Bajaj Finance shares rose 4.28% to Rs 988.85 in morning trade on October 5, as the company’s September-quarter business update showed a strong acceleration in assets under management growth. AUM growth reached about 26% year-on-year, its highest pace in seven quarters, giving fresh support to the company’s loan-growth story.

Both Motilal Oswal Financial Services and Jefferies remain positive on Bajaj Finance. Motilal Oswal continues to count the company among its preferred non-bank finance names, while Jefferies has retained its ‘Buy’ rating. The two brokerages point to healthy loan growth and earnings momentum, although new loan bookings grew at a slower pace than a year earlier.

Bajaj Finance AUM growth picks up as customer base expands

Bajaj Finance’s assets under management stood at Rs 5.85 lakh crore at the end of September, up 26.5% year-on-year and 6.9% sequentially, according to Motilal Oswal. The growth was ahead of the brokerage’s estimate.

The company booked 13.45 million new loans during the quarter, while its customer franchise continued to expand. New customer additions grew 7% year-on-year and the deposit book stood at Rs 69,800 crore.

Jefferies also pointed to the stronger AUM performance. Prakhar Sharma and Vinayak Agarwal, equity analysts at Jefferies, said:

“Bajaj Finance’s pre-quarter release for September quarter shows an uptick in AUM growth to 26% YoY vs. 24% in June quarter, highest in 7 qtrs. Bajaj Housing Finance’s AUM grew by 25%, implying the rest grew by 27% YoY. Growth in new loans booked (nos) slowed from 20% to 11% YoY, partly due to early festive season in the base when it had grown by 26% YoY.”

Jefferies said Bajaj Finance added 4.4 million new customers during the quarter, taking its customer franchise to 129 million. The franchise grew 16% year-on-year and 4% sequentially.

Bajaj Finance share price performance

Motilal Oswal expects healthy September-quarter earnings

Motilal Oswal expects Bajaj Finance to report a strong September quarter, with net interest income estimated to rise 22.5% year-on-year and 5.1% sequentially to Rs 13,210 crore.

Operating profit is estimated at Rs 10,643 crore, up 19.9% year-on-year, while net profit is expected at Rs 6,372 crore, representing 28.8% year-on-year growth and 4.8% sequential growth.

At the broader non-bank finance company level, Motilal Oswal expects earnings to remain healthy in the September quarter. The brokerage said:

“Earnings to remain healthy: For our NBFC coverage universe, we estimate ~20%/18% YoY growth in NII/PPoP and ~24% YoY growth in PAT in 2QFY27. We prefer diversified lenders and mortgage players, and our top picks in the sector are BAF, SHFL, PNBHF and Five Star.”

Here, the abbreviations have been expanded for readability, but the quoted passage has otherwise been kept faithful to the source. The source itself uses the abbreviations NII, PPoP, PAT, YoY and BAF.

Brokerages see strong loan growth, with Jefferies taking the longer view

Key point Motilal Oswal Jefferies Rating ‘Buy’ ‘Buy’ September-quarter AUM growth 26.5% YoY 26% YoY September-quarter AUM Rs 5.85 lakh crore Rs 5.85 lakh crore New loan bookings growth About 11% YoY 11% YoY September-quarter net profit estimate Rs 6,372 crore Not provided in pre-quarter note September-quarter PAT growth estimate 28.8% YoY Not provided in pre-quarter note FY27 AUM growth Not stated 23% FY28 AUM growth Not stated 23% Jefferies target price — Rs 1,280

Sources: Motilal Oswal Financial Services, October 5, 2026, and Jefferies, October 4, 2026.

Jefferies expects the momentum to continue through FY29

Jefferies expects Bajaj Finance’s AUM to rise from Rs 5.10 lakh crore in FY26 to Rs 6.28 lakh crore in FY27, Rs 7.74 lakh crore in FY28 and Rs 9.53 lakh crore in FY29.

