per cent to Rs 5,152.85 — its 52-week high.

The company is at the ninth position in the ranking of top-10 Indian companies.

Reliance Industries Limited is at the number one rank in market capitalisation chart with a valuation of Rs 12,51,405.60 crore, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Rs 10,36,108.47 crore, HDFC Bank (Rs 7,65,638.32 crore), HUL (Rs 5,45,167.54 crore), Infosys (Rs 4,91,720.22 crore), HDFC (Rs 4,23,126.96 crore), Kotak Mahindra Bank (Rs 3,86,147.19 crore), ICICI Bank (Rs 3,57,424.28 crore), Bajaj Finance (Rs 3,09,009.80 crore) and Bharti Airtel (Rs 2,75,096.48 crore).

