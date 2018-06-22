Bajaj Finance surpasses Axis Bank in market-cap

Shares of Bajaj Finance rose by 3.58 per cent to settle at Rs 2,338 on BSE.

Bajaj Finance has surpassed Axis Bank in terms of market capitalisation, following a surge in its share price which hit a 52-week high during the day today. At the end of session today, market valuation of Bajaj Finance stood at Rs 1,34,952.29 crore, which was Rs 227.16 crore more than that of Axis Bank’s Rs 1,34,725.13 crore m-cap. Shares of Bajaj Finance rose by 3.58 per cent to settle at Rs 2,338 on BSE. During the day, it surged 3.86 per cent to Rs 2,344.50 — its 52-week high. Axis Bank gained 2.22 per cent to end at Rs 524.65. Intra-day, it went up by 2.48 per cent to Rs 526. At present, Bajaj Finance is at 18th place in the overall m-cap ranking on BSE.

It is ahead of blue chips such as NTPC, HCL Technologies, Hindustan Zinc and Asian Paints. So far this year, shares of Bajaj Finance have gained nearly 33 per cent, while Axis Bank has lost nearly 7 per cent.

Tata Consultancy Services is the country’s most-valued firm with a market cap of Rs 6,93,661.25 crore, followed by Reliance Industries Rs 6,41,381 crore, HDFC Bank Rs 5,41,954.92 crore, Hindustan Unilever Rs 3,47,975.71 crore and ITC Rs 3,23,596.88 crore in the top five list.