That amounts to 23% annual AUM growth in each of the three years. The brokerage also expects net profit to rise from Rs 19,000 crore in FY26 to Rs 25,600 crore in FY27, Rs 31,300 crore in FY28 and Rs 38,300 crore in FY29.

Jefferies estimates earnings growth of 35% in FY27, followed by 22% growth in both FY28 and FY29. Return on assets is projected at 4.5% in FY27 and FY28, while return on equity is estimated at 21% in both years.

Jefferies has retained its ‘Buy’ rating and Rs 1,280 target price on Bajaj Finance. The brokerage values the standalone business at five times estimated September 2028 book value and separately values the company’s subsidiaries.

Slower loan bookings do not take away from AUM momentum

One of the softer numbers in the September update was the pace of new loan bookings. Jefferies noted that growth in new loans booked slowed to 11% year-on-year from 20% in the June quarter.

The brokerage attributed part of the comparison to the timing of the festive season. The year-ago quarter had seen new loan bookings rise 26%, providing a higher base for comparison.

Despite the moderation, the overall loan book continued to expand at a faster pace. The customer franchise also kept growing, supporting loan origination across the company’s lending businesses.

Asset quality remains a key support

Motilal Oswal’s broader non-bank finance company assessment points to stable asset quality across several lending segments during the September quarter. The brokerage said housing, vehicle finance excluding tractors, gold loans, microfinance and diversified finance portfolios continued to report stable asset quality.

It also noted that high crude oil prices and the West Asia conflict had not resulted in deterioration in portfolio quality. At the same time, the brokerage expects asset quality to remain an important monitorable in the second half of FY27 because weak monsoons and El Niño conditions could affect rural cash flows and repayment capacity.

For Bajaj Finance, the combination of faster AUM growth and stable asset quality provides support to the earnings outlook. The bigger question will be whether the company can maintain the pace of expansion while managing funding costs and protecting returns.

Bajaj Finance capital raise comes into focus as balance sheet expands

Jefferies had also examined Bajaj Finance’s capital-raising plans in a September 24 report. It said the company’s leverage remained manageable at 4.9 times, alongside return on equity of 21% and expected loan growth of 23%.

Prakhar Sharma and Vinayak Agarwal wrote:

“Bajaj Finance will seek shareholder approval to raise capital. While leverage is manageable at 4.9x with healthy ROE of 21%, strong loan growth (23% Cagr) & staggered monetisation of 87% stake in Bajaj Housing Finance & mgt succession in Mar-28 may have pushed the raising. Assuming they raise c.10% of FY28 net worth, it may be c.Rs150bn, which can lift FY28e EPS by 1%, BVPS by 7%, ROE tapers marginally. Given strong growth & ROE, Bajaj Finance stays among our top picks. Note on roadshow takeaways.”

This is a light expansion of the company abbreviations within the verbatim passage only, while retaining the source’s wording otherwise. The original Jefferies report uses “BAF”, “BHFL”, “mgt”, “Cagr”, “FY28e”, “EPS” and “BVPS”.

Jefferies estimated that a capital raise of around 10% of FY28 net worth could amount to roughly Rs 15,000 crore. It estimated that such a raise could increase FY28 earnings per share by 1% and book value per share by 7%, while return on equity would decline only marginally.

What comes next for Bajaj Finance

The September-quarter update has put growth back at the centre of the Bajaj Finance story. AUM growth has accelerated, the customer franchise continues to expand and both brokerages remain constructive on the earnings outlook.

Motilal Oswal expects net profit to rise sharply in the September quarter and continues to include Bajaj Finance among its preferred non-bank finance company names. Jefferies is taking a longer view, projecting 23% AUM growth through FY29 and strong earnings growth over the next three years.

The next phase will depend on how well Bajaj Finance balances loan growth with funding costs, credit quality and returns. For now, the September business update has strengthened the case made by both brokerages for continued earnings growth.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.