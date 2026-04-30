The Bajaj Finance shares jumped 3% in today’s trade after the company reported its quarterly earnings for the fourth quarter of FY26. The numbers were broadly in line with estimates, driven by healthy operating performance and a sharp moderation in provisions.

Bajaj Finance Q4 performance

The leading NBFC recorded a 22% year-over-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,553 crore for Q4FY26, compared with Rs 4,546 crore in the same period a year ago.

The firm’s assets under management (AUM) crossed the Rs 5 lakh crore milestone, standing at Rs 5.09 lakh crore as of March 2026, compared to Rs 4.16 lakh crore a year ago, an increase of 22% YoY. During the quarter, AUM expanded by Rs 25,498 crore.

The company recorded 12.89 million new loans in the quarter, representing a 20% increase from 10.7 million in the same period last year. Its customer base increased by 17% year-over-year to 119.33 million, with a gain of 3.93 million customers in just Q4.

The lender’s asset quality remained steady, with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) at 1.01% and net NPA at 0.41% as of Q4FY26, compared to 0.96% and 0.44%, respectively, a year ago. Provisioning coverage on stage 3 assets stood at 60%.

The company upheld a robust capital position, boasting a capital adequacy ratio of 21.55%, which includes a Tier-I capital of 20.67%, offering significant capacity for future expansion.

Bajaj Finance dividend announcement

Also, the Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per share for the financial year ended March 2026.

Apart from that, Rajiv Bajaj will be stepping down from the board at the end of his current term, after deciding not to seek reappointment. His tenure as a non-executive director will conclude at the close of the company’s upcoming annual general meeting.

JM Financial on Bajaj Finance

JM Financial maintained a ‘Buy’ with a revised target price of 1,080 per share, valuing the stock at 4.2x FY28 P/BV. This implies 16% upside from current levels.

According to JM Financial, “strong franchise scale, sustained 20%+ AUM growth, sector-leading RoA/RoE, structurally lower credit cost guidance and increasing secured mix provide high earnings visibility.”

The brokerage house pointed out that continued AI-led operating efficiencies and strong provisioning buffers further improve resilience and support superior compounding over the medium term.

Bajaj Finance share price performance

The share price of Bajaj Finance has changed a little over the last five trading days. The stock has given a return of 14% in the past one month. However, it has declined 10.55% in the last six months. Bajaj Finance’s share has given a return of 8% over the past one year.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.